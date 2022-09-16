The Ethereum Merge has been completed and despite “high anticipation” around the transition, volatility remained subdued, Citi (C) said in a research report Friday. The Merge was the first of five upgrades planned for the blockchain, and involved the switch to a more energy efficient proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. Ethereum is now 99.95% more energy efficient than when it used a proof-of-work (PoW) process, the report said.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO