ADAMS, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting roadway resurfacing operations on Route 8, Howland Avenue, beginning this week. The work is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 20, and will continue weekly, Monday through Friday, during daytime hours from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through mid-November 2022. The work will be conducted from the north end of the rotary at Friend Street to the Adams and North Adams town line.

ADAMS, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO