iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Sidewalk Repairs Beginning Sept. 21
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Please be advised of the upcoming sidewalk repair work in the city of Pittsfield scheduled to begin Wednesday, Sept. 21. Crews will begin sidewalk excavation on Second Street at the intersection of Burbank Street, with work scheduled to be completed by Monday, Sept. 26. Excavation will then be followed by forming and pouring sidewalks and driveways.
westernmassnews.com
Pittsfield native set to appear on new season of Lego Masters Wednesday
Western Mass News is getting answers from one local department on what they are seeing on the roads for arrests while operating under the influence. Between colds, COVID-19,and the flu, how can parents prevent kids from catching these illnesses?. Railroad crossing causes traffic backups around Big E fairgrounds. Updated: 4...
iBerkshires.com
Adams Howland Avenue Resurfacing to Begin This Week
ADAMS, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting roadway resurfacing operations on Route 8, Howland Avenue, beginning this week. The work is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 20, and will continue weekly, Monday through Friday, during daytime hours from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through mid-November 2022. The work will be conducted from the north end of the rotary at Friend Street to the Adams and North Adams town line.
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Repair Cafe Begins Sept. 24
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Repair Café, co-sponsored by the South Williamstown Community Association and Williamstown Rural Lands at Sheep Hill, 671 Cold Spring Road will begin Saturday, Sept. 24, running from 1 to 4 p.m. The event allows people to bring broken items in order for them to...
WNYT
Manslaughter trial of former Mass MoCA director to begin
After a mistrial in June, the manslaughter trial of the former director of Mass MoCA was scheduled to move ahead Monday. That’s according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. Joe Thompson is accused of hitting and killing a motorcycle rider in North Adams in 2018.
Double 'Storrowing' In Westfield, West Springfield Leads To $2M Lawsuit: Court Docs
The beginning of every month brings with it a clean game board for nearly every Bostonian's favorite game: Storrowing. When will a trucker or new-to-town U-Haul driver misjudge the height of the overpasses on Storrow Drive and crash into one? It's such a common phenomenon that all car-bridge collisions in and around Boston are called "Storrowing."
Chicopee man arrested after police say he dropped gun at Springfield festival
A Chicopee man was arrested on Sunday after police saw him allegedly drop a gun and pick it back up during a festival in Springfield.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Selling Rehabbed Home to First-time Homebuyer by Lottery
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city of Pittsfield is offering a single-family home by lottery sale for $200,000 to a first-time, income-eligible homebuyer. The two-story, fully rehabilitated home at 21 Eleanor Road was acquired by the city through a lengthy tax title foreclosure, said Community Development Director Justine Dodds. "Due...
Pedestrian dead after Granby Road accident in Chicopee
A pedestrian died in a car accident on Granby Road in Chicopee Friday afternoon.
iBerkshires.com
Allen Heights Veterinary Repeats as Josh Billings Runaground Champ
LENOX, Mass. -- Hundreds of amateur athletes Sunday won the 46th Josh Billings Runaground Triathlon where, as the motto goes, "To finish is to win." The day's fastest finishers featured familiar names as the four-man team from Allen Heights Veterinary was the first across the finish line at Camp Mah-Kee-Nac, which took over this year from Tanglewood as the triathlon terminus.
Missing boater found dead in North Brookfield
A missing boater was found dead in a lake in North Brookfield Sunday morning.
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown ZBA OKs Recovery Center at Former Sweet Brook
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — After discussion over four meetings, the Zoning Board of Appeals approved an application to operate a chemical dependency rehabilitation facility in the former Sweet Brook nursing home on Cold Spring Road. It was unanimously approved on Thursday with conditions related to fencing and landscaping. "We've been...
Car in flames in Chicopee over the weekend
A car was up in flames on 391 in Chicopee over the weekend.
iBerkshires.com
Facilities Funds on Cheshire Special Town Meeting Warrant
CHESHIRE, Mass. — A special town meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, at the former Cheshire School, where voters will decide whether to raise and appropriate more than $200,000 for building maintenance and stabilization. The Finance Committee reviewed the warrant at its meeting on Thursday....
Overturned Milk Tanker Closes Rensselaer County Highway
A Capital Region highway remained shut down in both directions Monday afternoon, Sept. 19, due to an overturned milk tanker, authorities said. Multiple fire and rescue agencies in Rensselaer County responded to reports of a rolled tractor trailer on Highway 346 southeast of Hoosick, near the Vermont state line. Fire...
iBerkshires.com
Great Barrington Road Race set for Oct. 16
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. Run for the Hills, the Great Barrington Land Conservancy’s road race, will be on Oct. 16. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are invited to enjoy the peak fall foliage and help GBLC to raise the funds needed to promote conservation, farm preservation, and community trails.
Plane crash in Great Barrington cornfield Sunday
A single-engine plane crashed in a cornfield behind 146 Hurlburt Road, according to Great Barrington Police. Emergency crews at the Walter J. Koladza Airport located the plane off the east end of the runway.
Multi-car crash on Wilbraham Road in Springfield
A multi-car accident occurred on Wilbraham Road earlier Saturday evening. When 22News crews arrived at 603 Wilbraham Road there were already multiple emergency service vehicles on the scene.
Alert: What Toothpaste Do You Use, Berkshire County? It Might Be On Recall
Smile, Berkshire County, let's see those beautiful pearly whites. Hopefully, all of you reading this are taking responsible care of your teeth and gums. If so, then this message is for you. What kind of toothpaste are you and your family using right now for your oral care? The reason...
Springfield organization offers free vaccine clinic for pets
Getting vaccinated shouldn't stop at yourself or your family. Don't forget about your furry friends!
