Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Texas A&M opens as the favorite over top-10 Arkansas
No. 23 Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0 SEC) is coming off a win at Kyle Field against then-No. 13 Miami, 17-9. But, things do not get any easier this coming weekend. The Aggies leave College Station for the first time and will face No. 10 Arkansas (3-0, 1-0) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, next Saturday night.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to another cringy Texas A&M midnight yell
The college football world relentlessly mocked Texas A&M students for their cringy midnight yell tradition in which they called Appalachian State fans “backwater hillbillies” before losing to the Mountaineers on their home turf the following day. A&M attempted to scrub the evidence from the internet, but the internet is always forever.
Look: Ed Orgeron Is Cheering For 1 College Football Team Tonight
Ed Orgeron is in the house for Saturday's game between No. 13 Miami and No. 24 Texas A&M. Coach O was spotted at Kyle Field in his usual polo, only this time he's decked in Canes Orange. Orgeron was the defensive line coach for Miami back in the late-80's to...
FanSided
284K+
Followers
538K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0