FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market Is Underway in DFWNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
North Texas Doctor Arrested as Part of IV Bag Tampering InvestigationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
peoplenewspapers.com
The World’s First Interactive Fountain Opens at Klyde Warren Park
Klyde Warren Park was created 10 years ago with a mission of adding more than just nature to the downtown Dallas area. With restaurants, children’s playgrounds, and a new interactive fountain, the park has become a space of unity. The Nancy Best Fountain debuted on Sept. 14 with a...
Day Out With Thomas event is pulling into Grapevine Vintage Railroad
All aboard! Thomas the Tank Engine will be hosting outdoor events at the Grapevine Vintage Railroad on October 7-9 & 14-16. This fun-filled event offers families the opportunity to hop on board an interactive train ride with a life-sized Thomas the Tank Engine, and enjoy access to family activities including lawn games, live entertainment, photo ops, a bubble zone and more.
peoplenewspapers.com
HP Presbyterian Church Getting New Fountain
The city of University Park recently approved allowing Highland Park Presbyterian Church to build a new fountain within the existing Rhodus Garden courtyard on the church campus. The fountain will be 18 feet in total width, about 4 feet tall, and about 6 feet from front to back, and will...
peoplenewspapers.com
SkinSpirit Opens in Preston Royal
SkinSpirit, the number one provider of Botox and dermal fillers in the U.S., opened its second Dallas-area location in Preston Royal. The location offers both innovative technology and a spa-like setting, bringing in nurse practitioners and aestheticians to offer facials, injectables, lasers, and more services. “Our mission is to inspire...
Rockfish Seafood Grill in Highland Village to close
Rockfish Seafood Grill in The Shops at Highland Village will serve its last meal on Monday. The restaurant is an original tenant in the shopping center at FM 407 and FM 2499, which opened in September 2007. Mall management said that a replacement eatery for the spot, located across the...
peoplenewspapers.com
Park Cities Crime Reports Sept. 12-18
A reckless rogue ran off from the Tolleson Bank location in the 5500 block of Preston Road with a Rolex Submariner watch without paying after meeting an online seller about potentially buying the watch at 3:14 p.m. Sept. 12. An off-duty security officer chased the thief on foot until they got into a nearby Ford SportsTrac.
fortworthreport.org
City Manager David Cooke’s flight to Aspen with Ed, Sasha Bass raises concerns over potential conflict of interest
City Manager David Cooke and his spouse flew to Aspen, Colorado, with Ed and Sasha Bass over Labor Day weekend in the Bass’ private jet, raising concerns about a relationship detractors say is too close for Fort Worth’s top administrator and a billionaire couple who control a large swath of downtown.
New DFW Food Truck to Offer Warm Cookies
Chip’D will feature chocolate chip and sugar cookies with a variety of sauce and topping options.
Let’s groove: This is the only 80s nightclub in North Texas
It's the one spot in town where you and your friends can go dressed up like Madonna or Michael Jackson and no one bats an eye!
A Bluffview Gem With a Beautiful Backyard Retreat
Just northeast of the iconic Bachman Lake, Bluffview is a haven for both quaint American architecture and arresting natural views. This northern Dallas neighborhood is near University Park and Preston Hollow. Therefore, it features easy access to dining, entertainment, and the greatest shopping our city has to offer. For those who like the best of both worlds, this slice of paradise combines open air with avenues of excitement.
AOL Corp
Health inspectors close three Arlington restaurants in latest round of visits
Three of the 108 Arlington restaurants inspected from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10 were temporarily closed due to serious health code violations, according to data from the city compiled by the Star-Telegram. The three restaurants closed were Paris Bakery at 807 W. Park Row Drive, Escondido Night Club at 3015...
KSAT 12
‘World’s tallest’ interactive fountain now open in Texas
DALLAS – A massive interactive fountain and 5,000-square-foot-splash pad are now open in Dallas. The Nancy Best Fountain is described as the “world’s tallest interactive fountain” and lets guests splash around in the Texas sun. One of the best features of the fountain? It’s free.
AOL Corp
Flies, unclean conditions found at Tarrant County restaurant in latest health inspections
No Tarrant County restaurants were closed and only one performed poorly in the latest round of health inspections, according to data from the county compiled by the Star-Telegram. Happy Bowl, a Thai and Chinese restaurant in White Settlement, received 39 demerits when inspectors visited on Sept. 7. Inspectors noted violations...
whiterocklakeweekly.com
Native Texan made Motown history
There was palpable energy in the air at last Wednesday night’s production of Broadway Dallas’ “Ain’t Too Proud.” Entering the Music Hall at Fair Park, Baby Boomers relived their cherished ’60s and ’70s as they rocked their own versions of the Temptations Walk across the parking lot and through the lobby. All generations joined in, anticipating the burst of excitement through the double doors, where Boomers full-out danced their hearts out down the aisles. With the trademark harmony and unique choreography, all you needed was a glimpse of the smart wardrobe to know you were in the right place.
fox4news.com
Bank robbery in Fort Worth, police searching for suspect
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery on North Tarrant Parkway. The robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Unity One Credit Union, according to police. Photos sent out by the Fort...
fwtx.com
A Different Kind of ’Cue
Four years ago, when I first visited Smoke’N Ash BBQ for this magazine, I found an old-fashioned barbecue joint doing a formidable job of making old-fashioned barbecue. I’d go back a couple more times whenever I was in the south Arlington area and had a hankering for lean brisket soaked in sauce or huge baked potatoes topped with sausage with a snap.
CW33 NewsFix
Texas home to 2 restaurants with the best tableside guacamole in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to guacamole or dips of any kind you have a go-to brand at the store and also go-to restaurants that you believe serve the very best salsa, queso, and, of course, guacamole. However, have you ever seen someone in real time create a...
These are the best barbers around Dallas, according to Yelp reviewers
It's time to get that haircut you've been wanting to get for quite some time now, or maybe you just need to get lined up and your fade back to looking elite as it once was.
dallasexpress.com
Local Resident Wins $1 Million Scratch Ticket Prize
A North Richland Hills resident recently claimed a scratch-off ticket prize worth $1 million. The Texas Lottery Commission announced on Thursday the top prize-winning ticket was claimed in the Texas Lottery game Ultimate 7s. The winner, who has decided to remain anonymous, purchased the ticket at a Kroger store located...
