Saint Louis, MO

Man catches giant 90-pound catfish near St. Louis

By Monica Ryan, Joey Schneider
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – An experienced fisherman recently reeled in a giant catfish on the Mississippi River near St. Louis in preparation for an upcoming tournament.

Wallace Maier, who owns the Angry Cat Outdoors fishing company, caught PB blue catfish weighing 90 pounds while preparing for the 2022 Alton Catfish Classic.

“I caught it bumping with my TWC bumping rod on the Mississippi River by St. Louis,” recalled Maier. “We were bumping along structure in 20 feet of water on the channel ledge.”

The impressive catch came on an overcast, 80-degree morning. Maier also credits his friend Nathan Thornhill for helping with the catch.

5 On Your Side

Hospital in south city being sold

ST. LOUIS — The owners of a south St. Louis hospital confirmed they are in the process of selling it, though no public announcement has been made. SA Hospital Acquisition Group LLC, which owns South City Hospital, "entered into an asset purchase agreement with American Healthcare Systems a few months ago," an attorney for SA Hospital, Mayer Klein, said in an email Friday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
