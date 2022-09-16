ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

numberfire.com

Update: Broncos' Jerry Jeudy (shoulder) won't return in Week 2

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will not return to Sunday's Week 2 game against the Houston Texans. Jeudy went up for a Russell Wilson pass in the second quarter and immediately left the game. He was originally deemed questionable to return to a shoulder injury, but midway through the third, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. It's a tough break for the Broncos, who will now rely on Montrell Washington and Tyrie Cleveland to fill the void.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Giants bench Mike Yastrzemski on Saturday night

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yastrzemski will take a seat after Lewis Brinson was chosen as San Francisco's center fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 307 batted balls this season, Yastrzemski has accounted for a 10.4% barrel rate...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team

We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Cowboys' Dalton Schultz avoids major knee injury in Week 2

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) is "expected to avoid a significant absence" after his injury scare in Week 2's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. What It Means:. Schultz injured his knee late in the Week 2 victory and there were...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

There Are 2 Monday Night Games Tonight - Here's Why

There are two Monday Night Football games on the schedule for this evening. Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season will feature two different Monday Night Football games, with one game airing on ESPN and the later game airing on ABC. At 7:15 p.m. E.T., the Buffalo Bills will...
NFL
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Controversial NFL Legend Brett Favre

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons as of late. The Hall of Fame quarterback is under fire for a welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi. Favre has been getting crushed for the alleged welfare scheme that moved money away from people who need it the most.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Unfortunate Roster News

The injury bug continues to bite the Dallas Cowboys. Per The Athletic's Jon Machota, after rookie receiver Jalen Tolbert was ruled out of the Cowboys season-opener last week, two more Dallas players that he was working out with joined him this Sunday. The NFL world reacted to the news on...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols batting third for Cardinals Sunday

The St. Louis Cardinals listed Albert Pujols as their starting first baseman for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols will bat third and cover first base as he draws ever closer to his 700th home run. Paul Goldschmidt will start the afternoon on the sidelines. Pujols has a $3,500...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule

The 2022 NFL Football season is finally back in session. This Sunday night features a match-up between Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers vs Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. NBC and Peacock have got you covered with access to this week’s game as well as every Sunday Night Football game this season. See below for the complete 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule and find out how to live stream every game on Peacock.
NFL
numberfire.com

Colts promote Keke Coutee to active roster on Saturday

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keke Coutee has been elevated to the active roster on Saturday. After Michael Pittman was ruled out with a quad injury, Coutee will be eligible to play in Week Two's division matchup against a Jacksonville Jaguars' pass defense rated 28th per numberFire's power rankings. Expect Parris Campbell and Couttee to potentially play more snaps on Sunday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Report: Giants' Kenny Golladay empties locker after Week 2 win

Despite an impressive 2-0 start under head coach Brian Daboll, the New York Giants are dealing with some possible inter-office drama on Monday. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay was quick to depart after seeing a significantly reduced amount of playing time in the team's Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.
NFL
numberfire.com

Julio Jones (knee) a true game-time decision for Bucs in Week 2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) will test out his knee during the team's warmups ahead of their Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints before the team makes a decision about his availability. What It Means:. The Bucs' early injury reports this week initially gave the...
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Sunday Night Football Betting: Can the Packers Get Things Figured Out?

The Green Bay Packers will host the Chicago Bears in a key NFC Central showdown, and surprisingly, it's the Bears, not the Packers that nabbed an opening week win. Our nERD-based rankings show that the records likely can be thrown out the window; we rank Green Bay 10th best, while the Bears are only 24th.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Pederson: Jags will continue scheming up play for Christian Kirk

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said that the team will continue "coming up with game plans that help Christian [Kirk] get open." Kirk and quarterback Trevor Lawrence have demonstrated an impressive connection through the first two weeks of the season, something that Pederson noted the pair had worked on since the team's initial spring meetings. It's encouraging to hear that the team wants to continue scheming Kirk open, as that strategy has already paid dividends for the 1-1 Jags (as well as for fantasy football).
JACKSONVILLE, FL

