San Angelo, TX

Main Street overpass closed after vehicle strike

By Ashtin Wade
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — ( Update 4:30 p.m.) Concho Valley Homepage staff captured updated photos of road crews placing barriers on either end of the Main Street freeway overpass on Friday afternoon.

Two hours after an excavator’s arm struck the underside of the overpass on Friday afternoon, September 16, 2022, workers could be seen placing semi-permanent barriers on both sides of the overpass. It is not yet known how long the closure will be in effect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cXucu_0hyT9XhC00

( Update 2:30 p.m.) The San Angelo Police Department closed the Main Street Bridge and part of U.S. 67, also known as Houston Harte Expressway on Sept. 16.

Concho Valley Homepage staff on scene reported that the overpass is closed to determine the structural integrity. TxDOT, the Department of Public Safety and the San Angelo Police Department are all on scene.

TxDOT San Angelo also shares via Twitter that both westbound U.S. 67 have been closed as of 2:25 p.m. TxDOT San Angelo also says the bridge was stuck by an excavator loaded on a trailer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EaN74_0hyT9XhC00
View from Houston Harte level of damage done to Main Street overpass. CC TxDOT San Angelo.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AbsWr_0hyT9XhC00
Main Street overpass was visible damage over Houston Harte lanes.

( Original 1:49 p.m.) The San Angelo Police Department announced a one-lane closure of Houston Harte traveling westbound from Bell Street to Chadbourne Street via a Nixle alert.

Along with the closure on Houston Harte, SAPD sent out a second Nixle alert for the closure of the Main Street overpass near Houston Harte. This overpass has been completely shut off according to the alert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lBFBR_0hyT9XhC00
Main Street overpass closed due to damage from under the bridge.

The police department shared in a third Nixle alert that the closed westbound lane on Houston Harte extends under the Main Street overpass. Travelers will need to exit at the Chadbourne and Oakes Street exit.

Stay up to date on breaking news and what is happening across the Concho Valley by downloading the Concho Valley Homepage app on the App Store or Google Play store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cfYqT_0hyT9XhC00
Excavator and tractor-trailer on the side of Houston Harte.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

