Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Opens Region Schedule with Sweep of Grove City
WARREN, Pa. – It took Warren a few points to settle in, but once the Dragons got comfortable, they continued their impressive start to the season with a 3-0 win over visiting Grove City on Monday. The Eagles (3-2 overall, 0-1 Region 5) used a 6-0 run early in...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Routs Rival Meadville
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Warren’s offense erupted for 10 first-half goals and rolled to a 12-1 win over visiting Meadville on Monday. Georgie Bickling, four goals and an assist, and Ella Ordiway, two goals and three assists, led the attack. Leyna Irwin had two goals and two assists, while Meea Irwin added three goals.
yourdailylocal.com
Bowling Scores for Week of Sept. 15
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – The Silver Sliders Senior and Ladies Church League began play at Valley Bowling Center last week. There are still openings in the Silver Sliders League, which bowls at 1 p.m. every Wednesday. Silver Sliders Senior League: Tom Traub 227-578, Casey Wiedmaier 208-575, Karen Rutsky 158-408, Melody...
wesb.com
Eldred Student’s Vegetable Stand Benefits BRMC, Charities
The following is the text of a press release by Upper Allegheny Health System. “Growing awareness one seed at a time” is the slogan on Addie’s Vegetable Stand sign in Eldred, PA. Addie Bell, a sophomore at Otto-Eldred High School, opened Addie’s Vegetable Stand which was supplied with fresh produce that the young teenager grew in her garden along with vegetables and handmade items that were donated from family and friends. Proceeds generated from her business venture were donated to Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Earns Home Sweep Over Harbor Creek
WARREN, Pa. – Warren ended a strong week of non-region play with a sweep over visiting Harbor Creek on Saturday. The Dragons’ balanced offense was at it again with four players recording at least five kills in a 25-17, 25-21, and 25-11 win over the Huskies. “(We had...
therecord-online.com
Bucks fall on the road to Otto-Eldred
Duke Center, PA- Coming into their District 9 League Region 3 contest with Otto-Eldred, Bucktail knew they had to contain the Terrors high octane passing attack. Keeping mistakes to a minimum was also key. They failed to do both during the game’s first five minutes of play and found themselves in an irreversible hole.
yourdailylocal.com
(VIDEO) 2022 Jakes Rocks Trail Fest Set for This Weekend
WARREN, Pa. – The 2022 Jakes Rocks Trail Fest will take place Sept. 23 – 25 at the Trails at Jakes Rocks and Kinzua Beach. Jim Decker, of the Warren County Chamber of Business and Industry, met with Your Daily Local at the trailhead to talk about the upcoming event. Register for the event here.
Woman in custody after Fairview accident on Sept. 18
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A woman was arrested following an accident in Fairview on Sept. 18. First responders were dispatched to an accident in the 7200 block of West Ridge Road at about 11:15 p.m. At the scene, they found a car in a ditch. A woman reportedly was taken into police custody at the scene. Pennsylvania […]
RELATED PEOPLE
yourdailylocal.com
Balas Sworn in as Junior Council Member
WARREN, Pa. – Lydia Balas was sworn in as Warren City Council Junior Council member during Monday’s meeting. Junior and seniors at Warren Area High School go through an application process to be seated as a member. “We are very happy to bring this back,” said Mayor David...
Dozens of veterans gather in Waterford for a ‘lunch with heroes’
Dozens of veterans gathered in Waterford Saturday afternoon for what they’re calling a “lunch with heroes.” It’s an event that’s bringing veterans together to address a serious topic. Chelsea Swift has the story. Local veterans gathered Saturday for a free event called “Breaking Bread with Heroes” at the Fort LeBoeuf American Legion in Waterford. One representative […]
chautauquatoday.com
Westfield Memorial Hospital Celebrates 80th Birthday
Westfield Memorial Hospital recently celebrated its 80th birthday with a commemorative event. Community members came out for the celebration on September 10th and to participate in wellness and cancer screenings on the front lawn of the hospital. The event also honored the hospital's rich history of providing high quality healthcare for residents in the Chautauqua County region and beyond. The fun-filled celebration for the whole family featured a close look at emergency service vehicles from Westfield and Portland, while magician Cris Johnson entertained young and old with magic tricks and balloon novelties. Included in the celebration was a 5K walk led by Dr. Kathryn Bronstein, President of the WMH Foundation, along with her sister, Diana Holt, representing the hospital Board of Directors in an effort to promote a healthy lifestyle.
topshelfmusicmag.com
Escape the Fate rocks Basement Transmissions in Erie, PA
Escape the Fate — a rock band from Las Vegas, Nevada — played live in Erie, Pennsylvania at Basement Transmissions. The band has come a long way since forming in 2004 and has continued to churn out heavy metal bangers over the last 18 years. Even though almost all of their founding members have been replaced (the only remaining founder is drummer Robert Ortiz), the band still rocks their older hits. The band got their start in 2005, when they won a radio show that was judged by My Chemical Romance. The prize was a spot on MCR’s tour, alongside Alkaline Trio and Reggie and the Full Effect. This tour helped them gain popularity and led to their first record deal with Epitaph. Now, nearly two decades and seven albums later, they continue to melt faces.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wellsvillesun.com
This week at Giant Food Mart in Wellsville and Cuba
GiantFoodMart.com has more coupons, recipes, and sign up for the newsletter.
Pedestrian struck, killed in Warren County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Warren County on Sunday, Sept. 18. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, Curtis Higby, 36, of Corry was walking along Picidilli Road in Spring Creek Township (Warren County). Higby reportedly was wearing dark clothing. At about 2:04 a.m., Higby walked into the […]
nyspnews.com
DWI arrest in Jamestown
On September 17th, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Matthew Foster, 32, of Ashville, for Driving While Intoxicated. Foster was pulled over for committing a traffic violation on Route 60 in Jamestown and after failing several SFSTs, Foster was placed under arrest. Foster was transported to SP Jamestown where he provided a breath sample of .10. Foster was then processed, issued tickets and released. Foster is scheduled to appear in the town of Ellicott Court on a later date.
nyspnews.com
Aggravated DWI arrest in Randolph
On September 18th, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Mark Hamilton, 49, of Jamestown, for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Hamilton was pulled over on I-86 in Randolph for a traffic violation and after failing several SFSTs, Hamilton was placed under arrest. Hamilton was transported to SP Jamestown where he provided a breath sample of .19. Hamilton was then processed, issued tickets and released. Hamilton is scheduled to appear in the town of Randolph Court next month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
erienewsnow.com
Well Known JHS Custodian Passes Away Following Terminal Cancer Bout
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A staple of the Jamestown High School Community, best known for his “ruler suspenders,” has passed away following a bout with terminal cancer. JHS Head Custodian Andy Field sought hospice care for terminal brain cancer earlier this year. Field worked at...
jamestowngazette.com
Industries of the Future Arrive in Jamestown
The future is coming, and it’s labeled: Built in Western New York. Jamestown—a city deeply grounded in manufacturing—will be Ground Zero for this new industrial boom beginning with Retool ’22 – A Climate Tech Conference for Manufacturers slated for October 17 through 19, 2022 at Jamestown’s Northwest Arena. This opportunity is being brought to Jamestown by Retool WNY, under the banner, “Build it clean. Build it here.”
Buffalo teen arraigned, accused of killing 2 and injuring another in Town of Tonawanda apartment
An 18-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned Friday afternoon, accused of shooting and killing two people and injuring another in the Town of Tonawanda.
yourdailylocal.com
Young Mothers Study Club Donates to Local Organizations
WARREN, Pa. – The Young Mothers Study Club donated the proceeds from its annual live auction to a trio of local organizations on Friday. Checks were presented to A Safe Place, Caring for Life, and Choosing Openness Regarding Experiences in front of the fountain in downtown Warren. YMSC members vote for which entities to donate to each year.
Comments / 0