17-year-old girl gets first OWI after 100 mph+ chase with police in Racine Co.
A 17-year-old girl was arrested for her first OWI offense after authorities say she was driving over 100 miles per hour while intoxicated early Monday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee DPW worker robbed, shots fired, 16-year-old arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Department of Public Works' employee was robbed at gunpoint near Reservoir and Buffum on Monday, Sept. 19. A 16-year-old was arrested, and police are looking for more people involved in the attack caught on camera. Police said around 7 a.m., the DPW worker was robbed at...
Madison police: Shots fired following argument at east side convenience store over weekend, no injuries reported
MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating after an argument between two groups at an east Madison convenience store over the weekend led to multiple shots being fired. In an incident report posted just before noon on Monday, the Madison Police Department said its officers were called to the area of Milwaukee Street and Wittwer Road shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday...
Bar shooting in Kenosha leaves two dead, two injured
Kenosha police are investigating a quadruple shooting at a bar that left two men dead and another two people injured.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha woman facing up to 30 years in prison after crash in Burlington
RACINE COUNTY — A 42-year-old Kenosha woman faces three felony charges of second-degree recklessly encroaching safety after a crash just before midnight Friday in the town of Burlington. Valorie Gruber, 6730 14th Ave., made her initial appearance Monday afternoon in Racine County Circuit Court and is free on a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Lawrence School license revoked, abuse charges
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha's The Lawrence School's day care license was revoked after Heather Miller, the "lead teacher," was charged with abusing a baby boy. Police also arrested three day care staffers. Those cases were referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office for consideration. On Monday, Sept. 19, Miller,...
Police arrest suspect in incident near Vel Phillips Memorial High School
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they arrested a suspect after they set up a perimeter around Vel Phillips Memorial High School following the report of an armed robbery Monday morning. Madison Metropolitan School District pokesperson Tim LeMonds said, “school will not be delayed related to the incident this morning.” According to an incident report, a resident saw someone going...
CBS 58
Woman claims her car was totaled during Shorewood market shooting
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 34-year-old man is recovering following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of the Metro Market on Oakland Ave. While local officials say that the victim will be fine, we spoke to a woman who detailed how she was impacted when the suspect's car hit her vehicle while fleeing the scene.
Attorney breaks down self-defense law after a deadly home invasion in Kenosha
Local attorney Jonathan LaVoy tells TMJ4 News that in a case like this, it all comes down to the way Wisconsin's self-defense law is written.
Police: Kenosha homeowner kills intruder after being attacked
A Wisconsin homeowner fought with an intruder and eventually killed the assailant. Kenosha Police said the incident happened Friday evening after someone reported that a suspicious person was damaging vehicles and trying to enter homes. The suspect eventually broke into a home and attacked the homeowner. Police said “the homeowner fought back and the intruder was subsequently killed during the struggle.” Police did report details of how the homeowner killed the intruder. No arrests were immediately reported.
discoverhometown.com
Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting incident
The following statement was issued by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 16:. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the Village of Slinger on Industrial Drive just south of STH 60 at around 7:00 am on Sept. 16. The incident occurred after two Wisconsin State Patrol troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 41-year-old Village of Slinger man. This case is still evolving and we are limited in what we can release at this time as the investigation progresses, however, in the interest of transparency we are releasing the following preliminary information.
WISN
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Scam alert: Waukesha County Sheriff's Office offers warning
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha County officials are warning the public of a scam. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) received information that someone claiming to be a representative from the WCSO is calling citizens, not only in Waukesha County but surroundings counties, advising them they have outstanding warrants and citations.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha drunk driving arrest; Milwaukee man had child in car: officials
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested in Waukesha late Saturday, Sept. 17 for allegedly driving drunk – and officials say he had a child in his vehicle. A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for swerving and lane deviation on County Highway T at Silvernail Road around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. A news release says the driver displayed signs of impairment.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cold case conviction: Racine woman killed in Colorado, man faces life
RACINE, Wis. - More than 40 years after Barbara "Bobbi Jo" Oberholtzer, 29, of Racine, was murdered in Colorado, a jury convicted the man who killed her and a second woman. Both disappeared while hitchhiking in the Rocky Mountains. After five hours of deliberation and a 2.5-week trial, a jury...
Madison police arrest suspect in unprovoked attack of elderly man in Culver’s parking lot
MADISON, Wis. — Police have arrested a 58-year-old man they said attacked a 78-year-old in the parking lot of a Madison Culver’s restaurant late last month. In an incident report Friday afternoon, the Madison Police Department said officers took the man into custody Thursday on tentative charges of physical abuse of an elderly person.
WBAY Green Bay
UPMATTERS
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh police investigating death of Milwaukee man after being hit by train
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating an incident that resulted in the death of a man from Milwaukee after being hit by a train. Officers say that the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, which occurred at the intersection of Otter Avenue and the RR Tracks.
