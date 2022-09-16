Read full article on original website
Shine Project highlights people in Anchorage with Down syndrome
Sunshine returned to western Alaska as residents and officials continued to assess full scope of storm's damage.
kdll.org
More than 6,000 affected by power outages in Soldotna and Sterling
High winds related to the storms in Western Alaska caused a power outage in the Soldotna and Sterling areas this weekend, affecting more than 6,000 Homer Electric Association members. Tanya Lautaret, a spokesperson for HEA, said the first outage reports came in at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, from...
alaskasnewssource.com
Arc of Anchorage hosts Trunk or Treat after pandemic hiatus
Historic storm weakening over Chukchi Sea: Gusts to 45 m.p.h. and minor coastal flooding still possible into Monday. This weekend's historic storm continues to weaken over the southern Chukchi Sea. Wind gusts up to 45 m.p.h. and minor flooding still possible along NW coast.
alaskasnewssource.com
The only “cigarette” boat in Alaska turns heads at Big Lake
BIG LAKE, Alaska (KTUU) - Not only is the She Said Yes the only cigarette boat in Alaska, it is also the farthest north cigarette boat in the world. Sandy Stuart has had a dream his whole life to own one of these world-class performance boats and this past year, after finding some money and the right boat, his wife Kira said yes.
Friday morning update on Remnants of Typhoon Merbok

Typhoon Merbok remnants bring flooding, hurricane winds to Alaska
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok began slamming into Alaska early Saturday as one of the state's worst storms in years, bringing high winds, heavy rains and coastal flooding.
alaskasnewssource.com
Typhoon Merbok remnants headed for Western Alaska, Aleutian Islands

alaskasnewssource.com
2 large fall storms hit the state
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A couple of large fall lows will impact the state of Alaska through the end of the week and into the weekend. The concern starts on the western end of the Aleutian Islands where a Hurricane Force Wind Warning cautions residents to be aware of Southwest winds 50 to 70 mph and gusts that could hit or exceed 90 mph.
Vehicle crash with injuries briefly closes eastbound lanes of Tudor
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Tudor Road was closed off temporarily Friday morning after a crash that Anchorage police say involved a vehicle and a motorcycle. Tudor was opened to one lane of traffic moving eastbound at Cordova Street around 7:30 a.m., after all traffic was initially diverted back into westbound lanes following the crash, which injured at least one person around 6:45 a.m. The Anchorage Police Department was unable to specify the extent of injuries.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police search for missing student near Service High School
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager last seen near Service High School early Monday morning. The student named Colin Rutman was last seen near the Abbot Road high school around 6:45 a.m., according to a Nixle alert...
radiokenai.com
Kenaitze Tribe Monitors Progress On Sterling Highway Project
A ‘shovel test’ was conducted with crews from HDR Engineering at a Dena’ina cultural site located within the Sterling Highway Milepost 45-60 project in June as members with the Kenaitze Indian Tribe worked as cultural observers on the massive construction job. The project will upgrade the highway between the Sunrise Inn and the eastern entrance to Skilak Lake Road. In the most recent bimonthly Tribal newsletter, the Counting Cord, an archeological crew recently found a piece of agate while excavating a site near Cooper Landing.
radiokenai.com
2022 Alaska State Fair Deemed Success
The 2022 Alaska State Fair took place earlier this summer from August 19 – September 5 at the fairgrounds in Palmer. This year’s fair attendance, according to a press release, was really strong and is expected to be higher than 2021. While the official numbers are still being finalized, AT&T Concert Series ticket sales sold 4,100 more tickets than last year. Alaska’s most popular concert venue had packed performances by Rise Against, Brothers Osborne and Barenaked Ladies, and near sell-outs for Shaggy and Common Kings, CAAMP, TobyMac, and Lauren Daigle.
Hot Seal Meat and Hotter Takes at the Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska—More than the giant bunnies and sprightly baby goats, the mammal that drew the most enthusiastic crowd at the Alaska state fair was a dead harbor seal. On a Saturday afternoon last month, in a small agricultural town 40 miles north of Anchorage, a group of rapt onlookers gathered around a tent in the rain to watch Phyllis Lestenkof skin the seal’s carcass.
alaskasnewssource.com
Storm systems impact Southcentral, Aleutian regions
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - All is quiet for now across Southcentral Alaska, following an entire day of fairly dry conditions, but that is expected to change soon. While we’ll start off Thursday with dry weather, rain will be quick to move in from the west. This comes ahead of an area of low pressure near the Seward Peninsula that is already bringing breezy conditions and rain to Western Alaska. As the rain moves eastward across the state, it’ll bring the return to widespread rain for Southcentral into the afternoon. Many areas across Southcentral will see anywhere from 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain, with close to an inch through Prince William Sound. Additionally, some breezy conditions could be expected across the region, with winds gusting upwards of 20 to 30 mph. The rain will be quick-moving, with many areas drying out into Friday and the weekend.
alaskapublic.org
Hometown Alaska: Alaskan Footprints food tours and Anchorage Independent Worker Alliance
Business and the economy are ever-changing in Alaska. As life becomes more expensive and old models of creating revenue streams are met with apprehensive resolve, two local entrepreneurs set out to change the business landscape of the Last Frontier. Sourdough Dan Morris is the owner of Alaskan Footprints food tours....
Alaska Journal of Commerce
Early numbers show Anchorage has had a strong 2022 tourism season
With Alaska’s tourism season winding down, early signs indicate it was a strong summer for the visitor industry in Anchorage. Among the bright spots, hotel demand and overall visitor numbers could reach record levels this year, Visit Anchorage, the tourism bureau for the city, reported. Also, an Anchorage economic development group said last month the city is on track to collect record bed and car-rental taxes this year.
alaskavisit.com
Fall in Hatcher Pass
This week, there's been a light dusting of snow in Hatcher Pass, but there is still time to enjoy a tour of the mine and try your luck at panning for gold. The road over the pass that connects Independence Mine to Willow was closed earlier this week by Alaska State Parks for the winter due to deteriorating road conditions, but Salmon Berry Tours will be operating daily tours of Independence Mine through the end of September.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage man accused of shooting at pedestrians and vehicles indicted for attempted murder
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage grand jury has indicted a man on multiple charges after a shooting along a major highway earlier this month. Franklin Dias, 37, was indicted on charges of first-degree assault, multiple counts of third-degree assault, and third-degree misconduct involving weapons for allegedly shooting at vehicles and pedestrians near the Glenn Highway, according to a released statement from the Department of Law.
WATCH: Wolverine Casually Walks Past Biker With a Goat Head in Its Mouth
A biker riding trails and enjoying the great outdoors crossed paths with a wild wolverine that was a bit preoccupied. Kelly Willett was mountain biking in Anchorage, Alaska when they captured the rare footage. The animal is infamous for its temper and vicious behavior. This video shows the notorious beast being pretty laid back, though.
alaskasnewssource.com
The Port of Alaska welcomes its first cruise ship in two years

