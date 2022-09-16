Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Saturday evening in Brooklet. A man, Roderick Lowery, went to a home on Old River Road South and was being aggressive toward the elderly residents and children in the home. After being told to leave, Lowery’s aggression continued and the homeowner shot him. Lowery then left and deputies found him, along with his girlfriend, in a vehicle nearby. EMS arrived and he was transported to Memorial Medical Center in Savannah.

BROOKLET, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO