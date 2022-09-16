ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas A&M opens as the favorite over top-10 Arkansas

No. 23 Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0 SEC) is coming off a win at Kyle Field against then-No. 13 Miami, 17-9. But, things do not get any easier this coming weekend. The Aggies leave College Station for the first time and will face No. 10 Arkansas (3-0, 1-0) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, next Saturday night.
CFB world reacts to another cringy Texas A&M midnight yell

The college football world relentlessly mocked Texas A&M students for their cringy midnight yell tradition in which they called Appalachian State fans “backwater hillbillies” before losing to the Mountaineers on their home turf the following day. A&M attempted to scrub the evidence from the internet, but the internet is always forever.
