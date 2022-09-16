ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Frank Warren: Anthony Joshua’s camp have received contracts for Tyson Fury fight

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IQhS6_0hyTFHZT00
Sport

Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren says contracts for a prospective all-British world heavyweight title fight have been sent to his rival Anthony Joshua.

Joshua appears to have accepted Fury’s initial offer of a 60-40 purse split in the champion’s favour for the bout that is expected to be held in Britain before the end of the year.

Warren wrote in his Daily Star column: “The contracts have been sent to Anthony Joshua’s team. They will have arrived on Friday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f3EuP_0hyTFHZT00
Anthony Joshua is close to a domestic super-fight with Tyson Fury (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

“Now we wait for them to go through them and sign so we can get one of British boxing’s biggest events on.

“Since the passing of the Queen, Tyson has been respectful and kept his counsel while we work on the deal behind the scenes.

“The next step was sending over the contracts which we promised Joshua would arrive soon. I don’t anticipate there will be any problems. We all want this fight to happen.”

Fury made the offer to Joshua in a social media video earlier this month after Oleksandr Usyk, who beat Joshua for a second time last month, indicated he will not fight again this year.

For years we’ve wanted this to happen and we were close before but now seems to be the time it will finally happen

Joshua’s management team, 258, responded in a statement that they accepted all the terms and looked forward to future developments.

Some may argue that the two consecutive defeats suffered by Joshua make the bout slightly less appealing than at various points when it has been close in previous years.

But Warren said: “The WBC title will be on the line but this will be as much about the bragging rights between the pair.

“For years we’ve wanted this to happen and we were close before but now seems to be the time it will finally happen.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Tyson Fury
newschain

Young royals pay fond farewell to their ‘Gan Gan’

The future King, Prince George, and his sister, Princess Charlotte, remained impeccably behaved through a long and solemn day as they bid farewell to their beloved “Gan Gan”. The royal siblings, great grandchildren of the Queen, were among 2,000 guests at her state funeral and were the youngest...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Queen’s corgis and favourite pony play poignant role in Windsor farewell

The Queen’s beloved corgis and one of her favourite ponies played a poignant role in the final farewell to their devoted owner. The neatly groomed young dogs – Muick and Sandy – one on a red lead and one on a blue one – were brought into the Windsor Castle quadrangle for the arrival of the Queen’s coffin, ahead of her committal service in St George’s Chapel.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#British
newschain

Minute’s silence to be held as Duke of York pays tribute to Queen

The Duke of York has paid tribute to his mother the Queen, with the nation set to hold a minute’s silence to mourn the late monarch’s death. At 8pm, the country will observe the silence to remember the Queen, with people invited to mark the occasion privately at home, on their doorstep or street, or at community events and vigils.
U.K.
newschain

William and Harry lead Queen’s eight grandchildren in emotional coffin vigil

The Queen’s eight grandchildren together staged a heart-rending evening vigil around their beloved granny’s coffin ahead of the final day of the lying in state. The Prince of Wales, at the head of the coffin, with his brother the Duke of Sussex at the foot, both in the Blues and Royals No 1 uniform, stood with their heads bowed in her honour in sombre silence in the vast Westminster Hall.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Kate hosts Ukraine’s first lady at Buckingham Palace

The Princess of Wales has met the first lady of Ukraine ahead of the Queen’s funeral. Kate held an audience with Olena Zelenska at Buckingham Palace. Downing Street had previously declined to confirm reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife would travel to the UK for the funeral.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

William and Harry side by side on Queen’s final journey

Although the Duke of Sussex has stepped back from royal duties, he took his place alongside his brother the Prince of Wales for the ceremonies of the Queen’s state funeral. William, in his RAF No1 uniform, and Harry, in formal funeral wear and medals, marched slowly behind their father, the King, as the Queen’s coffin was taken from Westminster Hall, at the heart of the Palace of Westminster, where she had been lying in state.
U.K.
newschain

Kate and Meghan pay tribute to Queen through jewellery choices

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex paid tribute to the Queen with the jewellery they wore to the funeral. Kate opted for the same necklace and earring combination that she wore just over a year ago for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral. The pieces of jewellery...
WORLD
newschain

What happens next? Day by day after the death of the Queen

Thousands of people continue to queue to pay their respects to the Queen as the final full day of her lying in state begins and heads of state continue to arrive in London ahead of Monday’s funeral. Here is a breakdown of what will happen in the coming days.
U.K.
newschain

What will happen today as the Queen is laid to rest?

The Queen’s state funeral will take place on Monday, which was dubbed D-Day+10 or D+10 in the Operation London Bridge plan for events following the monarch’s death. Here is a timeline of events expected to take place over the next 24 hours. – Lying in state. The lying...
U.K.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
156K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy