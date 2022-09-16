Anti-monarchy crowd boos King Charles III at Cardiff Castle

Boos from anti-monarchy protesters were heard over cheering well-wishers greeting King Charles III and the Queen Consort as they arrived at Cardiff Castle today, 16 September.

His Majesty, the former Prince of Wales, and Camilla arrived at the castle following a visit to Llandaff Cathedral and the Senedd as part of their first trip to Wales since the death of Queen Elizabeth II .

Footage shows people cheering and waving Welsh flags upon the King's arrival, amid booing and a man shouting "God save the people."

