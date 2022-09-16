Read full article on original website
Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
Some users promote wearing the plastic wrap during exercise and sleep. The anecdotal results include weight loss and more firm skin.
Debby Rose’s journey to a lower weight and better health winds through two pregnancies, severe hearing loss, weight-loss surgery, a traumatic event that left her nearly housebound for five years and two knee replacements. In the last two years and seven months, the 70-year-old has lost 112 pounds, and...
This post has been updated since it was originally published on 02/28/2022 Weight loss can feel like an elusive process; it’s easy to get discouraged. It can be overwhelming with how many pills, programs, and diets are on the market that promise resu...
While some weight gain is not all bad and even sometimes necessary for our health, visceral fat is another matter. This kind of fat, experts warn, is not seen with the naked eye, and wraps around the abdominal organs deep inside the body. To avoid this, it’s imperative to create a balanced diet, and to avoid eating certain foods and carbohydrates every day. We checked in with health and nutrition experts for more information.
Eating sugar before bed may not be the best idea if you do it regularly. High blood sugar levels have been associated with poor sleep quality and weight gain.
When it comes to a healthy metabolism and digestive system, this is supported through a balanced diet, ample hydration, regular exercise and sleep. One food pairing you might not be aware of that could be detrimental to your metabolism and energy, is those that are ‘starchy’ and ‘acidic.’ We checked in with health experts and did some research to learn more about these two kinds of foods and what to replace them with for not only a swifter metabolism, but also smoother digestion overall.
A handful of peanuts might be a favorite snack, but according to new research from the University of South Australia it's also a way to help shed some unwanted kilos and keep your cardio health in check. Conducted in partnership with Texas Tech University, the study found that eating 35...
This article has been updated since its initial 05/18/22 publish date to include more expert insight. While a balanced diet consisting of three nutritious meals each day is an essential part of any healthy lifestyle, especially if you want to lose we...
With a stunning coat that often features soft silver and gold hues, the dilute calico cat is a rare and striking sight to behold. The dilute calico cat is a rare beauty indeed. So much so that many cultures around the world consider this feline to be a lucky mascot that brings wealth and good fortune to any family that it lives with and are more than happy to spoil it in return with all the food and toys that money can buy.
A CLEANING EXPERT has revealed the 10 bad habits you need to stop making when it comes to getting your home spick and span. Melissa Maker, from the US, is a professional cleaner and shared the errors your making on YouTube. Melissa said a common mistake made is not reading...
Whether your goal is to lose weight or promote a healthier diet overall, some condiments can add more unnecessary calories and sodium than others. We reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts to ask which kind of condiment they believe is imperative to avoid for a more nutrient-rich diet— high-fat mayonnaise. Read on to learn more about its drawbacks and impact on your diet, as well as insight from Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian, nutritionist and personal trainer at Strength Warehouse, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Kate Meier, personal trainer and editor at Garage Gym Reviews.
We probably don’t have to tell you twice that walking is good for your overall health. Getting up and moving on a regular basis is one of the best ways to keep your body functioning to the best of its ability. Taking daily walks can help promote heart health, stronger bones and muscles, and even protect your body from serious health risks like diabetes and stroke. Of course, it can also help you shed pounds and slim down.
When trying to lose weight healthily, it is helpful to reevaluate your diet, and make sure to add more nutrients and remove unnecessary calories. One way to do this, experts tell us, is by revamping your morning coffee! While you may already be aware...
Foxes are excellent at sniffing out food and hiding places. Those who love brain teasers could learn a thing or two from their impressive perception. In celebration of National Fox Day, see if you can find the hidden foxes in these clever optical illusions. Whether or not these brain teasers...
People can gain weight in several ways. The simplest method is to increase the overall calorie intake while focusing on eating a variety of food groups. Individuals who specifically want to gain muscle can combine this higher calorie intake with sufficient protein and exercise. A doctor may recommend that people...
There’s nothing quite like coming home to an inviting house that smells good. Unfortunately, daily living can cause smells that aren’t inviting. One of the biggest culprits for foul smells is the drain, and it’s a good idea to practice drain clearing regularly. Another aspect that can cause uninviting smells is cooking with strong spices. Follow some more easy and inexpensive tips to keep your home smelling fresh.
Falling asleep can be difficult when the brain is busy overthinking. Ancient breathing techniques can help relax mind and body, easing the body into a deep sleep. “What a lot of sleep difficulties are all about is people who struggle to fall asleep because their mind is buzzing,” said Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist in the division of sleep and circadian disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told CNN News.
The Sirtfood Diet has been at the center of a cyclone of controversy since it was first put forward in 2016. It has all the hallmarks of a fad diet: extreme calorie restriction, magical ‘superfoods’ and a reliance on liquified foods for weight loss outcomes. While none of these things are inherently bad, when combined and presented as a ‘miracle weight loss solution’ it can cause unhealthy eating habits.
Any pet parent knows that every dog is one of a kind. From their likes and dislikes to the ways they communicate, you will never find another pup who's just like yours. Especially if your pup is Noodle the Mini Sausage!. This adorable miniature Dachshund, who goes by @noodletheminisausage on...
