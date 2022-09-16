Read full article on original website
Related
oilcity.news
Craig Smith named new Wyoming Game and Fish deputy chief of Wildlife Division
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced Monday that Craig Smith has been promoted to deputy chief of the Wildlife Division. “Craig Smith has worked across Wyoming,” Rick King, chief of the Wildlife Division, said. “His experience and practical leadership style will serve Wyoming well.”
oilcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish: Invasive clams discovered in Glendo, threatening native species
CASPER, Wyo. — Asian clams, an aquatic invasive species, have been discovered in Glendo Reservoir. The presence of the invasive species was confirmed in Glendo in early September, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Monday. “We’re disappointed to verify the presence of Asian clams in Glendo,” said...
cowboystatedaily.com
Remote-Controlled Weapons, Live Video Tracking Likely Not Future Of Hunting In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Killing big-game animals from behind a computer screen is something Wyoming won’t ever accept, said the state’s top wildlife manager. “There were operations where you could sign up to shoot a deer in Texas while you were sitting at...
oilcity.news
Avian flu cases pop up again in Wyoming after summer hiatus
CASPER, Wyo. — Cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza are emerging again in Wyoming after a hiatus from any confirmed cases of the disease over the summer, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Monday. After an outbreak of avian flu was confirmed this spring, Game and Fish...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oilcity.news
15 cases added to Wyoming Missing Persons database since start of summer; 12 involve minors
CASPER, Wyo. — Fifteen missing persons cases have been added to the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations missing persons database since the start of summer. Twelve of the missing people are males and three are females. Twelve of the 15 missing people added to the database this summer were also under the age of 18 at the time they were reported missing.
oilcity.news
Red Flag Warning to take effect at noon Monday in central Wyoming, including Natrona
CASPER, Wyo. — A Red Flag Warning is set to take effect in central and north central Wyoming at noon Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Unseasonably warm temperatures combined with strong winds and low humidity could create erratic fire behavior, the NWS in Riverton said.
oilcity.news
Wyoming gas costs remain above national average; price jumps ~14 cents in Natrona County in a week
CASPER, Wyo. — The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline on Monday, Sept. 19 is down slightly in Wyoming compared with a week ago but is up about 14 cents in Natrona County, according to AAA data. The statewide average cost for regular gasoline stands at $3.805...
oilcity.news
U.S. attorney: Wyo corner-crossing prosecution didn’t violate hunters’ rights
Wyoming’s top federal prosecutor believes that Carbon County justice officials did not violate federal law when they charged Missouri men with criminal trespass at Elk Mountain Ranch. Angus M. Thuermer Jr., WyoFile. Wyoming’s top federal prosecutor has rejected a retired federal agent’s complaint against state and county justice officials...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cowboystatedaily.com
Summer of 2022 Challenging for Wyoming Dude Ranches
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Craig Kenyon is living his dream. As the owner of the Absaroka Mountain Lodge near Cody, Kenyon usually spends his summers wrangling horses, greeting guests, and managing the business. But staff shortages at the end of the season mean that Kenyon...
oilcity.news
Gordon names Lauren Schoenfeld director for Wyoming Innovation Partnership
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has selected Lauren Schoenfeld to serve as the executive director of the Wyoming Innovation Partnership. Gordon launched the Wyoming Innovation Partnership in an effort to help “develop a resilient workforce and further focus Wyoming’s economic development efforts,” the governor’s office said in a press release Monday. The initiative aims to bring higher-education institutions and the Community College Commission together with industry leaders, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Service, the Wyoming Business Council and the governor’s office.
This Charming $26 Million Wyoming Mansion Comes With Its Own Flower Shop for Green Thumbs
Imagine all the charm of the English countryside but in the Wild West of Wyoming. Sitting on nearly five acres in the riverside neighborhood of Tucker Ranch is a stone-clad manse with immaculately manicured gardens and a private lake. The $26 million stunner, which is listed with Tom Evans of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty, stands out from the area’s typical log cabins and rugged lodges for all the right reasons. Indeed, it shares many of the same whimsical features as the twee cottages across the pond. Think Vermont slate roofing, iron-framed windows, lots of reclaimed wood and copper accents. Designed by JLF...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Sunday, September 18, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.79, is down 2 cents from our last report of $3.81 on Friday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is down 4 cent from a week ago, and is up 21 cents per gallon from one year ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Banner County was set to have Nebraska’s largest wind project. Until the military stepped in.
HARRISBURG — In bone-dry Banner County, clouds of dirt drift into the sky as rumbling tractors till the sun-baked soil. “We get very little rain,” said Jim Young, standing in a field that’s been in his family for 80 years. “And we get a lot of wind.”
capcity.news
Wyoming trooper trial set for January 2023; probable cause affidavit to remain sealed
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Judge Campbell saw Wyoming State Trooper Gabriel Testerman for his arraignment in the Laramie County District Court today, Sept. 19. During this arraignment, Testerman put in a plea of not guilty, and a jury trial has been set for Jan. 10, 2023. Testerman appeared before Magistrate West in Laramie County Circuit Court on Aug. 31 to hear three counts of inflicting sexual intrusion on a victim.
mybighornbasin.com
National Weather Service Puts Bighorn Basin Under Red Flag Fire Warning
Park, Big Horn, Hot Springs, and Washakie Counties are under a Red Flag Warning all afternoon on Monday, Sept. 19, due to a “perfect storm” of high temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds. The National Weather Service Office in Riverton issued a Red Flag Warning for the Bighorn...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, September 18, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Robin Grant of Cody, Wyoming. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include where you...
South Dakota Ranks 3rd Worst Among All States in This Category
No matter which way you slice it, South Dakota continues to be a great place to call home. However, there are always areas in which our cities, towns, and wild places can be improved upon. One report from 2021 by CNBC lists the Mount Rushmore state as needing some serious...
oilcity.news
Casper attorney Anna Olson selected as Wyoming State Bar president-elect
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper attorney Anna Reeves Olson has been selected as the Wyoming State Bar’s president-elect, the organization said in a press release Monday. Reeves will step in as president for the Wyoming State Bar for the 2023–24 term following the 2022–23 term of new President Christopher H. Hawks. Hawks, an attorney from Jackson, is stepping in as president to succeed former President J. Kenneth Barbe of Casper.
cowboystatedaily.com
Nine Road Trips for Autumn Colors in Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Editor’s Note: This is not intended to be a comprehensive guide to viewing fall foliage in Wyoming. It’s just a start. With your help, we can build a more comprehensive map for the best drives in the state during fall. Let us know of your favorite fall drives.
Wyoming Ranks Lower Than You Might Think In Election Integrity
What about "elections integrity?" That would mean the ability to stop voter fraud. There are those who say that Wyoming has no such issues. But there are those who point to weaknesses in our state's ability to prevent fraud should it occur in the state. The Heritage Foundation has just...
Comments / 0