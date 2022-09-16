ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seatac, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KUOW

What the heck was that sound that rumbled across Seattle on Saturday night?

A private fireworks show between Ballard and Bainbridge had residents across three counties wondering what the sound was. round 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, cell phones from Bainbridge Island to Ballard lit up: What the heck is that sound?!. To residents of Ballard and Greenwood, it sounded like thunder. On Bainbridge,...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Smoke pushing into Seattle area, lowering air quality

Wildfire smoke is pushing into Seattle from the north, impacting air quality. Late Monday morning, air quality in some areas started to degrade. Areas of Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Kent, Auburn and Tacoma were at the moderate air quality level as of 12:30 p.m. Parts of Shoreline, Bothell and Woodinville were...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seatac, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman dies falling off Gasworks Park structure in Seattle

A person fell off the Gasworks Park structure on Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 2:42 a.m., officers and medics with Seattle Fire responded to a report that someone fell. When they arrived, the woman that fell was already dead. According to witnesses, the woman and...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

The West returns to Seattle: Today So Far

What music Today So Far readers suggest for newcomers. The West Seattle Bridge is back up and running. Narcan vending machines come to Pierce County. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for September 19, 2022. “It’s been a huge pain in the butt!”. That's what...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man throwing rocks at cars on SR 900, community fed up

Renton, WA. – Viewers have reached out to KIRO7 about a man walking on State Route 900 in the Renton area who is throwing rocks at vehicles driving by and smashing windshields. They say he could be a danger to the entire community, and there is even a sign posted along the highway that reads “What W-S-P is not telling you: SR900 is not safe. Very Dangerous!”
RENTON, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Rec#Barred Owl#German
q13fox.com

Tacoma shelter says several abused, neglected animals brought in last week

TACOMA, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County says they have been caring for increasingly more neglected animals over the last week. The agency said on Monday, Sep. 5, a 14-week-old puppy was brought in covered in scabs, bumps and pustules, and hardly had any hair. According to the veterinary team, the puppy has demodectic mange, which is medicated with daily baths to soothe the skin.
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Helmets
sunset.com

This Bucket List Train Ride Is Back – Here’s What to See en Route

One of the West’s most spectacular train routes, known as the Amtrak Cascades, which runs from Seattle up to Vancouver, was sadly suspended during the pandemic due to border-crossing restrictions. But, much to travelers’ delight it will reopen service on Sept. 26, with the caveat that the impending Amtrak strike doesn’t linger and hinder service, of course. The first train to Vancouver will depart Seattle at 7:45 a.m., stopping at five cities along the way, and arrive in Vancouver at 11:45 a.m.
SEATTLE, WA
visitrainier.com

Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad is Coming Back to Life

Western Forest Industries Museum (WFIM), the nonprofit organization that founded Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad in 1980, has reformed to bring the railroad back into operation. Mt. Rainier Railroad was briefly owned and operated by Colorado-based American Heritage Railways (AHR), beginning in 2016. Due to operational difficulties with the parent company and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, AHR made the decision to shut down operations at the Mt. Rainier Railroad & Logging Museum. The railroad was enjoyed by families from all over the country, bringing countless visitors to the area. Pierce County, as well as the towns of Elbe and Eatonville, have become acutely aware of the absence of the railroad. The railroad, once a jewel of the heritage railway preservation movement, was lost.
EATONVILLE, WA
Chronicle

Tacoma Man Tracks His Stolen Pickup to Federal Way, Shoots Alleged Thief

A Tacoma man who tracked his reportedly stolen car to Federal Way on Thursday night could face charges for shooting the alleged thief, according to police. Officers responded to the Federal Way Crossings shopping center near the 34700 block of Enchanted Parkway South at about 8:40 p.m. following a report that a man had found his stolen 2004 Ford F-250, confronted the suspect and fired a gun, according to Federal Way police.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Rescuers called to car submerged in Lake Washington

SEATTLE — Dive teams with the Seattle Fire Department were called to Lake Washington for a car that was submerged in the water on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded before 3 p.m. to the 7400 block of Sandpoint Way Northeast near Magnuson Park. Rescuers searched the car that was under...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Lakewood

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Lakewood on Sunday morning, Washington State Patrol announced. According to WSP, the 48-year-old driver from Oregon was heading north on Interstate 5 at Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest when their motorcycle left the roadway and hit a barrier on the left shoulder. The...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy