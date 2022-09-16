I blame the dictator in the White House right now and his administration. They opened our Mexican borders on January 21 2021 during a pandemic.
that's for dang sure, him & his circus 🎪 staff & all white house workers, ➕️ Bidens SON & VP, & all the others that get paid, or contracted out also. no one knows what they are assigned too do their job, they make all their decisions on tax payers money & give it to other countries & we have no say, & they can't help this country USA people PEOPLE PLZ. SPEAK UP¿¿??¡!!!¡!!!!! the rich get richer, & the poor get zero, right or wrong?????????? they spend money, that's for USA PEOPLE 🇺🇸 and nothing for us'come on the white house is a joke!
Lets me spell it out for people who don't understand what caused this PROBLEM, B-I-D-E-N AND HIS C-I-R-C-U-S ! 🤡🤡🤡
Comments / 31