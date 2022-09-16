ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Events of the Week: ‘Andor,’ ‘Blonde’ and More

By Kirsten Chuba
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JcWDT_0hyTDgN600

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Andor , Blonde , Do Revenge and Silent Twins .

Blonde Los Angeles premiere

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Following Blonde ‘s Venice debut, Ana de Armas , Adrien Brody and director Andrew Dominik brought their Netflix film to Los Angeles on Tuesday, premiering at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YbVVP_0hyTDgN600
From left: Andrew Dominik, Ana de Armas and Adrien Brody
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xwC86_0hyTDgN600
From left: Ted Sarandos, Ana de Armas and Scott Stuber

Silent Twins special screening

Director Agnieszka Smoczyńska and star Letitia Wright attended a special New York City screening for their film Silent Twins on Tuesday at Metrograph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zjxUs_0hyTDgN600
From left: Kiska Higgs, Klaudia Smieja-Rostworowska, Letitia Wright, Agnieszka Smoczynska and Ben Pugh
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pXIln_0hyTDgN600
Danai Gurira (left) and Letitia Wright

Do Revenge special screening

Stars Maya Hawke, Camila Mendes, Sophie Turner and Sarah Michelle Gellar walked the carpet Wednesday for a Los Angeles special screening of their Netflix film Do Revenge .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZZ4b9_0hyTDgN600
Camila Mendes, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Maya Hawke
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C5Q8h_0hyTDgN600
Sophie Turner

Goodnight Mommy premiere

Naomi Watts debuted her new horror flick alongside co-stars Cameron Crovetti, Nicholas Crovetti and director Matt Sobel on Wednesday in NYC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dUFlX_0hyTDgN600
Director Matt Sobel (second from right) with stars Naomi Watts, Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti.

Queen Sugar final season directors event

Ava DuVernay sat down with the all-female directing team behind Queen Sugar on Wednesday at the DGA Theater, where Oprah Winfrey also made an appearance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k5qAn_0hyTDgN600
Ava DuVernay (center, in white) and Paul Garnes with the all-women directorial lineup.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Up2BN_0hyTDgN600
Ava DuVernay (left) and Oprah Winfrey

Andor launch event

Disney hosted a Hollywood launch event Thursday for its new Star Wars series Andor , with stars Diego Luna, Genevieve O’Reilly, Adria Arjona, Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw and Ben Bailey Smith.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z5nW7_0hyTDgN600
From left: Kyle Soller, Kathleen Kennedy, Fiona Shaw, Tony Gilroy, Diego Luna, Sanne Wohlenberg, Genevieve O’Reilly and Adria Arjona
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p5K78_0hyTDgN600
From left: Tony Gilroy, Kathleen Kennedy, Disney Studios content chairman Alan Bergman and Diego Luna

Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS

On Thursday, The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation honored Charlize Theron, Colin Farrell and Sheryl Lee Ralph with the Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award at the group’s annual Ball to End AIDS fundraising gala. Thelma Houston performed at the event, where additional attendees included Paris Jackson, Evan Ross, Alexandra Shipp, Jennifer Tilly, Rob Raco and Ralph’s Abbott Elementary co-star Lisa Ann Walter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J0fLF_0hyTDgN600
Sheryl Lee Ralph (left) and Alexandra Shipp
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j5KFa_0hyTDgN600
Colin Farrell

Lou premiere

Allison Janney, Jurnee Smollett and producer J.J. Abrams attended the premiere of Netflix film Lou on Thursday at the streamer’s Tudum Theater.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sn1SU_0hyTDgN600
From left: J.J. Abrams, Allison Janney, Ridley Asha Bateman, Jurnee Smollett and Jon Cohen

On the Come Up screening

Snoop Dogg hosted a special screening of the Paramount+ film at his Inglewood compound Tuesday, alongside director Sanaa Lathan and Mike Epps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45empD_0hyTDgN600
From left: Mike Epps, Sanaa Lathan, Snoop Dogg and wife Shante Broadus

UNITAS Gala

Natasha Bedingfield took the stage at NYC’s Cipriani South Street’s for the fifth annual UNITAS Gala, which raises funds for the organization dedicated to preventing human trafficking and supporting survivors. The event honored NYPD Lieutenant Amy Capogna from the Citywide Human Trafficking Squad and Yehudit Zicklin-Sidikman, empowerment self-defense and violence prevention social entrepreneur.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZmBr7_0hyTDgN600
Natasha Bedingfield

Oceana Gala

On Tuesday, Ted Danson, Sam Waterston, Susan and David Rockefeller, and surfer Maya Gabeira gathered at Rockefeller Center’s Rainbow Room for Oceana’s New York Gala — alongside business, philanthropic and cultural leaders — to raise over $1.6 million to help Oceana protect and restore the oceans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DiDri_0hyTDgN600
From left: Robert Zemeckis, Leslie Zemeckis, Ted Danson, Susan Rockefeller and David Rockefeller
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oYoYZ_0hyTDgN600
Ted Danson (left) and Sam Waterston

MVP premiere

MVP , following the formation of nonprofit Merging Vets & Players, founded by NFL player Nate Boyer and Jay Glazer to empower and connect combat veterans and former professional athletes, premiered at AMC The Grove on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zwTUn_0hyTDgN600
From left: Christina Ochoa, Mo McRae, Margarita Reyes, MJ Acosta-Ruiz and Nate Boyer

Bar Lis one year anniversary party

Taron Egerton, Ella Balinska, JC Stewart, David Dobrik, Mia Moretti and Rings of Power star Ismael Cruz Córdova were among those who celebrated Hollywood hotspot Bar Lis’ first birthday on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04sqgL_0hyTDgN600
Ismael Cruz Cordova

Kering Foundation Caring for Women dinner

Anderson Cooper hosted the Kering Foundation’s first-ever Caring for Women dinner Thursday, held at The Pool in New York City. The event was co-chaired by Salma Hayek Pinault and François-Henri Pinault, Gisele Bündchen, LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson, Julie Mehretu, Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan and Gloria Steinem. Additional guests at the gala included Emma Watson, Karlie Kloss, Jodie Turner-Smith, Christy Turlington Burns, Ed Burns, Kat Graham, Adam Silver and Jeremy O. Harris.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KaQ9R_0hyTDgN600
Anderson Cooper, Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gd2BF_0hyTDgN600
Emma Watson

The Hollywood Reporter

Colin Farrell Recalls Impactful Friendship With Elizabeth Taylor, Says She Loved ‘CSI’ and Mark Harmon

As the story goes, Colin Farrell was at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in 2009 for the birth of his son, Henry, when he bumped into Elizabeth Taylor’s manager who was visiting the legendary star following a heart procedure. Days later, Farrell found himself thinking about Taylor and wanting to send flowers to wish her well on her recovery. He phoned his publicist who reported that she happened to be staring at an orchid delivered for Farrell from Taylor. Thus began a close but brief friendship that featured many late night phone calls, continuing until Taylor passed away in March 2011.More from The...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Naomi Watts, ‘Goodnight Mommy’ Team on How They Navigated Those Bandages on Set and Used Them to Up the Film’s Tension

The bandages that envelope Naomi Watts’ mysterious mother character in Prime Video’s Goodnight Mommy were a narrative element that the film’s cast and creative team say challenged them on set, but also helped better tell their emotionally infused version of the Austrian psychological horror film. Director Matt Sobel, writer Kyle Warren, Watts and young actors Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti were on hand during the film’s New York premiere at The Metrograph Wednesday night to discuss the film based on the 2014 feature helmed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Blade Runner 2099' Limited Series a Go at Amazon'Goodnight...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

A Singing Sheryl Lee Ralph Honored for Three Decades of AIDS Activism: “Raise Your Voice”

Sheryl Lee Ralph is still singing and receiving standing ovations. Fresh off her Emmy win Monday night, the Abbott Elementary star turned up to the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS at West Hollywood Park on Thursday night to accept her second trophy of the week. This one came her way for three decades of activist work in fighting the AIDS epidemic through her DIVA Foundation, which has the historic shine of mounting the longest-running annual HIV/AIDS and health awareness benefit concerts in the United States. Decked out in a red gown and supported by her two children and Abbott...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘1883’ Breakout Isabel May to Star Opposite Casey Affleck in Indie Thriller ‘The Smack’ (Exclusive)

