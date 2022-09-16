Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Related
wach.com
Columbia-Richland Fire responds to laundry room fire at Columbia home
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department officials say a house fire on Fox Squirrel Circle has left two people displaced. The fire broke out Monday afternoon in the laundry room of the house, official said. Firefighters say they found smoke coming from the roof line of the house once they arrived.
wach.com
'It's unacceptable': Families demand action over dangerous playground in Camden city park
Camden, SC — In a story you will see only on WACH FOX News, a tight-knit community is calling for action against the safety conditions of equipment at a playground in the Midlands. Brittany McClung a Camden mother of four tells us a normal day at Scott Park on...
wach.com
Richand Two elementary school going virtual after power line cut
COLUMBIA, SC — A Richland Two elementary school will have an e-learning day tomorrow due to being without power. L.W Conder Elementary School will be virtual Monday due to a power line being cut over the weekend. The school will be open from seven to nine Monday morning for...
wach.com
'Just terrible': Residents want changes after fiery car wreck kills two people
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – Some people in a Richland County neighborhood are calling for major changes after a fiery crash killed two people a few yards away from their homes. You can still see some of the aftermath left behind from the wreck along Salem Church Road early...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wach.com
Lexington officials searching for possible vandalism witness
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Do you know or recognize the man pictured above?. Investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department want to speak with him about a Sept. 9 vandalism he may have witnessed at a business on Whiteford Way. If you know him or have seen him, please...
wach.com
Richland Two schools lifts lockout after deputies searched for two individuals
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland Two schools went into safety mode as the Richland County Sheriff's Department searched for two individuals. The district sent out an email saying as a precaution, all district schools implemented the secure safety response. As of 1:45 p.m. on Monday, the schools have resumed...
wach.com
Aiken County coroner investigating deadly single-car crash
AIKEN COUNTY (WACH) — The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a single-car crash that has claimed the life of a Martinez, Georgia man. Officials say on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 12 p.m., the coroner’s office responded to the 1400 block of Sand Bar Ferry Road, Beech Island after a car was found overturned in a drainage ditch.
wach.com
Local church robbed of A/C units
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Sunday morning should have been a day of worship for Christ Fellowship Church, instead they spent the morning cleaning up after a crime. "Its shocking. I wasn’t ready for what I walked around the corner to see", said Tirrell Anderson. Anderson is the pastor at Christ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wach.com
SC Coroner identifies biker in fatal Kershaw County collision
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Kershaw County coroner has identified 28-years-old Keith Alan Humphries Jr as the victim of a Kershaw County motorcycle incident. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Trooper: Pick up truck fatally crashes into guardrail on SC highway. The incident happened around 6:30 pm on Friday,...
wach.com
One dead after hitting a deer in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — One person is dead after a crash in Lexington County. According to the SC Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 10:30 p.m. Sunday on SC Highway 6 near the intersection of Beaver Creek Road. Officials say the driver was operating a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling...
wach.com
Man dead after drive-by shooting in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A man is dead after a drive-by shooting in Sumter County, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. LOCAL FIRST | One dead after hitting a deer in Lexington County. Deputies say at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday night, Sumter County deputies, EMS, and the Sumter...
wach.com
Country music artist Chris Lane excited to perform in Columbia for veterans
(COLUMBIA, SC) --- The Big Red Barn Retreat is hoping to bring more attention and resources to veterans through a benefit concert. The concert is called "Fall Jam at the Ballpark," featuring Multi-Platinum, Award Winning, Country Music Artist, Chris Lane and others. The concert will take place Saturday October 8,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wach.com
Lexington County man arrested in connection to stepson's death
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A man is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting in Lexington County. It happened Sunday afternoon in the 100 block of Landfill Lane. Deputies say 71-year-old Carl Sims shot and killed his stepson, 52-year-old Brian Garris. Sims was arrested and faces murder charges.
wach.com
Columbia College hoping to combat teacher shortage through unique program
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Columbia College’s Alternative Pathways to Education Certification program is now the state’s first registered apprenticeship program for teachers. This program lets employees in partnering school districts acquire their teaching certification while working full-time. “But as you know, for adults raising families, working full-time,...
wach.com
Vice President Kamala Harris to speak at SC State Fall Convocation
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting Orangeburg County on Tuesday. VP Harris will address South Carolina State University students and faculty at the university’s Fall Convocation on Tuesday, Sept. 20, beginning at 1 p.m. Harris will help the university officially welcome SC State’s...
wach.com
Belk leads Highlanders to victory
COLUMBIA (WACH) -- Heathwood Hall quarterback Patrick Belk helped to lead the Highlanders to erase a 20-7 deficit to win the Friday Night Rivals matchp against Cardinal Newman. The freshman threw for more than 200 yards, and a touchdown in Heathwood's come from behind victory. His play earned him the...
wach.com
Gamecocks arrive at Williams-Brice Stadium ahead of showdown vs Georgia
Columbia- The South Carolina football team has a tall task ahead of them on Saturday afternoon as they will try and take down the number one team in the country. The Gamecocks kick off at noon against the Georgia Bulldogs and they arrived at Williams-Brice Stadium around 10:15 on Saturday morning.
wach.com
Shane Beamer apologizes to fan base for "poor performance"
Columbia- The South Carolina football team suffered their worst ever loss to Georgia on Saturday as the Gamecocks were bludgeoned 48-7 at Williams-Brice Stadium. In his press conference right after the game, Gamecock head football coach Shane Beamer apologized to the South Carolina fan base for what he described as a "poor performance" from his team.
wach.com
No. 1 Georgia crushes South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium
Columbia- It was one-way traffic at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday afternoon as the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs put a beatdown on the South Carolina Gamecocks 48-7. The game was never close as Georgia scored a touchdown on each of their first three drives. Led by quarterback Stetson Bennett, the Bulldogs had a field day with the Gamecocks' depleted defense.
Comments / 0