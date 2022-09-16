Read full article on original website
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Virginia
If you have never been to the beautiful state of Virginia then you are definitely missing out on some amazing places because even though it's not as famous as other states, Virginia has so much to offer. There is something for everybody there and to help you get started on your trip, I have put together a list of three beautiful but often underrated places in Virginia that you should definitely explore.
Augusta Free Press
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Unemployment Rate at Pre-pandemic Levels from Richmond, Virginia
RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday, September 16th, 2022, that the number of employed Virginians remained above 4.2 million workers in August 2022. Throughout the month, the number of unemployed residents fell by 1,956, and Virginia’s unemployment rate fell to 2.6 percent. This continues to be below the national rate, which increased to 3.7 percent.
Former Virginia ABC employee sentenced after charges of computer trespass, embezzling
MANASSAS, Va. — A former Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) employee has been sentenced to two years in prison after he faced an initial list of charges and pled guilty to felony computer trespass. Edgar Smith Garcia, 28, was charged initially for passing internal agency details to another...
Virginia has moved to restrict the rights of trans students in its public schools
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration has proposed new policies for the state's schools regarding how they treat transgender students, including restricting which bathrooms they can use and which pronouns they may go by. The Virginia Department of Education released its 2022 Model Policies online Friday, effectively rolling back the work...
Virginia tax rebates: See if you’re eligible with new tool
Virginia is starting to send out one-time tax rebates up to $250 per taxpayer, and there's a new tool out to check if you're eligible.
Washington Examiner
More than 100,000 veterans hired through Virginia programs
(The Center Square) – More than 100,000 veterans have been hired through a Virginia program that educates and trains veterans and helps connect them with employers, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced. Virginia Values Veterans, which is run by the Virginia Department of Veteran Services, started in 2012. According to a...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia taxpayers may check $250 rebate eligibility online beginning today
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Approximately 3.2 million eligible taxpayers will receive one-time tax rebates of up to $250 if they filed individually, and up to $500 if they filed jointly. Starting today, taxpayers may go to tax.virginia.gov/rebate and check their eligibility...
Virginia judge dismisses youth climate change lawsuit
A Virginia judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit filed on behalf of 13 young people who claim that the state's permitting of fossil fuel projects is exacerbating climate change
Dominion’s $15-a-month price hike gets final approval
Dominion has gotten final approval for a price hike that has Virginia residents paying an average of $15 more a month for electricity.
When will the leaves fall in Virginia?
Across Virginia, there is an impressive diversity of foliage -- and at no time of year is it more impressive than in the fall.
NBC Washington
Carjacked and Billed: Virginia Couple Hit With Speeding Tickets Racked Up by Carjacker
It can happen in an instant at gas stations all over the D.C. area: carjackers sneaking up and taking off with a victim’s car. And it’s been happening at alarming rates: In the District, there have been 337 carjackings since 2018, and 74% of those involved guns. In Maryland, there were 1,015 carjackings in 2020 — a 20.5% increase from the 807 reported in 2019. Virginia does not collect specific data on carjackings; however, as a whole, there were more than 11,000 vehicles stolen statewide.
cbs19news
Youngkin reacts to UVA decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several higher education institutions across Virginia are keeping their tuition flat for next fall, and now the University of Virginia is among them. Governor Glenn Youngkin praised UVA on Friday following a decision from the university’s Board of Visitors. The decision means tuition will...
Johnson City Press
Bailey takes marketing helm at Friends of Southwest Virginia
ABINGDON – After years of putting Southwest Virginia on camera as a television report, Olivia Bailey hopes to continue that and more to help market the region as a tourism and heritage destination. Bailey, who became marketing director for Friends of Southwest Virginia in September, is getting acquainted with...
Over 100 hoarded dogs from Virginia all rescued
Saturday, national animal protection nonprofit Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) rescued the remaining 27 dogs of over 100 left on a Virginia property after the owner died.
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
WHSV
Delegate Sally Hudson on Virginia tax rebates
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In the next few weeks, taxpayers in Virginia could soon be seeing some extra cash in the form of a tax rebate. “A tax rebate is an opportunity for the state to send a check back to you for some of the taxes that you paid, that we didn’t spend on state investments,” Delegate Sally Hudson (D) said.
WHSV
Friends of Mineralogy Virginia Chapter brings education to Shenandoah Valley Gem & Mineral show
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Gem and Mineral show took place over the weekend at the Augusta Expo. One organization at the show works year-round educating people on the use of minerals in society. “Really trying to get out into classrooms and bring these rocks and materials that...
WDBJ7.com
Alert issued for “critically missing” Virginia man
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a “critically missing adult alert” on behalf of the Newport News Police Department. according to police. He has a scar over one eye and another on his chin. He was last reported seen August 13, 2022 at 5:30 a.m. in the 7500 block of River Road in Newport News.
Virginia schools could soon change the way they treat transgender students
The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has released a new draft policy for the treatment of transgender students in the Commonwealth's public schools.
