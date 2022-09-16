ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Virginia

If you have never been to the beautiful state of Virginia then you are definitely missing out on some amazing places because even though it's not as famous as other states, Virginia has so much to offer. There is something for everybody there and to help you get started on your trip, I have put together a list of three beautiful but often underrated places in Virginia that you should definitely explore.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Gambling In Indiana – Is It Legal? Get $5,000+ At IN Gambling Sites

Indiana gambling laws are some of the most permissive in the country. Residents can legally play at land-based casinos and can also place in-person sports bets. Online sports betting is allowed but casino games are not. This means that the residents must instead use offshore sites. In this guide to...
INDIANA STATE
clayconews.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Unemployment Rate at Pre-pandemic Levels from Richmond, Virginia

RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday, September 16th, 2022, that the number of employed Virginians remained above 4.2 million workers in August 2022. Throughout the month, the number of unemployed residents fell by 1,956, and Virginia’s unemployment rate fell to 2.6 percent. This continues to be below the national rate, which increased to 3.7 percent.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
South Dakota State
State
Wyoming State
Local
Virginia Government
State
Ohio State
State
North Dakota State
State
Maine State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Virginia Traffic
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Utah State
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Virginia has moved to restrict the rights of trans students in its public schools

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration has proposed new policies for the state's schools regarding how they treat transgender students, including restricting which bathrooms they can use and which pronouns they may go by. The Virginia Department of Education released its 2022 Model Policies online Friday, effectively rolling back the work...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

More than 100,000 veterans hired through Virginia programs

(The Center Square) – More than 100,000 veterans have been hired through a Virginia program that educates and trains veterans and helps connect them with employers, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced. Virginia Values Veterans, which is run by the Virginia Department of Veteran Services, started in 2012. According to a...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia taxpayers may check $250 rebate eligibility online beginning today

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Approximately 3.2 million eligible taxpayers will receive one-time tax rebates of up to $250 if they filed individually, and up to $500 if they filed jointly. Starting today, taxpayers may go to tax.virginia.gov/rebate and check their eligibility...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska
NBC Washington

Carjacked and Billed: Virginia Couple Hit With Speeding Tickets Racked Up by Carjacker

It can happen in an instant at gas stations all over the D.C. area: carjackers sneaking up and taking off with a victim’s car. And it’s been happening at alarming rates: In the District, there have been 337 carjackings since 2018, and 74% of those involved guns. In Maryland, there were 1,015 carjackings in 2020 — a 20.5% increase from the 807 reported in 2019. Virginia does not collect specific data on carjackings; however, as a whole, there were more than 11,000 vehicles stolen statewide.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
cbs19news

Youngkin reacts to UVA decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several higher education institutions across Virginia are keeping their tuition flat for next fall, and now the University of Virginia is among them. Governor Glenn Youngkin praised UVA on Friday following a decision from the university’s Board of Visitors. The decision means tuition will...
RICHMOND, VA
Johnson City Press

Bailey takes marketing helm at Friends of Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON – After years of putting Southwest Virginia on camera as a television report, Olivia Bailey hopes to continue that and more to help market the region as a tourism and heritage destination. Bailey, who became marketing director for Friends of Southwest Virginia in September, is getting acquainted with...
ABINGDON, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Delegate Sally Hudson on Virginia tax rebates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In the next few weeks, taxpayers in Virginia could soon be seeing some extra cash in the form of a tax rebate. “A tax rebate is an opportunity for the state to send a check back to you for some of the taxes that you paid, that we didn’t spend on state investments,” Delegate Sally Hudson (D) said.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Alert issued for “critically missing” Virginia man

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a “critically missing adult alert” on behalf of the Newport News Police Department. according to police. He has a scar over one eye and another on his chin. He was last reported seen August 13, 2022 at 5:30 a.m. in the 7500 block of River Road in Newport News.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy