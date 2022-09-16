ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Appeals court questions ruling on Florida’s 2021 elections law

By News Service of Florida
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22mgO0_0hyTEIPz00
Members of civil rights and voting rights groups and attorneys enter the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in downtown Miami. [ WILFREDO LEE | AP ]

TALLAHASSEE — Arguing that the ruling was an “insult” to Republican state leaders, lawyers for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration and national GOP groups this week tried to convince an appeals court to overturn a federal judge’s ruling that parts of a 2021 Florida elections law were intended to discriminate against Black voters.

The Republican-controlled Legislature and DeSantis approved the election law changes as GOP leaders across the country pushed to revamp voting laws after former President Donald Trump’s loss in 2020.

While Florida had a relatively smooth 2020 election, Republicans said changes were needed to help ensure future elections would not have issues such as fraud.

The state, the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee took the case to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker ruled that parts of the law were intended to discriminate against Black Floridians, a key voting bloc for Democrats.

Walker’s March 31 ruling chronicled what he described as the state’s “grotesque history of racial discrimination,” saying that “when all of the evidence is viewed together, a coherent picture emerges.”

The Tallahassee-based district judge blocked parts of the law. But the appeals court in May issued a stay of Walker’s ruling amid the continuing legal battle. The stay kept the law in effect for this year’s elections.

During arguments Thursday in Miami, appeals court Chief Judge William Pryor at times contradicted Walker’s conclusions.

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker, shown here in May 2016 speaking during graduation ceremonies for the Florida State University College of Law.

“I want to know what evidence supports the district court’s finding of discriminatory intent,” Pryor asked attorney Mohammad Jazil, who represents the state.

Pryor, part of a three-judge panel reviewing the case, pointed to previous court rulings about the issue.

“We said that, look, historical evidence that’s not really related to the passage of the particular voting law is not really that important. What really matters is the facts that lead up to the passage of the law in question,” Pryor said.

The law placed additional restrictions on ballot drop boxes, such as limiting their use to the hours of early voting and requiring they be staffed by election supervisor’s employees. Also, the law included placing restrictions on providing food and water to people waiting in line at polling places.

Voting rights groups filed a series of challenges to the law, with the cases consolidated by Walker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Eq7N_0hyTEIPz00

Plaintiffs argued that lawmakers imposed the drop-box changes after Black voters increased their use of the boxes for mail-in ballots.

The law also established new restrictions on third-party voter registration groups, a move the plaintiffs contended was targeted at Black Floridians who are more likely to sign up to vote through such organizations.

But Pryor appeared unconvinced that the evidence demonstrated the law was intentionally discriminatory, rattling off a series of findings in the case.

For example, Senate Ethics and Elections Chairman Dennis Baxley, an Ocala Republican who sponsored the legislation (SB 90), said during legislative debate that the changes might create a “learning curve” but would not disenfranchise any voters.

Pryor also pointed to data that showed just a fraction of Black voters were more likely than white voters to deposit ballots at drop boxes outside of regular business hours. He also referred to a survey that found Black voters were 1.3 percentage points more likely to report waiting times in long lines than white voters and a decade-old analysis that showed Black voters were 13 percentage points more likely to register to vote using third-party organizations.

“That’s it,” he said.

“Yes, your honor, that’s it, and even that data itself is flawed,” Jazil said.

Pryor later asked John Freedman, one of the plaintiffs’ lawyers, whether he “got it right” by concluding “the data is statistically insignificant when it comes to race.”

“The district court made a deal of the partisan differences and from that inferred something that the racial data didn’t show,” Pryor said.

“I don’t think that’s an accurate reflection of what the trial record was,” Freedman responded.

Thursday’s arguments also addressed part of the law banning people from giving water or food to voters waiting in line. Under the law, only supervisors of elections workers can distribute snacks or water.

David Fox, who represents the League of Women Voters of Florida and other plaintiffs, said the ban “directly implicates” the league’s activities.

“They want to go and encourage people to vote, but they don’t encourage people to vote in any particular way,” he said.

Judge Britt Grant, however, appeared skeptical.

“Isn’t it really about protecting the peace and quiet of voters, you know, keeping them from being disturbed by anyone?” she asked Fox, who said the state already has a prohibition against disturbing voters.

Cameron Norris, who represents the national Republican organizations, said the law clarifies restrictions in buffer zones outside voting places.

He also pointed to instances in which voters “get confused” by groups, especially when the groups’ workers all wear the same color clothing.

“They think they are the poll workers and that the League of Women Voters is running this precinct … It makes some people lose trust in the integrity of the election,” he told the panel, which also included Judge Jill Pryor.

Walker in March also made the rare move of putting the state under a process known as “preclearance,” meaning a court would have to approve any changes to Florida’s election laws for the next 10 years.

Walker’s “extensive, intense analysis” supported the preclearance remedy, said Michael Fletcher, who represents the Florida State Conference of the NAACP.

“Here, the Legislature actively sought out data about voting patterns and then targeted vote-by-mail procedures after Black voters more than doubled the rate at which they cast vote-by-mail ballots,” Fletcher said. “Given the persistent nature of racially polarized voting in Florida, Black voters will continue to be an attractive target.”

