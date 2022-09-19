ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID update: Illinois reports 2,492 new cases, 10 new deaths

 17 hours ago

Illinois reported 2,492 new COVID cases and 10 new deaths Friday.

The Illinois Dept. of Public Health says "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

The video from the player above is from a previous report.

There have been at least 3,733,902 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and at least 34,885 related deaths.

RELATED | Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady tests positive for COVID-19

As of Thursday night, 1,153 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 145 patients were in the ICU, and 49 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The daily case rate per 100,000 population is at 19.7.

A total of 23,479,530 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday and 65.61% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 27,025.

RELATED | COVID omicron vaccine boosters now available in Chicago, Mayor Lightfoot says

The tweaked vaccine aimed at the latest COVID variant
is now available in Chicago.

