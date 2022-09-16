ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

oilcity.news

Avian flu cases pop up again in Wyoming after summer hiatus

CASPER, Wyo. — Cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza are emerging again in Wyoming after a hiatus from any confirmed cases of the disease over the summer, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Monday. After an outbreak of avian flu was confirmed this spring, Game and Fish...
oilcity.news

15 cases added to Wyoming Missing Persons database since start of summer; 12 involve minors

CASPER, Wyo. — Fifteen missing persons cases have been added to the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations missing persons database since the start of summer. Twelve of the missing people are males and three are females. Twelve of the 15 missing people added to the database this summer were also under the age of 18 at the time they were reported missing.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Summer of 2022 Challenging for Wyoming Dude Ranches

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Craig Kenyon is living his dream. As the owner of the Absaroka Mountain Lodge near Cody, Kenyon usually spends his summers wrangling horses, greeting guests, and managing the business. But staff shortages at the end of the season mean that Kenyon...
CODY, WY
oilcity.news

Gordon names Lauren Schoenfeld director for Wyoming Innovation Partnership

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has selected Lauren Schoenfeld to serve as the executive director of the Wyoming Innovation Partnership. Gordon launched the Wyoming Innovation Partnership in an effort to help “develop a resilient workforce and further focus Wyoming’s economic development efforts,” the governor’s office said in a press release Monday. The initiative aims to bring higher-education institutions and the Community College Commission together with industry leaders, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Service, the Wyoming Business Council and the governor’s office.
WYOMING STATE
Robb Report

This Charming $26 Million Wyoming Mansion Comes With Its Own Flower Shop for Green Thumbs

Imagine all the charm of the English countryside but in the Wild West of Wyoming.  Sitting on nearly five acres in the riverside neighborhood of Tucker Ranch is a stone-clad manse with immaculately manicured gardens and a private lake. The $26 million stunner, which is listed with Tom Evans of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty, stands out from the area’s typical log cabins and rugged lodges for all the right reasons. Indeed, it shares many of the same whimsical features as the twee cottages across the pond. Think Vermont slate roofing, iron-framed windows, lots of reclaimed wood and copper accents.   Designed by JLF...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Sunday, September 18, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.79, is down 2 cents from our last report of $3.81 on Friday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is down 4 cent from a week ago, and is up 21 cents per gallon from one year ago.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Wyoming trooper trial set for January 2023; probable cause affidavit to remain sealed

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Judge Campbell saw Wyoming State Trooper Gabriel Testerman for his arraignment in the Laramie County District Court today, Sept. 19. During this arraignment, Testerman put in a plea of not guilty, and a jury trial has been set for Jan. 10, 2023. Testerman appeared before Magistrate West in Laramie County Circuit Court on Aug. 31 to hear three counts of inflicting sexual intrusion on a victim.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, September 18, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Robin Grant of Cody, Wyoming. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include where you...
oilcity.news

Casper attorney Anna Olson selected as Wyoming State Bar president-elect

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper attorney Anna Reeves Olson has been selected as the Wyoming State Bar’s president-elect, the organization said in a press release Monday. Reeves will step in as president for the Wyoming State Bar for the 2023–24 term following the 2022–23 term of new President Christopher H. Hawks. Hawks, an attorney from Jackson, is stepping in as president to succeed former President J. Kenneth Barbe of Casper.
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Nine Road Trips for Autumn Colors in Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Editor’s Note: This is not intended to be a comprehensive guide to viewing fall foliage in Wyoming. It’s just a start. With your help, we can build a more comprehensive map for the best drives in the state during fall. Let us know of your favorite fall drives.
WYOMING STATE