But Grant noted that Black voter turnout increased dramatically in 2020.

“Doesn’t that make it hard as a factual matter to say that there’s been a long history of the sort that would merit preclearance?” she asked.

Fletcher said the Legislature’s history of changing election processes after Black voters come to rely on them makes preclearance necessary “to stop other impermissible laws that may come to pass in the future to target Black voters.”

Jazil disagreed.

“You need flagrant, pervasive evidence of discrimination to justify this kind of extraordinary remedy but … that test, too, is not met,” he said.

Jazil argued that Walker’s justification for preclearance was grounded in part on Republicans’ control of the Legislature and the governor’s office.

“So this evidence-free notion that somehow because the state has Republicans, we’re going to discriminate against our Black citizens, is an insult,” he said. “This is the type of conclusion that cannot possibly justify intrusion into the sovereign rights of the state for the next 10 years.”

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

Comments / 22

Brian Robetor
3d ago

GOP can’t win elections fairly cause most Americans do not benefit from their policies and laws. So they have to cheat and change the rules to be able to win. None of them learned the lessons of our youth on sports teams how to accept defeat and loosing graciously.

Reply
10
Alice Waggle
3d ago

All this B.S changing voting rules for absolutely nothing ! If it’s not broke don’t fix it ! A waste of time and tax payers money! It worked fine all these years until a poor loser lied !

Reply
6
Cat Simkins
3d ago

The constant mention of food and drink in voting lines is ridiculous. There was never any restriction having anything to eat or drink in line until one of the candidates was passing out bottles of water with their political ad as a special label on the bottles. That's illegal so the bottles were seized and that operation shut down. One person spoiled it for all but that one person is strangely not mentioned or held accountable.

Reply(1)
7
Related
Tampa Bay Times

What readers are saying about Gov. DeSantis and the Martha’s Vineyard immigrants | Letters

Editor’s note: Gov. Ron DeSantis’ involvement in flying two planes of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard prompted a lot of readers to write. Here are some of their letters. As a teacher, we have been told the state does not have enough money for our schools. Our veteran teachers here in Hillsborough County have not had a raise in three years. Our schools are short-staffed in all areas: teachers, administrators, custodial, bus drivers, cafeteria and office staff. However, our governor was able to create a $12 million budget for an initiative that now includes dealing with undocumented immigrants by flying them to Martha’s Vineyard to keep them out of Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis wants to keep Venezuelan migrants from Florida. Some may end up here anyway.

Florida may wind up hosting the migrants Gov. Ron DeSantis wanted to keep out of the Sunshine State. DeSantis on Friday acknowledged the migrants Florida flew to a New England vacation island this week never actually stepped foot inside his state. But he insisted that the chartered flights originating from Texas — and paid for by Florida taxpayers — were needed to keep the group of mostly Venezuelan migrants from coming here.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
City
Ocala, FL
Local
Florida Elections
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court temporarily blocks Georgia law said to violate civil rights

The Supreme Court reinstated a federal judge's ruling on Friday, issuing a temporary order holding that Georgia's current election system disadvantages black voters in violation of a federal civil rights law. The justices issued their unsigned order in response to an emergency request filed by a group of black voters...
GEORGIA STATE
CNBC

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, urged lawmakers to overturn Trump election loss in Wisconsin, report says

Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, emailed Wisconsin legislators in November 2020 and asked them to effectively reverse then-President Donald Trump's election loss to Joe Biden in that state. It was already known that the conservative activist Ginni Thomas had contacted legislators in Arizona with...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Fletcher
Person
Dennis Baxley
Person
Ron Desantis
Reason.com

Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
The Independent

Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released

The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Legislature#Election State#Election Law#Politics Courts#Politics State#Election Fraud#Gop#Republicans#Black Floridians#Democrats
The Hill

Federal appeals court upholds Jim Crow-era Mississippi law restricting voting rights for felons

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld a Mississippi law restricting voting rights for certain convicted felons that was first crafted during the Jim Crow era. In a 10-7 decision, the court ruled that though Section 241 of the Mississippi state constitution was originally written for racist reasons in 1890, it is no longer racist in effect.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling

Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards across New York's Times Square, city authorities are posting new signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a “Gun Free Zone.”The sprawling Manhattan tourist attraction is one of scores of “sensitive” places — including parks, churches and theaters — that will be off limits for guns under a sweeping new state law going into effect Thursday. The measure, passed after a U.S. Supreme Court decision in June expanded gun rights, also sets stringent standards for issuing concealed carry permits.New York is among a half-dozen states that had key provisions of its gun laws invalidated...
POLITICS
Reason.com

Marco Rubio, Who Last Month Said Abortion Regulation Should Be Left to the States, Endorses a Federal Ban

Many Republicans were dismayed by the federal abortion ban that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) unveiled this week, viewing it as politically unwise and constitutionally suspect. But yesterday Sen. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.), who is running for reelection this year, announced that he is co-sponsoring Graham's bill, which would prohibit abortion at 15 weeks of gestation or later. Rubio's support for the bill blatantly contradicts the position he was taking just a few weeks ago, when he said abortion regulation should be left to the states, and his avowed support for federalism more generally.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
76K+
Followers
25K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy