York County, NE

News Channel Nebraska

$25,000 lost in Lincoln after computer scam

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A reported computer scam robs a Lincoln man of $25,000. The Lincoln Police Department said they received a call on Sunday around 5:45 p.m. about a reported computer scam. Officials said the 85-year-old victim reported having connection problems with his new printer and computer. The victim told...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Arraignment held in 15-pound meth case

YORK – A man caught with an extremely large amount of methamphetamine in York County has pleaded not guilty to two felonies. Arraignment proceedings for Juan Sacramento, 33, of Lemoore, California, were held in York County District Court this week. Sacramento was arrested by a deputy with the York...
YORK COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska corn groups urge caution for farmers, drivers ahead of harvest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Officials with the Nebraska Corn Board and Nebraska Corn Growers Association say agriculture ranks among the most dangerous industries to work in. Among farm workers, they say tractor turnovers are the leading cause of death while on the job. As many farmers may be eager...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Proposed $2.5 million skatepark covers 35,000 sq. ft. in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Skatepark Association hosted an open house today to begin discussions on a $2.5 million skatepark. LSA President Phil Burcher says today’s meeting was the first step to informing Lincoln residents on the need for more designated areas for roller athletes. The goal is...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers find 20 pounds of cocaine inside vehicle’s seats near York

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Many things fall under our vehicles’ seats, but one woman stored 20 pounds of cocaine inside hers, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Just after noon on Sunday, a trooper pulled over Imelda Ambriz, 34, of Los Angeles for following a vehicle too closely on Interstate 80, the patrol said.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Parts of 27th Street in Lincoln will be closed this week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department announced Monday that two portions of North 27th Street will close for utility work. The southbound lanes from Vine to T Streets will be closed Tuesday. The southbound lanes from Holdrege to Y Streets will be closed Wednesday. Both...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln man loses thousands in computer scam

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says an elderly man lost thousands of dollars in a computer scam. Sunday evening, LPD officers were contacted regarding a computer scam. LPD said the victim, an 85-year-old man reported that he’d had difficulty connecting a new printer to his computer, so he searched the model in Google and found a link for assistance.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

New rash of meat trailer thefts hits Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating after trailers carrying hundred of thousands of dollars worth of meat were stolen over the weekend. According to Capt. Jim Duering the incidents all happening at the Cold Storage Facility near McCain Foods, in the 200 block of Roberts Street.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Stolen motorcycle leads to arrest in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man reportedly stole a motorcycle and broke into a security office in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said a call came in around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 16 for a reported stolen motorcycle at the 2300 block of Garfield. Officers said the 20-year-old victim told them...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Man caught with cocaine and heroin pleads not guilty

YORK – A man caught with cocaine in his possession in York has pleaded not guilty. Arraignment proceedings for Houston Ousley were held this past week in York County District Court. The 29-year-old from East Chicago, Ill., is charged with possession of a controlled substance, following contact with an officer with the York Police Department.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Waco man charged of assault, illegal weapons, meth

YORK – Mark Wermuth Sr., 47, of Waco, has been charged in two separate cases with counts of assault, having illegal weapons and possessing methamphetamine. He appeared for arraignment regarding three felonies and one misdemeanor this past week in York County District Court. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges and a jury trial was set for mid-December.
WACO, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: Man taken into custody after attempted store robbery

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man reportedly threatened employees of a store and tried to steal a cash register. The Lincoln Police Department said police were sent to the area of Goodhue Blvd and F St. around 4:15 p.m. for a reported robbery on Sept. 16. Officers said they determined...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Two killed in crash in Polk County

Two people died in a two-vehicle crash near Osceola on Friday, the Polk County sheriff said. At about 7:45 a.m., Polk County sheriff's office and emergency responders were dispatched to an accident on U.S. 81/Nebraska 92 east of Osceola. Officers say Jerry Swahn, 52, of Weston, was driving west in...
POLK COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln Police release image of vehicle involved in possible child enticement

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department released photos of a car, believed to be involved in a possible child enticement that happened Tuesday afternoon. The vehicle is described as light-colored, smaller 4-door car with unknown license plates. LPD said they believe that the vehicle is a 2008 or 2009...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Two street closures to begin Sept. 19

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities will close portions of two streets beginning Monday. South 70th Street – The northbound lanes of South 70th Street from South to A Streets will close for private utility work to replace a fire sprinkler line for the Clock Tower Shopping Center. The work is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 30.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Dry Grass Catches on Fire, Burns Storage Building South of Lincoln

ROCA–(KFOR Sept. 16)–A fire Thursday afternoon on some property near Roca, where dry grass caught on fire and destroyed a storage building. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says it happened in the 4900 block of Bennet Road, where the owner reported that embers from a burn barrel caught the grass on fire and spread to a metal storage building. A camper, 2 ATVs, hand tools, jet ski and mower were inside that building and the loss is around $70,000.
ROCA, NE

