‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Pivots From HBO Max to February 2023 Theatrical Release

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago

The Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek starrer was originally meant go straight to streaming.

From left: Adam Rodriguez, Kevin Nash, Channing Tatum and Matt Bomer in 'Magic Mike.' Claudette Barius/Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection
Magic Mike’s Last Dance will open in theaters Feb. 10, 2023 — the beginning of Super Bowl weekend and in advance of Valentine’s Day — after abandoning an exclusive release on HBO Max.

Warner Bros. revealed the switch-up Friday.

The threequel will see Channing Tatum return as male stripper Mike Lane, a character loosely based on Tatum’s own experiences as a stripper in Florida. Salma Hayek is taking over the role previously played by Thandiwe Newton.

Newly installed Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav has made it clear he is committed to theatrical releases for high-profile films. Magic Mike’s Last Dance is expected to wrap up the series.

The first Magic Mike was a surprise hit, grossing $167 million at the box office and resulting in a 2015 sequel, Magic Mike XXL.

The first two films’ combined global gross reached nearly $300 million. The franchise also spawned a lucrative stage show, Magic Mike Live, which has had runs in Las Vegas, London, Berlin and Australia.

Steven Soderbergh directs Magic Mike’s Last Dance, having stepped away for the 2015 sequel. Reid Carolin, who was behind the screenplays for the first two Magic Mike films, wrote the script.

Soderbergh, who has a first-look deal with HBO Max, was last behind the camera with No Sudden Move and Let Them All Talk, both of which premiered on the streamer.

Rival studios weren’t surprised by the move, considering the new regime’s philosophy. Also, Warners had already placed a stake in the Feb. 10, 2023, date for an untitled event film.

Pamela McClintock contributed to this report.