Isabel May, the breakout newcomer star from Paramount+’s Western 1883, has signed on to star opposite Casey Affleck and Marisa Tomei in indie thriller, The Smack. David M. Rosenthal, who directed thrillers The Perfect Guy and the remake of Jacob’s Ladder, is helming the feature that start shooting in LA beginning October. More from The Hollywood ReporterDespite 'Yellowstone' Snub, Popularity Is a Priority at the EmmysKeke Palmer Fires Back at Comparison to Zendaya Over Colorism: "I'm an Incomparable Talent"Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Scares Up $44M Opening Keith Kjarval and Sam Rockwell are producing. Affleck is playing Rowan Petty, a down-on-his-luck conman who...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Blake Lively Is Pregnant, Expecting Fourth Child With Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expanding their family. Lively attended the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Thursday, where she revealed her baby bump in a sequined dress. The 35-year-old star is pregnant and expecting the couple’s fourth child, a source confirms to The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Welcome to Wrexham' Review: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Try to Save a Soccer Team in Feel-Good FX DocuseriesRyan Reynolds' Maximum Effort Productions Strikes First-Look Unscripted Deal With FuboTVChrissy Teigen and John Legend Expecting Baby Nearly Two Years After Pregnancy Loss The couple, who recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, met...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Had an Abortion to “Save My Life for a Baby That Had Absolutely No Chance”

Chrissy Teigen confessed Thursday that the miscarriage she said she had two years ago was actually an abortion — which came as a surprise to her. Teigen and husband John Legend had revealed that in September 2020 they lost their son Jack at 20 weeks as a result of a pregnancy complication. At the time, they said it was a miscarriage.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Legend to Perform at Carousel of Hope BallJohn Legend on How Chrissy Teigen's Miscarriage Made the Couple "Stronger," His Fallout With Kanye "Ye" WestB.J. Novak, Chrissy Teigen, Uzo Aduba Set for Propper Daley's A Day of Unreasonable...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Anna Faris Is Supporting a Memoir by Her Husband’s Ex-Wife

Stars aligned on the night of Sept. 13 at NeueHouse Hollywood when actress Anna Faris interviewed Natasha Sizlo, an estates agent at The Agency, about her new, magical memoir, All Signs Point to Paris: A Memoir of Love, Loss and Destiny (Mariner Books, $28.99). The two share much in common (Faris’ husband, cinematographer Michael Barrett, is Sizlo’s ex-husband) and spoke candidly about love, growth and the beauty of having a blended family. Sizlo’s book follows her experiences navigating grief and lost love — including her divorce, her father’s death and a passionate romance followed by heartbreak when reality set in — and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Hollywood Reporter

Chrissy Teigen Responds to Online Accusations That She’s Exploiting Her Pregnancy Loss and Abortion Story: “I’ve Already Seen You Do Your Worst”

After sharing her abortion story late last week, Chrissy Teigen is fending off social media users who have criticized and attacked her decision to publicly clarify her pregnancy loss wasn’t a miscarriage as she had previously described it. While speaking Thursday at the social impact agency Propper Daley’s “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit, Teigen opened up about how her pregnancy loss in the fall of 2020 wasn’t a miscarriage as she had treated it. Instead, it would be defined as an abortion. More from The Hollywood ReporterChrissy Teigen Reveals She Had an Abortion to "Save My Life for a...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Tokyo Film Festival Names Julie Taymor as Jury President

The 35th Tokyo International Film Festival has named acclaimed stage and film director Julie Taymor as the president of its main competition jury. Taymor will be the festival’s third consecutive female jury chief, following French screen icon Isabelle Huppert in 2021 and Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi in 2019 (the festival didn’t hold a competition in 2020 due to the pandemic).  Taymor is perhaps best known on an international basis as the director of the wildly successful stage musical version of The Lion King, which has played continuously for 25 years in over 100 cities in 20 countries. As a filmmaker, she has directed the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Woody Allen Contemplating a Filmmaking Retirement After Next Movie

Woody Allen is weighing his future in filmmaking. The Oscar-winning director and screenwriter told Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia in an interview published Saturday that he intends for his next film to be his last, and that he’ll then focus more on writing, as he would like to work on a novel. He said his 50th and final film, one which he previously has said will shoot in France later this year, will be similar in tone to his 2005 thriller Match Point.More from The Hollywood ReporterJean-Luc Godard, Enfant Terrible of Modern French Cinema, Dies at 91Woody Allen Talks Making Movies...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon on How AstraZeneca’s New “Up The Antibodies” Campaign Centers the Immunocompromised Community

