ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenox, MA

Comments / 0

Related
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Sidewalk Repairs Beginning Sept. 21

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Please be advised of the upcoming sidewalk repair work in the city of Pittsfield scheduled to begin Wednesday, Sept. 21. Crews will begin sidewalk excavation on Second Street at the intersection of Burbank Street, with work scheduled to be completed by Monday, Sept. 26. Excavation will then be followed by forming and pouring sidewalks and driveways.
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Pittsfield native set to appear on new season of Lego Masters Wednesday

Western Mass News is getting answers from one local department on what they are seeing on the roads for arrests while operating under the influence. Between colds, COVID-19,and the flu, how can parents prevent kids from catching these illnesses?. Railroad crossing causes traffic backups around Big E fairgrounds. Updated: 4...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Adams Howland Avenue Resurfacing to Begin This Week

ADAMS, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting roadway resurfacing operations on Route 8, Howland Avenue, beginning this week. The work is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 20, and will continue weekly, Monday through Friday, during daytime hours from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through mid-November 2022. The work will be conducted from the north end of the rotary at Friend Street to the Adams and North Adams town line.
ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Williamstown Repair Cafe Begins Sept. 24

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Repair Café, co-sponsored by the South Williamstown Community Association and Williamstown Rural Lands at Sheep Hill, 671 Cold Spring Road will begin Saturday, Sept. 24, running from 1 to 4 p.m. The event allows people to bring broken items in order for them to...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lenox, MA
Government
City
Pittsfield, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Lifestyle
City
Lenox, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Lenox, MA
Lifestyle
Pittsfield, MA
Pets & Animals
City
Becket, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
Pittsfield, MA
Government
WNYT

Manslaughter trial of former Mass MoCA director to begin

After a mistrial in June, the manslaughter trial of the former director of Mass MoCA was scheduled to move ahead Monday. That’s according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. Joe Thompson is accused of hitting and killing a motorcycle rider in North Adams in 2018.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Selling Rehabbed Home to First-time Homebuyer by Lottery

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city of Pittsfield is offering a single-family home by lottery sale for $200,000 to a first-time, income-eligible homebuyer. The two-story, fully rehabilitated home at 21 Eleanor Road was acquired by the city through a lengthy tax title foreclosure, said Community Development Director Justine Dodds. "Due...
PITTSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poodles#Breeders#Animal Shelter#Dog#The Sonsini Shelter
iBerkshires.com

Allen Heights Veterinary Repeats as Josh Billings Runaground Champ

LENOX, Mass. -- Hundreds of amateur athletes Sunday won the 46th Josh Billings Runaground Triathlon where, as the motto goes, "To finish is to win." The day's fastest finishers featured familiar names as the four-man team from Allen Heights Veterinary was the first across the finish line at Camp Mah-Kee-Nac, which took over this year from Tanglewood as the triathlon terminus.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Williamstown ZBA OKs Recovery Center at Former Sweet Brook

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — After discussion over four meetings, the Zoning Board of Appeals approved an application to operate a chemical dependency rehabilitation facility in the former Sweet Brook nursing home on Cold Spring Road. It was unanimously approved on Thursday with conditions related to fencing and landscaping. "We've been...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
iBerkshires.com

Facilities Funds on Cheshire Special Town Meeting Warrant

CHESHIRE, Mass. — A special town meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, at the former Cheshire School, where voters will decide whether to raise and appropriate more than $200,000 for building maintenance and stabilization. The Finance Committee reviewed the warrant at its meeting on Thursday....
CHESHIRE, MA
Daily Voice

Overturned Milk Tanker Closes Rensselaer County Highway

A Capital Region highway remained shut down in both directions Monday afternoon, Sept. 19, due to an overturned milk tanker, authorities said. Multiple fire and rescue agencies in Rensselaer County responded to reports of a rolled tractor trailer on Highway 346 southeast of Hoosick, near the Vermont state line. Fire...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Great Barrington Road Race set for Oct. 16

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. Run for the Hills, the Great Barrington Land Conservancy’s road race, will be on Oct. 16. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are invited to enjoy the peak fall foliage and help GBLC to raise the funds needed to promote conservation, farm preservation, and community trails.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy