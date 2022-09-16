ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

outsidemagazine

The 12 Best National Forests to See Fall Foliage in the U.S.

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. With autumn here, our favorite hikes are about to explode with eye-popping flora. The annual Smoky Mountains Fall Foliage Map—a trusted resource for autumn-color forecasts across the U.S.—predicts peak leaf colors will hit the northern U.S. by late September, then spread west and south throughout October.
Time Out Global

Where to stay in Glacier National Park

From homesteads to cabins, these are the best places to stay in Glacier National Park. Glacier National Park is one of the US’s most stunning conservation areas. For astounding mountain ranges and breathtaking lakes, the protected land – close to the Canadian border – is seriously hard to beat. For activity junkies, its numerous hiking trails and oppurtunities for kayaking, cycling and camping are irresistable. But it’s also perfect for that romantic getaway or family trip: expect days spent wandering among the wildlife, or evenings gazing at the stars together.
CBS Denver

Lake Haiyaha has suddenly changed colors in Rocky Mountain National Park

A popular hike in the iconic Rocky Mountain National Park is now even busier after a natural event caused Lake Haiyaha to suddenly and rapidly change colors. Lake Haiyaha, located just beyond the popular Bear Lake in the park, recently changed colors from a clear blue to milky and bright green. Park experts say the color change is a direct result of a landslide in the park that happened above the lake.
Outdoor Life

Watch: Mountain Lion Ambushes Hunter in Utah

A Utah bowhunter encountered her “biggest fear” while chasing elk during the season opener on Aug. 20. Laurien Elsholz, 23, was deep in a ravine near the Stansbury Mountains in Tooele County when the smell of death caught her attention and caused her to gag. Almost immediately, something emerged from the brush and swatted at her leg.
natureworldnews.com

200-Year-Old Giant Cactus Collapsed Due to Extreme Seasonal Rain in Arizona

A 200-year-old desert giant was destroyed after a seasonal downpour. As former visitors lamented its demise and shared pictures of the statuesque structure in all its splendor, park officials pointed out what they thought would be a "silver lining." This famous symbol of the Southwest stood for two centuries. Fall...
The Atlantic

The Saguaro Cactus Was Never Meant to Burn

This article was originally published in bioGraphic. The cacti arrive in buckets and cardboard boxes, in truck beds and plastic cups. Some are prickly green knobs smaller than a fist; others are saguaros a few feet tall—miniature versions of the columnar cacti that live in southern Arizona, southeastern California, and parts of northern Mexico. Volunteers slip on elbow-length leather gloves buffered with Kevlar and lined with fleece, then wrap the saguaros in chunks of carpet and haul them onto a wildfire-blackened hillside in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert. Saguaros can grow for more than a century and reach 45 feet or more in height. Some of these cacti are already so large they demand two people to lift them.
CBS Denver

Colorado man urges hikers to be prepared after finding body

A Colorado man who discovered the body of a missing hiker on Longs Peak Saturday, says he wants others to know how hard search-and-rescue crews worked to bring his body home and hopes others are reminded that you can never be too prepared when it comes to climbing Colorado's 14-ers. "It's just heavy. I feel for the family and friends and the other people in our climbing community that are spooked by this," said Glenn Carlson.Carlson, a Colorado native, had been preparing to climb the Keyhole route on Longs Peak with his friends for more than a month.The Keyhole is...
Outsider.com

Rocky Mountain National Park Announces Closures as Elk Rut Approaches

Rocky Mountain National Park began their annual meadow closures on September 1 as elk rut season approaches. Backcountry trails and areas off of established roads are closed to foot and horse traffic from 5 pm to 10 am. The affected areas include Horseshoe Park, Upper Beaver Meadows, Moraine Park, Harbison Meadow, and Holzwarth Meadow, according to Denver Channel 7 News. The closures will continue into October, lifting on Oct. 31.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Grand Canyon bison are headed to Great Plains tribal lands as North Rim herd is reduced

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK — Fifty-eight Kaibab Plateau bison are bound for tribal-managed herds on the Great Plains. The National Park Service, with federal and state partners, gathered the animals from the forests and meadows near the Grand Canyon’s North Rim last week in an effort to control a herd that might otherwise damage park resources. Officials handed off the animals to the InterTribal Buffalo Council for transport to Native American lands in Oklahoma and South Dakota.
