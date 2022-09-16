ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WETM 18 News

Settlement reached for Pennsylvanians harmed by car repair coverage company

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania customers of Omega Vehicle Services, LCC, which did business as Delta Auto Protect, may be eligible for a settlement announced by the Attorney General’s Office on Monday. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that his office has secured a Court Order for more than $1.7 million in restitution against Omega Vehicle Services, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf continues to push for relief checks

Gov. Tom Wolf made another pitch last week to get relief checks to some Pennsylvanians. Wolf said the checks will help Pennsylvanians deal with rising costs due to inflation. The governor is proposing to use the state's COVID-19 relief money to send $2,000 checks to households that earn $80,000 or less a year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Governor Wolf Calling For Two-Thousand Dollar Relief Checks For Households

>Governor Wolf Calling For Two-Thousand Dollar Relief Checks For Households. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Tom Wolf is pushing for more relief for Pennsylvania residents. The governor is pitching for two-thousand dollar COVID-19 relief checks to be sent to households making less than 80-thousand dollars annually. He says inflation is putting a strain on households more than ever right now and families need a break. Wolf contends direct payments are the best options to help struggling households.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Gas prices decline for another week in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Gas prices in Pennsylvania have been steadily declining, although the current average still remains higher than what was reported at this time last year. As of Monday, people filling up in Pennsylvania are paying an average of $3.85 for a gallon of regular gasoline, which is down 7 cents from the week before, and down 40 cents from one month ago.
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27.com

This Week in Pennsylvania: Austin Davis

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, James Crummel reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletter. In this week’s episode, Crummel will talk about how a state representative who has been dealing with his own alcohol use...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
yourdailylocal.com

Pennsylvania Hunters Prepare for the Start of Archery Season

HARRISBURG, Pa. – All any hunter can ask for is opportunity. The opportunity to get afield, the opportunity to look for game, the opportunity to perhaps fill a tag. Pennsylvania’s upcoming archery deer season offers all of that over the span of nearly two months. But then, that’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Offering $2 Million To Reintroduce Rehabilitated Criminals Back Into Society

We all make mistakes, and we pay for those mistakes. But once that debt is paid, it's only fair that we are allowed to move forward. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Sept. 16, 2022, Pennsylvania announced a brand new, $2 million initiative to give rehabilitated women better opportunities while they transition back into their community after being incarcerated. The Women's Reentry Services Initiative Program will provide grants of up to $100,000 to Pennsylvania organizations for projects that provide holistic reentry support services to women.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Skill games company woos Pennsylvania state lawmakers with trips to wild Wyoming rodeo

In the ongoing war of cash and influence between skill game operators and casinos, state lawmakers and their campaign coffers are benefitting handsomely. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Seniors can benefit from PA's food box program

Pennsylvania’s Senior Food Box Program is now feeding 20% more seniors than it was this time last year, but the option remains underused. In early 2021, Pennsylvania was at risk of having its approved caseload for the program decreased—as it was underutilized by Pennsylvania’s eligible population of older adults. More than 300,000 Pennsylvanians are eligible to receive food through the program, but as of May 2021 only 28,000 were taking...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

Pennsylvania Towns with the Best Downtown Areas

Pennsylvania is comprised of so many small amazing towns that give the state charm and character. In honor of these communities that make up the Keystone State, we put together a list of the ones with the most fantastic and vibrant downtown areas. Filled with plenty of shops and restaurants, history, and scenic sights, here are the best downtown areas in all of PA.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

