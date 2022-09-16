Read full article on original website
Voyager Seeks to ‘Unwind’ Alameda Loan
Voyager Digital has asked a federal bankruptcy court in New York for an order to “unwind” a loan it made to crypto quant trading firm Alameda Research that was largely denominated in crypto. The loan was initiated in September 2021. It was denominated in crypto; largely bitcoin, ether,...
As Ether, Bitcoin Wilt, Trading Firms Blame Lack of Bullish Catalyst for Market Swoon
The crypto market has begun the week on a negative note, with leading coins bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) hitting multi-month lows. Traders said the market faces a shortage of bullish catalysts now that the Ethereum Merge is out of the way. Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency by market value, slipped...
Crypto Miner Bitdeer Bought Physical Safety Vault Le Freeport for Over $28M: Report
Crypto miner Bitdeer Technologies has bought a maximum security physical safety vault, Le Freeport, for S$40 million ($28.4 million), Bloomberg reported, citing sources. Bitdeer, which is backed by crypto billionaire Jihan Wu, bought the Singapore-based vault in July, the report said. Le Freeport is a repository for fine art, precious gems, and gold and silver bars, from shareholders led by Swiss art dealer and founder Yves Bouvier, according to the report.
Crypto Market Maker Wintermute Hacked for $160M, OTC Services Unaffected
Cryptocurrency market maker Wintermute has lost $160 million in a hack relating to its decentralized finance (DeFi) operation, according to a tweet from the company's founder and CEO Evgeny Gaevoy. The firm's lending and over-the-counter (OTC) services have not been affected. Decentralized finance refers to financial activities carried out on...
Citi Says Ether Remains Relatively Stable Despite Significance of the Merge
The Ethereum Merge has been completed and despite “high anticipation” around the transition, volatility remained subdued, Citi (C) said in a research report Friday. The Merge was the first of five upgrades planned for the blockchain, and involved the switch to a more energy efficient proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. Ethereum is now 99.95% more energy efficient than when it used a proof-of-work (PoW) process, the report said.
Crypto Intelligence Firm Coin Metrics Partners With Hedge Fund Two Sigma for Institutional Push
Hedge fund Two Sigma’s trading data system Venn is teaming up with Coin Metrics, a provider of intelligence to cryptocurrency investors, to help make crypto market infrastructure friendlier for institutions accustomed to traditional capital markets. Venn’s suite of investment evaluation, due diligence and asset allocation workflows will be combined...
Crypto Exchange FTX Not Authorized in UK, Financial Watchdog Warns
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX is not authorized to provide services to customers in the U.K., according to the country's financial watchdog. "We believe this firm may be providing financial services or products in the U.K. without our authorization," the Financial Conduct Authority said in an official notice on Friday. However, an...
African Crypto Exchange Yellow Card Closes $40M Series B
Pan-African cryptocurrency exchange Yellow Card Financial has closed a $40 million Series B funding round that was led by crypto-focused venture capital firm Polychain Capital. The funds will go toward expanding across the continent, developing new products and forming new partnerships, according to the press release. Launched in Nigeria in...
DeFi Trader Nets Over $500K by Using DEX GMX to Manipulate Avalanche Token
A savvy crypto trader deployed millions of dollars to manipulate the prices of Avalanche’s AVAX tokens on the decentralized exchange GMX, taking up to $700,000 in profits by using a strategy that exploited a basic loophole. GMX, like other decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, relies on smart contracts to match...
Crypto Exchange WazirX to Delist USDC in Boost for Binance's Stablecoin
WazirX is delisting stablecoins USDC, USDP and TUSD on Sept. 26. The Indian crypto exchange has also stopped taking deposits, according to a blog post Monday. WazirX said withdrawals of those three stablecoins can occur until Sept. 23. The exchange will automatically convert those stablecoins in customer balances to Binance's BUSD stablecoin at a 1:1 ratio.
Colorado Residents Can Now Use Crypto to Pay Taxes
Residents of Colorado can now pay state taxes with cryptocurrencies using PayPal, according to the state's payment portal. Payment takes place through the PayPal Cryptocurrencies Hub and incurs additional fees. The plan to accept crypto for taxes was announced in February, with Gov. Jared Polis outlining plans to accept crypto...
Two Regulatory Hearings Show Difference in SEC and CFTC Approaches to Crypto
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. On this edition of the “Weekly Recap,” NLW looks at the latest in market action plus how two congressional hearings highlighted differences in the approaches the CFTC and SEC are taking to crypto. “The Breakdown” is written, produced...
AI, blockchain and predicting the future: why management accountants are getting better at thinking about tomorrow
With forecasting a key part of the job, new automation tools and machine learning are being used to make more accurate financial models – but qualified professionals still have a critical role to play
Bleak Week as Bitcoin Hits 3-Month Low
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. On today’s episode, NLW looks at why bitcoin hit a three-month low over the weekend. He also discusses traders’ predictions about the upcoming interest rate hike at this week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting and a new enforcement action from the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Australian Senator Proposes Crypto Bill Targeting China's Digital Yuan
Australian politician Andrew Bragg wants to prepare the country for the widespread use of China's central bank digital currency, the digital yuan, according to a draft digital assets bill introduced on Monday. In his draft bill, Bragg – who is a senator for the Australian state of New South Wales...
