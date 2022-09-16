Imagine all the charm of the English countryside but in the Wild West of Wyoming. Sitting on nearly five acres in the riverside neighborhood of Tucker Ranch is a stone-clad manse with immaculately manicured gardens and a private lake. The $26 million stunner, which is listed with Tom Evans of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty, stands out from the area’s typical log cabins and rugged lodges for all the right reasons. Indeed, it shares many of the same whimsical features as the twee cottages across the pond. Think Vermont slate roofing, iron-framed windows, lots of reclaimed wood and copper accents. Designed by JLF...

WYOMING STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO