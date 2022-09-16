Read full article on original website
This Enchanting Vermont Town Was Voted The US’ Top Fall Destination (PHOTOS)
As the leaves in the Northeastern United States change and temperatures lower, travelers are trading their beachy vacations for magical autumn experiences, and there's one Vermont town that's become quite popular among people who love the season. The dreamy, quaint village of Stowe, VT was recently voted as the top...
The 12 Best National Forests to See Fall Foliage in the U.S.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. With autumn here, our favorite hikes are about to explode with eye-popping flora. The annual Smoky Mountains Fall Foliage Map—a trusted resource for autumn-color forecasts across the U.S.—predicts peak leaf colors will hit the northern U.S. by late September, then spread west and south throughout October.
Where to stay in Glacier National Park
From homesteads to cabins, these are the best places to stay in Glacier National Park. Glacier National Park is one of the US’s most stunning conservation areas. For astounding mountain ranges and breathtaking lakes, the protected land – close to the Canadian border – is seriously hard to beat. For activity junkies, its numerous hiking trails and oppurtunities for kayaking, cycling and camping are irresistable. But it’s also perfect for that romantic getaway or family trip: expect days spent wandering among the wildlife, or evenings gazing at the stars together.
Lake Haiyaha has suddenly changed colors in Rocky Mountain National Park
A popular hike in the iconic Rocky Mountain National Park is now even busier after a natural event caused Lake Haiyaha to suddenly and rapidly change colors. Lake Haiyaha, located just beyond the popular Bear Lake in the park, recently changed colors from a clear blue to milky and bright green. Park experts say the color change is a direct result of a landslide in the park that happened above the lake.
Watch: Montana Wedding Ceremony Interrupted by Grizzly Bear Killing and Eating a Moose Calf
A wedding ceremony that took place in Montana’s Glacier National Park earlier this month was interrupted when a grizzly bear charged out of the brush to attack and kill a moose calf. The wedding’s videographer, Stanton Giles, caught the encounter on film and uploaded the video to YouTube, where it’s received more that 320,000 views in the last 12 days.
Watch: Mountain Lion Ambushes Hunter in Utah
A Utah bowhunter encountered her “biggest fear” while chasing elk during the season opener on Aug. 20. Laurien Elsholz, 23, was deep in a ravine near the Stansbury Mountains in Tooele County when the smell of death caught her attention and caused her to gag. Almost immediately, something emerged from the brush and swatted at her leg.
Mountain Lions Are Reportedly Killing Feral Donkeys in Droves in the Death Valley Area
Wild donkeys roam unchecked in the Mojave and Sonoran deserts, which cover a good chunk of Southern California and Northern Mexico, as well as Death Valley National Park in California. They travel in large herds, trampling the wetlands in search of water sources. The wetlands provide life-giving water and habitats for many native species in the dry desert areas.
200-Year-Old Giant Cactus Collapsed Due to Extreme Seasonal Rain in Arizona
A 200-year-old desert giant was destroyed after a seasonal downpour. As former visitors lamented its demise and shared pictures of the statuesque structure in all its splendor, park officials pointed out what they thought would be a "silver lining." This famous symbol of the Southwest stood for two centuries. Fall...
These Arizona Falls Are Higher Than Niagara Falls, When You’re Most Likely To See Them
It doesn’t happen often, but when conditions are just right, visitors who have traveled to the. Grand Falls in the Navajo Nation just outside Flagstaff, Arizona, learn why the attraction’s nickname is the “Chocolate Falls.” And that’s exactly what happened recently. “Sightseers in Arizona witnessed...
The Saguaro Cactus Was Never Meant to Burn
This article was originally published in bioGraphic. The cacti arrive in buckets and cardboard boxes, in truck beds and plastic cups. Some are prickly green knobs smaller than a fist; others are saguaros a few feet tall—miniature versions of the columnar cacti that live in southern Arizona, southeastern California, and parts of northern Mexico. Volunteers slip on elbow-length leather gloves buffered with Kevlar and lined with fleece, then wrap the saguaros in chunks of carpet and haul them onto a wildfire-blackened hillside in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert. Saguaros can grow for more than a century and reach 45 feet or more in height. Some of these cacti are already so large they demand two people to lift them.
WATCH: Yellowstone Park Ranger Catches Tourist Walking on Old Faithful
Yellowstone National Park is a wonder to behold. It’s full of breathtaking canyons, roaring rivers, majestic wildlife, and, of course, countless gushing geysers. There’s a reason it’s recommended to map out at least three or four days for a trip to Yellowstone. You simply can’t see it all in a single day, or even two.
Trying to Keep Americans Camping With Treehouses and Yurts
Some families plan annual summer trips in a quest to eventually visit every major league ballpark across the U.S. Over the past two years, Patty Lin and her family have taken up a similar pursuit: campgrounds.
Goats Come Out of Nowhere to Surprise Hiker on Mountain Peak in Montana in Wild Video
Recently, one Montana hiker came across a few surprising hiking buddies while scaling a mountain peak. During the thrilling adventure – which was thankfully caught on video – the mountain climber came face to face with some mountain goats high above the Montana plains. Hiker Is Jointed By...
WATCH: Child at Rocky Mountain National Park Walks Right Up to a Moose
Yellowstone National Park has become infamous for attracting a multitude of “tourons,” a creative combination of “tourist” and “moron.” However, the below clip actually comes from Rocky Mountain National Park. The footage shows a young girl, filmed by her mother, walking right up to a female moose. Check it out.
Hiker dies at Grand Canyon National Park after falling 200 feet off ledge
A hiker at Grand Canyon National Park fell 200 feet off a ledge to his death, park authorities said. The hiker, a 44-year-old man whose name was not released, was near the rim west of the Bright Angel Point Trail on the North Rim of the park, the National Park Service said in a news release.
Colorado man urges hikers to be prepared after finding body
A Colorado man who discovered the body of a missing hiker on Longs Peak Saturday, says he wants others to know how hard search-and-rescue crews worked to bring his body home and hopes others are reminded that you can never be too prepared when it comes to climbing Colorado's 14-ers. "It's just heavy. I feel for the family and friends and the other people in our climbing community that are spooked by this," said Glenn Carlson.Carlson, a Colorado native, had been preparing to climb the Keyhole route on Longs Peak with his friends for more than a month.The Keyhole is...
Spruce Trees Are Invading the Arctic. Here’s What That Means for Our Planet.
We were pushing through head-high willows along a brushy caribou trail, five days into our week-long trek across Alaska’s Noatak valley, when my hiking partner, Brad Meiklejohn, startled me with a command. “Stop!” he said. “Look to your left.”. I froze—nobody wants to hear a warning like...
Rocky Mountain National Park Announces Closures as Elk Rut Approaches
Rocky Mountain National Park began their annual meadow closures on September 1 as elk rut season approaches. Backcountry trails and areas off of established roads are closed to foot and horse traffic from 5 pm to 10 am. The affected areas include Horseshoe Park, Upper Beaver Meadows, Moraine Park, Harbison Meadow, and Holzwarth Meadow, according to Denver Channel 7 News. The closures will continue into October, lifting on Oct. 31.
Grand Canyon bison are headed to Great Plains tribal lands as North Rim herd is reduced
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK — Fifty-eight Kaibab Plateau bison are bound for tribal-managed herds on the Great Plains. The National Park Service, with federal and state partners, gathered the animals from the forests and meadows near the Grand Canyon’s North Rim last week in an effort to control a herd that might otherwise damage park resources. Officials handed off the animals to the InterTribal Buffalo Council for transport to Native American lands in Oklahoma and South Dakota.
26 Facts About Birdwatching That Will Give You Something To Crow About (Sorry)
There is an alternate map for Central Park in New York City that names specific trees, bushes, fields, and benches that only birders use. Maybe the Magic Bush is truly magical?
