Dallas, TX

peoplenewspapers.com

The World’s First Interactive Fountain Opens at Klyde Warren Park

Klyde Warren Park was created 10 years ago with a mission of adding more than just nature to the downtown Dallas area. With restaurants, children’s playgrounds, and a new interactive fountain, the park has become a space of unity. The Nancy Best Fountain debuted on Sept. 14 with a...
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Day Out With Thomas event is pulling into Grapevine Vintage Railroad

All aboard! Thomas the Tank Engine will be hosting outdoor events at the Grapevine Vintage Railroad on October 7-9 & 14-16. This fun-filled event offers families the opportunity to hop on board an interactive train ride with a life-sized Thomas the Tank Engine, and enjoy access to family activities including lawn games, live entertainment, photo ops, a bubble zone and more.
GRAPEVINE, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

HP Presbyterian Church Getting New Fountain

The city of University Park recently approved allowing Highland Park Presbyterian Church to build a new fountain within the existing Rhodus Garden courtyard on the church campus. The fountain will be 18 feet in total width, about 4 feet tall, and about 6 feet from front to back, and will...
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

SkinSpirit Opens in Preston Royal

SkinSpirit, the number one provider of Botox and dermal fillers in the U.S., opened its second Dallas-area location in Preston Royal. The location offers both innovative technology and a spa-like setting, bringing in nurse practitioners and aestheticians to offer facials, injectables, lasers, and more services. “Our mission is to inspire...
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Park Cities Crime Reports Sept. 12-18

A reckless rogue ran off from the Tolleson Bank location in the 5500 block of Preston Road with a Rolex Submariner watch without paying after meeting an online seller about potentially buying the watch at 3:14 p.m. Sept. 12. An off-duty security officer chased the thief on foot until they got into a nearby Ford SportsTrac.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

A Bluffview Gem With a Beautiful Backyard Retreat

Just northeast of the iconic Bachman Lake, Bluffview is a haven for both quaint American architecture and arresting natural views. This northern Dallas neighborhood is near University Park and Preston Hollow. Therefore, it features easy access to dining, entertainment, and the greatest shopping our city has to offer. For those who like the best of both worlds, this slice of paradise combines open air with avenues of excitement.
DALLAS, TX
AOL Corp

Health inspectors close three Arlington restaurants in latest round of visits

Three of the 108 Arlington restaurants inspected from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10 were temporarily closed due to serious health code violations, according to data from the city compiled by the Star-Telegram. The three restaurants closed were Paris Bakery at 807 W. Park Row Drive, Escondido Night Club at 3015...
KSAT 12

‘World’s tallest’ interactive fountain now open in Texas

DALLAS – A massive interactive fountain and 5,000-square-foot-splash pad are now open in Dallas. The Nancy Best Fountain is described as the “world’s tallest interactive fountain” and lets guests splash around in the Texas sun. One of the best features of the fountain? It’s free.
whiterocklakeweekly.com

Native Texan made Motown history

There was palpable energy in the air at last Wednesday night’s production of Broadway Dallas’ “Ain’t Too Proud.” Entering the Music Hall at Fair Park, Baby Boomers relived their cherished ’60s and ’70s as they rocked their own versions of the Temptations Walk across the parking lot and through the lobby. All generations joined in, anticipating the burst of excitement through the double doors, where Boomers full-out danced their hearts out down the aisles. With the trademark harmony and unique choreography, all you needed was a glimpse of the smart wardrobe to know you were in the right place.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Bank robbery in Fort Worth, police searching for suspect

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery on North Tarrant Parkway. The robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Unity One Credit Union, according to police. Photos sent out by the Fort...
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

A Different Kind of ’Cue

Four years ago, when I first visited Smoke’N Ash BBQ for this magazine, I found an old-fashioned barbecue joint doing a formidable job of making old-fashioned barbecue. I’d go back a couple more times whenever I was in the south Arlington area and had a hankering for lean brisket soaked in sauce or huge baked potatoes topped with sausage with a snap.
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Resident Wins $1 Million Scratch Ticket Prize

A North Richland Hills resident recently claimed a scratch-off ticket prize worth $1 million. The Texas Lottery Commission announced on Thursday the top prize-winning ticket was claimed in the Texas Lottery game Ultimate 7s. The winner, who has decided to remain anonymous, purchased the ticket at a Kroger store located...
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX

