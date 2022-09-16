Sault Ste. Marie Celebrates “Foodies United” Fundraiser for United Way of Eastern U.P.

The rainy, chilly weather in Sault Ste. Marie on Friday didn’t stop people from supporting the “Foodies United” fundraiser for the United Way of the Eastern U.P.

Four food vendors served up different types of food, ranging from pulled pork to Indian fry bread to wood-fired pizza.

For nine years, the United Way has held this event to not only raise money for their general fund, but also have people try different kinds of food.

One local vendor came back out of a three-year hiatus to treat customers to his wood-fired pizza.

“It’s a nice location for a good cause,” said Steve Hovie of Carvito’s Wood-Fired Pizza. “And it’s always fun to get out and make pizza for people. They love it. And, it’s great because it’s an actual food truck rally.”

A portion of all sales are donated to the United Way. They expect to raise around $1,000.