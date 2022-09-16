Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Update: Broncos' Jerry Jeudy (shoulder) won't return in Week 2
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will not return to Sunday's Week 2 game against the Houston Texans. Jeudy went up for a Russell Wilson pass in the second quarter and immediately left the game. He was originally deemed questionable to return to a shoulder injury, but midway through the third, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. It's a tough break for the Broncos, who will now rely on Montrell Washington and Tyrie Cleveland to fill the void.
numberfire.com
Cowboys' Dalton Schultz avoids major knee injury in Week 2
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) is "expected to avoid a significant absence" after his injury scare in Week 2's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. What It Means:. Schultz injured his knee late in the Week 2 victory and there were...
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols batting third for Cardinals Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals listed Albert Pujols as their starting first baseman for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols will bat third and cover first base as he draws ever closer to his 700th home run. Paul Goldschmidt will start the afternoon on the sidelines. Pujols has a $3,500...
numberfire.com
Sunday Night Football Betting: Can the Packers Get Things Figured Out?
The Green Bay Packers will host the Chicago Bears in a key NFC Central showdown, and surprisingly, it's the Bears, not the Packers that nabbed an opening week win. Our nERD-based rankings show that the records likely can be thrown out the window; we rank Green Bay 10th best, while the Bears are only 24th.
numberfire.com
Pederson: Jags will continue scheming up play for Christian Kirk
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said that the team will continue "coming up with game plans that help Christian [Kirk] get open." Kirk and quarterback Trevor Lawrence have demonstrated an impressive connection through the first two weeks of the season, something that Pederson noted the pair had worked on since the team's initial spring meetings. It's encouraging to hear that the team wants to continue scheming Kirk open, as that strategy has already paid dividends for the 1-1 Jags (as well as for fantasy football).
numberfire.com
Giants bench Mike Yastrzemski on Saturday night
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yastrzemski will take a seat after Lewis Brinson was chosen as San Francisco's center fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 307 batted balls this season, Yastrzemski has accounted for a 10.4% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Monday Night Football Betting: Can the Titans' Defense Slow Down Josh Allen and the Bills?
Week 2 of this your NFL season treats us to two intriguing matchups. The first game has last season's top seed in the AFC, the Tennessee Titans, hitting the road to take on the team many think will sit atop the conference heading into the playoffs, the Buffalo Bills. Here...
numberfire.com
Monday Night Football Betting: Will We See a Shootout Between the Vikings and Eagles?
The second game of our Monday Night combo pack sees two teams coming off of Week 1 victories, with the Minnesota Vikings traveling to Philly to take on the Eagles. Minnesota notched an impressive win over Green Bay Packers, and the Eagles held on to topple a feisty Detroit Lions team.
numberfire.com
Giants position Heliot Ramos in right field on Saturday night
San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos is batting ninth in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ramos will man right field after Luis Gonzalez was given the night off at home. In a matchup against left-hander Julio Urias, our models project Ramos to score 3.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Jordan Diaz in Athletics' lineup Sunday afternoon
Oakland Athletics infielder Jordan Diaz is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Diaz is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. Our models project Diaz for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.4 RBI adn 5.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Austin Hedges catching for Cleveland on Sunday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Hedges will catch for right-hander Cody Morris on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Luke Maile moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hedges for 5.6 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Will Benson in Guardians' Game 2 lineup Saturday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Benson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Benson is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Twins starter Josh Windor. Our models project Benson for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2...
numberfire.com
Chris Taylor batting seventh for Los Angeles Sunday
The Los Angeles Dodgers will start Chris Taylor at second base for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Taylor will bat seventh and start at second base Sunday while Gavin Lux takes the night off. Taylor has a $2,700 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.5 fantasy...
numberfire.com
Richie Palacios batting sixth for Cleveland on Sunday
Cleveland Guardians infielder Richie Palacios is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Palacios will start in left field on Sunday and bat sixth versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Steven Kwan moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Palacios for 7.9 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Garrett Stubbs starting Sunday for Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Stubbs is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Braves starter Spencer Strider. Our models project Stubbs for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner in Cardinals' Saturday lineup for Game 2
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Knizner is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Reds starter Hunter Greene. Our models project Knizner for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs,...
numberfire.com
Mitch Haniger starting for Mariners Sunday afternoon
Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Haniger is getting the nod in rgiht field, batting third in the order versus Angels starter Reid Detmers. Our models project Haniger for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7...
numberfire.com
Guardians' Myles Straw batting ninth on Sunday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Straw will start in center field on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Will Benson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Straw for 7.3 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Gary Sanchez batting cleanup in Saturday's second game
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is starting in Saturday's second contest against the Cleveland Guardians. Sanchez will catch on Saturday evening after Sandy Leon was rested on the road. In a matchup against left-hander Konnor Pilkington, our models project Sanchez to score 10.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
numberfire.com
LaMonte Wade Jr. in Giants' Monday lineup
San Francisco Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. is starting Monday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Wade is getting the nod at first base, batting leadoff versus Rockies starter Chad Kuhl. Our models project Wade for 0.9 hits, 0.9 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.9 RBI and 13.4 FanDuel...
