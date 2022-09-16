Read full article on original website
Settlement reached for Pennsylvanians harmed by car repair coverage company
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania customers of Omega Vehicle Services, LCC, which did business as Delta Auto Protect, may be eligible for a settlement announced by the Attorney General’s Office on Monday. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that his office has secured a Court Order for more than $1.7 million in restitution against Omega Vehicle Services, […]
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf continues to push for relief checks
Gov. Tom Wolf made another pitch last week to get relief checks to some Pennsylvanians. Wolf said the checks will help Pennsylvanians deal with rising costs due to inflation. The governor is proposing to use the state's COVID-19 relief money to send $2,000 checks to households that earn $80,000 or less a year.
Governor Wolf Calling For Two-Thousand Dollar Relief Checks For Households
>Governor Wolf Calling For Two-Thousand Dollar Relief Checks For Households. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Tom Wolf is pushing for more relief for Pennsylvania residents. The governor is pitching for two-thousand dollar COVID-19 relief checks to be sent to households making less than 80-thousand dollars annually. He says inflation is putting a strain on households more than ever right now and families need a break. Wolf contends direct payments are the best options to help struggling households.
Pennsylvania election offices challenged by surge of voting record requests
With the Nov. 8 election less than two months away, county election offices across Pennsylvania are moving into crunch time for preparing for Election Day. But many are facing an added challenge this year. Along with checking voting equipment, processing voter registration/mail-in and absentee ballot applications and proofreading ballots, many...
Gas prices decline for another week in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH — Gas prices in Pennsylvania have been steadily declining, although the current average still remains higher than what was reported at this time last year. As of Monday, people filling up in Pennsylvania are paying an average of $3.85 for a gallon of regular gasoline, which is down 7 cents from the week before, and down 40 cents from one month ago.
Pennsylvania drivers could start buying custom license plates online under a House-approved bill
(WITF) – Pennsylvania drivers could have their pick of new license plate designs under a bill the state House is moving forward. A few Democrats joined Republicans in voting for the bill, which would allow private companies to sell their own plate designs to drivers online. Right now, drivers can pick them up only at a DMV location.
What you need to know ahead of the 2022 Pa. general election
Pennsylvania’s general election is fast approaching. Here’s what you should know ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. How will I know if my mail or absentee ballot was processed?. What if I want to vote in person?. Where is my polling place?. What if I received...
Pa. lawmaker tries to halt plan to increase boating, fishing fees for first time since 2005
Just a few weeks ago, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s (PFBC) Board of Commissioners gave final approval to the agency’s first major license fee increase since 2005. Now, a state legislator has introduced a resolution aimed at halting that increase from going into effect. On Tuesday, state...
PA treasurer has $4.3B in unclaimed property. Find out if some belongs to you
The state is holding 32 million unclaimed properties. Here’s how to see if you have money to claim, plus how well the Pennsylvania Office of the State Treasurer is doing with returns.
Pennsylvanians deployed to Puerto Rico for Hurricane Fiona response
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two members of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 (PATF-1) Urban Search & Rescue (US&R) are deploying to Puerto Rico to support response operations there, as Hurricane Fiona makes landfall bringing heavy rain and winds to other parts of the Caribbean. The members will serve with a...
This Week in Pennsylvania: Austin Davis
(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, James Crummel reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletter. In this week’s episode, Crummel will talk about how a state representative who has been dealing with his own alcohol use...
Pennsylvania Hunters Prepare for the Start of Archery Season
HARRISBURG, Pa. – All any hunter can ask for is opportunity. The opportunity to get afield, the opportunity to look for game, the opportunity to perhaps fill a tag. Pennsylvania’s upcoming archery deer season offers all of that over the span of nearly two months. But then, that’s...
Pennsylvania Offering $2 Million To Reintroduce Rehabilitated Criminals Back Into Society
We all make mistakes, and we pay for those mistakes. But once that debt is paid, it's only fair that we are allowed to move forward. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Sept. 16, 2022, Pennsylvania announced a brand new, $2 million initiative to give rehabilitated women better opportunities while they transition back into their community after being incarcerated. The Women's Reentry Services Initiative Program will provide grants of up to $100,000 to Pennsylvania organizations for projects that provide holistic reentry support services to women.
Skill games company woos Pennsylvania state lawmakers with trips to wild Wyoming rodeo
In the ongoing war of cash and influence between skill game operators and casinos, state lawmakers and their campaign coffers are benefitting handsomely. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
Seniors can benefit from PA's food box program
Pennsylvania’s Senior Food Box Program is now feeding 20% more seniors than it was this time last year, but the option remains underused. In early 2021, Pennsylvania was at risk of having its approved caseload for the program decreased—as it was underutilized by Pennsylvania’s eligible population of older adults. More than 300,000 Pennsylvanians are eligible to receive food through the program, but as of May 2021 only 28,000 were taking...
Company Forced To Pay $1.7 Million For Failing To Honor Warranty Contracts
When you purchase an extended warranty with your new vehicle, you expect a piece of mind for years to come. Unfortunately, that was not the case for customers of Delta Auto Protect.
Democrat Josh Shapiro takes his gubernatorial campaign to Mastriano country
CHAMBERSBURG - Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, knows he doesn’t have to carry most central Pennsylvania counties to win this year’s election. But he also knows, from the Democrats’ experience of 2016 when Donald J. Trump won the state, that he can’t totally write-off...
Pennsylvania Towns with the Best Downtown Areas
Pennsylvania is comprised of so many small amazing towns that give the state charm and character. In honor of these communities that make up the Keystone State, we put together a list of the ones with the most fantastic and vibrant downtown areas. Filled with plenty of shops and restaurants, history, and scenic sights, here are the best downtown areas in all of PA.
Pennsylvania retailers concerned about 2022 Christmas tree stock
The past two years have some growers concerned about this season.
Vaccinations with no appointment available Wednesday at several Rite Aid stores in central Pa.
Three Rite Aid locations in central Pennsylvania will allow people and families to walk in without an appointment and receive various vaccines on Wednesday and also on Oct. 15. Available vaccines will range from COVID-19 shots and boosters to flu vaccine to the array of vaccines needed for children to...
