Centre County, PA

U.S. Marine Band to play free concert in Centre County

By Rebecca Parsons
 3 days ago

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The U.S. Marine Band, known as “The President’s Own” is coming to State College.

The band has been performing for every U.S. President since John Adams. The concert will take place on Monday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the State College Area High Schools Performing Arts Center.

The concert is free, but tickets are required. The tickets are limited to four per request.

Founded in 1798, the Marine Band is America’s oldest continuously active professional musical organization. They say that their main mission is to provide music for the President of the United States and the Commandment of the Marine Corps.

    On Nov. 10, 2017, the U.S. Marine Band and the National Symphony Orchestra presented a concert titled “Notes of Honor.” The joint concert, held at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall in Washington, D.C., was conducted by Gianandrea Noseda and Col. Jason K. Fettig. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Master Sgt. Amanda Simmons/released)
    On Nov. 10, 2017, the U.S. Marine Band and the National Symphony Orchestra presented a concert titled “Notes of Honor.” The joint concert, held at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall in Washington, D.C., was conducted by Gianandrea Noseda and Col. Jason K. Fettig. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Master Sgt. Amanda Simmons/released)
    The U.S. Marine Band, “The President’s Own”.

The State College concert is part of the 2022 U.S. Marine Band Concert Tour to the Northeast.

