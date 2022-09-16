Read full article on original website
Related
Thousands gather in Harrisburg for Pa. ‘March for Life’
One of the largest gatherings of people at the Pennsylvania Capitol in recent years is happening Monday, as thousands converge to celebrate the overturning of Roe v. Wade and to call for policies that impose restrictions on abortion. The second annual Pennsylvania March for Life drew people from all across...
Rally for reproductive rights, freedoms set for Tuesday on Pa. Capitol steps
Several advocate groups and volunteers have announced they will hold a rally on the Pa. State Capitol steps from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday to bring awareness to the importance of reproductive rights and freedoms heading into the November election. It comes on the heels of a Right to Life...
Pa. Rep. Scott Perry, opponent Shamaine Daniels to participate in forum
The two candidates running for the U.S. House to represent voters in three Harrisburg region counties will appear on abc27′s “This Week in Pennsylvania” on Sept. 28. Scott Perry, a Republican, is seeking a sixth term representing the 10th U.S. House district, which covers Dauphin and parts of Cumberland and York counties.
At March for Life, anti-abortion advocates call for stricter Pa. laws, even a ban
In the first post-Roe v. Wade March for Life rally in the country, thousands of anti-abortion advocates spilled across the steps of the state Capitol on Monday to celebrate the overturning of federal abortion rights in the country and to call for stricter laws and even a ban on abortion at the state level.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Election offices challenged by surge of voting record requests
With the Nov. 8 election less than two months away, county election offices across Pennsylvania are moving into crunch time for preparing for Election Day. But many are facing an added challenge this year. Along with checking voting equipment, processing voter registration/mail-in and absentee ballot applications and proofreading ballots, many...
Naval officer provides update on USS Harrisburg’s construction
One of the U.S. Navy’s newest ships that has ties to Pennsylvania’s capital city is scheduled for its christening in 2024. Rear Admiral Thomas Anderson visited the state Capitol on Monday to provide an update on the construction of the $2 billion amphibious transport dock ship that will be named the USS Harrisburg.
Democrat Josh Shapiro takes his gubernatorial campaign to Mastriano country
CHAMBERSBURG - Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, knows he doesn’t have to carry most central Pennsylvania counties to win this year’s election. But he also knows, from the Democrats’ experience of 2016 when Donald J. Trump won the state, that he can’t totally write-off...
Dauphin County township residents to pay almost $600 a year for trash | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
RELATED PEOPLE
Pa. lawmakers to go to bat to battle hunger at charity softball game
The reigning Capitol All-Stars champion Yinz team will defend their title against the Youse team on Tuesday at the Capitol All-Stars softball game at FNB Field on City Island in Harrisburg. The game, founded in 2013, has become an annual bipartisan event that allows state senators and representatives to engage...
Pennsylvania city saw biggest tech salary boost in U.S.: report
Silicon Valley, eat your heart out. Out of the whole country, a city in Pennsylvania saw the biggest boost to worker salaries in the tech industry within the past year. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania pizzeria among top 50 best in U.S.: ranking. Axios Philadelphia reports how, between 2021 and 2022, the...
Longtime employee named next CEO of Presbyterian Senior Living
Presbyterian Senior Living, a nonprofit provider of senior and retirement care services has named a longtime employee as it next president and CEO. Dan Davis will fill the position previously held by James Bernardo, who will retire at the end of the year. Davis has been with organization for 21 years and has more than 30 years of aging services leadership experience. Prior to his appointment, Davis served as the organization’s senior vice president and COO. Davis has been a licensed nursing home administrator since 1993. He will begin his new role on Nov.1.
Vaccinations with no appointment available Wednesday at several Rite Aid stores in central Pa.
Three Rite Aid locations in central Pennsylvania will allow people and families to walk in without an appointment and receive various vaccines on Wednesday and also on Oct. 15. Available vaccines will range from COVID-19 shots and boosters to flu vaccine to the array of vaccines needed for children to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pa. waived its basic skills requirement for educators. Will it attract more teachers?
Emma Lambert easily passed the writing portion of the basic skills test required of Pennsylvania teaching candidates. The math section took a few more attempts. As for reading? She failed 12 times before hiring a tutor. At lucky 13, she finally passed the test. The declining pipeline of educators-to-be has...
When Pennsylvanians with old records are given a second chance, everyone wins | Opinion
For the more than 3 million Pennsylvanians with a public record of past arrest or conviction, our punishments often continue long after our sentences are complete. Pennsylvanians with old records face more than 800 legal barriers to reentering society even after our time is served. Restrictions limit where we can live, or what work we can pursue, holding us and contributing to cycles of poverty and inequity.
Californians will be able to choose human composting as burial option
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California will begin allowing an alternative burial method known as human composting in 2027, under a bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday. Assembly Bill 351 by Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) will create a state regulatory process for natural organic reduction, a method in which human remains naturally decompose over a 30-to-45-day period after being placed in a steel vessel and buried in wood chips, alfalfa and other biodegradable materials. The nutrient-dense soil created by the process can then be returned to families or donated to conservation land.
Tax free store for veterans completes $5.2M renovation
The Carlisle Barracks Exchange looks likes your typical department store. The store sells everything from clothing and electronics to camping items, housewares, cleaning items, pet items and candy. There’s even a seasonal space for Halloween, a spot that sells Yankee Candle items and an alcohol section in the back.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pennsylvania high school football week 4 rankings
Each week the Pa. high school football landscape changes. And there’s always high drama at all corners of the Commonwealth. Below are the updated Pa. football rankings through Sept. 17. PennLive will publish state rankings every Tuesday through the PIAA Championships at Cumberland Valley High School in December. Teams...
Storms, powerful winds possible Monday across part of central Pa.
Thunderstorms could pop up across south-central Pennsylvania Monday and bring with them forceful, possibly damaging winds, forecasters said. “Strong to marginally severe” wind gusts and storms are most likely in the afternoon and early evening, according to the National Weather Service. A hazardous weather outlook is in effect Monday...
Hurricane Fiona continues battering Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Fiona unleashed more rain on Puerto Rico on Monday, a day after the storm knocked out power and water to most of the island, and National Guard troops rescued hundreds of people who got stranded. The governor warned that it could take...
1-in-a-million white ‘spirit bear’ spotted in Michigan
A genetically rare black bear with white fur – often called a “spirit bear” – has been living in the wilds of the western Upper Peninsula in Michigan. An approximately 100-pound male bear with blonde colorings appeared this month, September 2022, on a trail camera trained on a bait pile set up in advance of the annual bear hunting season. Wildlife officials said this is the first time in recorded Michigan history such an animal has been confirmed in the state.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
179K+
Followers
76K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0