On Wednesday morning, Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon led a virtual discussion in partnership with global biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to educate the immunocompromised community about medical options, like a long-acting monoclonal antibody, that offer added protection against COVID-19. Academy Award-nominated writer and producer Gordon, who was diagnosed with adult-onset Still’s disease while dating her now-husband, actor, producer and Academy Award-nominated writer Nanjiani (who recently starred as Kingo in The Eternals), inspired their breakout hit The Big Sick, says that “immunocompromised people have been very much sidelined in this conversation,” but that this initiative, produced in collaboration with the Immune...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Bridgerton’ Star Phoebe Dynevor to Lead Miramax Spy Thriller ‘Inheritance’ (Exclusive)

The actress behind Daphne Bridgerton has landed another major role. Phoebe Dynevor, who broke out after playing the main character in the first season of Netflix’s Regency-era smash hit Bridgerton, is set to play the lead in the upcoming Miramax spy thriller Inheritance, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Written by Olen Steinhauer (Berlin Station) and Neil Burger (Limitless, Divergent, The Marsh King’s Daughter) with Burger directing and producing, the film is also being produced by Bill Block and Charles Miller.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sean Hayes to Star in ‘Good Night, Oscar’ on Broadway

Sean Hayes will return to Broadway in a new play about the life of actor and pianist Oscar Levant.  In Good Night, Oscar, written by Doug Wright, Hayes plays Levant, who is booked on Jack Paar’s The Tonight Show in a 90-minute session that delights audience members, but also comes at a cost for the star. More from The Hollywood ReporterHenry Silva, Bad Guy in 'The Manchurian Candidate' and Many Other Movies, Dies at 95'Phantom of the Opera' to Close on Broadway After 35 YearsCommon to Make Broadway Debut in Pulitzer Prize-Winning Play 'Between Riverside and Crazy' Directed by Lisa Peterson, Good Night,...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Next Big Thing: Solea Pfeiffer on ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ and “Getting To Represent Who I Am” on Screen

Solea Pfeiffer was on the phone with Don Cheadle about a possible appearance on his Showtime series Black Monday when another call came in. She ignored it. The 27-year-old actress didn’t end up working with Cheadle, but she did land a lead role in A Jazzman’s Blues, a period drama directed by Tyler Perry, who happened to be the unidentified caller. A Jazzman’s Blues marks Pfeiffer’s first feature film after being lauded for her stage performances in the original national tour of Hamilton and Gustavo Dudamel’s West Side Story production at the Hollywood Bowl. In October, she stars as Penny Lane...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Why ‘Barbarian’ Filmmaker Zach Cregger Included THR’s Kim Masters in New Horror Pic

Judging from the trailer, or the poster, Zach Cregger’s Barbarian seems to follow a classic horror movie premise, updated for the tech age: A young woman checks in to an Airbnb in Detroit, only to find a man — and assorted terrors — waiting inside. But that’s just a fraction of the story. Halfway through the film, which opened at No. 1 for the Sept. 9-11 weekend, writer-director Cregger abruptly cuts away from a gasp-inducing moment, jumping from dank Detroit to sunny L.A., where a hotshot actor played by Justin Long is cruising in a convertible without a care in...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Regé-Jean Page, Glen Powell to Star in ‘Butch and Sundance’ TV Series for Amazon From Russo Brothers (Exclusive)

Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell are headed West. The Bridgerton alum and Top Gun: Maverick grad are poised to star in an untitled reimagining of Butch and Sundance for Amazon. The straight-to-series drama, which landed at Amazon following a competitive situation with both Disney+ and Peacock bidding, will be exec produced by Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO. Cousins Kaz and Ryan Firpo (The Eternals) will pen the scripts for the series, which is envisioned as a larger franchise with multiple series and spinoffs.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon's Live Audio App Launches Creator FundDufferin Gate Studios Unveils Toronto Soundstage Expansion (Exclusive)Amazon Orders...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Acolyte’: ‘Russian Doll’ Actor Charlie Barnett in Talks to Join Latest ‘Star Wars’ Series (Exclusive)

Charlie Barnett is going from time loops to lightsabers. The actor, best known for starring opposite Natasha Lyonne in buzzy Netflix series Russian Doll, is in final negotiations to join the cast of the latest Star Wars series, The Acolyte.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Andor' Premieres a Darker, Grittier Take on 'Star Wars': "We're Telling the Story of an Entire Revolution"'Andor' Star Genevieve O'Reilly Never Thought She'd Get the Chance to Flesh Out Mon Mothma'Star Wars' Series 'Ahsoka' Teased at D23 If the deal makes, Barnett will be reunited with the co-creator of Russian Doll, Leslye Headland, who is showrunning, writing and directing...
MOVIES
