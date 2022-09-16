ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recruiting Spotlight: New Hampstead-Richmond Hill

By Andrew Goldstein
 3 days ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Our Game of the Week takes us to the Hill once again, where the Class 7A Wildcats (2-2) are hoping to defend home turf against the New Hampstead Phoenix (4-0) out of Class 4A.

This broadcast will start at 8 p.m. on WSAV with Andrew Goldstein on play-by-play and Andrew Davis on color commentary. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m.; our broadcast will be operating on a delay.

There are a plethora of college-ready players on both teams tonight. We’ve already profiled some of them in previous editions of Recruiting Spotlight, such as Richmond Hill lineman Thomas Zimbalatti and New Hampstead QB Pauly Seeley, who has since committed to Wofford.

We’re going to give you three more prospects to watch out for tonight:

ZACH PEARSON: NEW HAMPSTEAD OL (JR)

Pearson is coming off a second-team all-region performance last year and an offseason where he got to visit Duke University.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution selected Pearson as a preseason all-state honoree.

At 6-foot-6, 255 pounds, Pearson has superior size that he combines with aggressive instinct on the field. His stout pass blocking has created ample time for Seeley to find open targets down the field.

Zach has a lot of family to lean on around the program; his younger brother, Nate, is a tight end on the team and his father Andrew is the defensive coordinator.

HUDL: https://www.hudl.com/profile/17064765/Zach-Pearson

RAVON GRANT: RICHMOND HILL WR/DB (SR)

Grant is no stranger to showing out on our Game of the Week; he had an 80-yard acrobatic touchdown catch in our Richmond Hill-Effingham County showdown last year.

He had a similar explosion in Richmond Hill’s 35-32 loss to Baker County last week, rattling off 219 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Both head coach Matt LeZotte and quarterback Ty Goldrick identified Grant early on as one of the leaders on the team, a threat to score any time the ball is in his hands.

Last season, Grant had 46 receptions for 793 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Austin Peay and Fordham have both offered Grant scholarships and there will be a lot more where those two came from if he keeps playing this way.

HUDL: https://www.hudl.com/profile/12724106/Ravon-Grant

ALIJAH LACEY: NEW HAMPSTEAD TE/LB (SR)

Lacey is a multi-positional talent for the New Hampstead Phoenix, lining up at both edge rusher on defense and tight end on offense.

He seems to prefer his defensive position; Lacey has a sack and forced fumble already this season. That forced fumble came when he blew up a quarterback-halfback exchange in the Phoenix’s opening week game against May River.

Georgia Southern and The Citadel have offered Lacey and he has taken a visit to Kennesaw State.

At 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, Lacey has the next-level size to go along with his skillset.

HUDL: https://www.hudl.com/profile/14534033/Alijah-Lacey

