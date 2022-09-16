Events of the Week: ‘Andor,’ ‘Blonde’ and More

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Andor , Blonde , Do Revenge and Silent Twins .

Blonde Los Angeles premiere

Following Blonde ‘s Venice debut, Ana de Armas , Adrien Brody and director Andrew Dominik brought their Netflix film to Los Angeles on Tuesday, premiering at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

From left: Andrew Dominik, Ana de Armas and Adrien Brody

From left: Ted Sarandos, Ana de Armas and Scott Stuber

Silent Twins special screening

Director Agnieszka Smoczyńska and star Letitia Wright attended a special New York City screening for their film Silent Twins on Tuesday at Metrograph.

From left: Kiska Higgs, Klaudia Smieja-Rostworowska, Letitia Wright, Agnieszka Smoczynska and Ben Pugh

Danai Gurira (left) and Letitia Wright

Do Revenge special screening

Stars Maya Hawke, Camila Mendes, Sophie Turner and Sarah Michelle Gellar walked the carpet Wednesday for a Los Angeles special screening of their Netflix film Do Revenge .

Camila Mendes, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Maya Hawke

Sophie Turner

Goodnight Mommy premiere

Naomi Watts debuted her new horror flick alongside co-stars Cameron Crovetti, Nicholas Crovetti and director Matt Sobel on Wednesday in NYC.

Director Matt Sobel (second from right) with stars Naomi Watts, Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti.

Queen Sugar final season directors event

Ava DuVernay sat down with the all-female directing team behind Queen Sugar on Wednesday at the DGA Theater, where Oprah Winfrey also made an appearance.

Ava DuVernay (center, in white) and Paul Garnes with the all-women directorial lineup.

Ava DuVernay (left) and Oprah Winfrey

Andor launch event

Disney hosted a Hollywood launch event Thursday for its new Star Wars series Andor , with stars Diego Luna, Genevieve O’Reilly, Adria Arjona, Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw and Ben Bailey Smith.

From left: Kyle Soller, Kathleen Kennedy, Fiona Shaw, Tony Gilroy, Diego Luna, Sanne Wohlenberg, Genevieve O’Reilly and Adria Arjona

From left: Tony Gilroy, Kathleen Kennedy, Disney Studios content chairman Alan Bergman and Diego Luna

Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS

On Thursday, The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation honored Charlize Theron, Colin Farrell and Sheryl Lee Ralph with the Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award at the group’s annual Ball to End AIDS fundraising gala. Thelma Houston performed at the event, where additional attendees included Paris Jackson, Evan Ross, Alexandra Shipp, Jennifer Tilly, Rob Raco and Ralph’s Abbott Elementary co-star Lisa Ann Walter.

Sheryl Lee Ralph (left) and Alexandra Shipp

Colin Farrell

Lou premiere

Allison Janney, Jurnee Smollett and producer J.J. Abrams attended the premiere of Netflix film Lou on Thursday at the streamer’s Tudum Theater.

From left: J.J. Abrams, Allison Janney, Ridley Asha Bateman, Jurnee Smollett and Jon Cohen

On the Come Up screening

Snoop Dogg hosted a special screening of the Paramount+ film at his Inglewood compound Tuesday, alongside director Sanaa Lathan and Mike Epps.

From left: Mike Epps, Sanaa Lathan, Snoop Dogg and wife Shante Broadus

UNITAS Gala

Natasha Bedingfield took the stage at NYC’s Cipriani South Street’s for the fifth annual UNITAS Gala, which raises funds for the organization dedicated to preventing human trafficking and supporting survivors. The event honored NYPD Lieutenant Amy Capogna from the Citywide Human Trafficking Squad and Yehudit Zicklin-Sidikman, empowerment self-defense and violence prevention social entrepreneur.

Natasha Bedingfield

Oceana Gala

On Tuesday, Ted Danson, Sam Waterston, Susan and David Rockefeller, and surfer Maya Gabeira gathered at Rockefeller Center’s Rainbow Room for Oceana’s New York Gala — alongside business, philanthropic and cultural leaders — to raise over $1.6 million to help Oceana protect and restore the oceans.

From left: Robert Zemeckis, Leslie Zemeckis, Ted Danson, Susan Rockefeller and David Rockefeller

Ted Danson (left) and Sam Waterston

MVP premiere

MVP , following the formation of nonprofit Merging Vets & Players, founded by NFL player Nate Boyer and Jay Glazer to empower and connect combat veterans and former professional athletes, premiered at AMC The Grove on Wednesday.

From left: Christina Ochoa, Mo McRae, Margarita Reyes, MJ Acosta-Ruiz and Nate Boyer

Bar Lis one year anniversary party

Taron Egerton, Ella Balinska, JC Stewart, David Dobrik, Mia Moretti and Rings of Power star Ismael Cruz Córdova were among those who celebrated Hollywood hotspot Bar Lis’ first birthday on Wednesday.

Ismael Cruz Cordova

Kering Foundation Caring for Women dinner

Anderson Cooper hosted the Kering Foundation’s first-ever Caring for Women dinner Thursday, held at The Pool in New York City. The event was co-chaired by Salma Hayek Pinault and François-Henri Pinault, Gisele Bündchen, LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson, Julie Mehretu, Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan and Gloria Steinem. Additional guests at the gala included Emma Watson, Karlie Kloss, Jodie Turner-Smith, Christy Turlington Burns, Ed Burns, Kat Graham, Adam Silver and Jeremy O. Harris.

Anderson Cooper, Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault