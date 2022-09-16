Report: Tennessee Dismisses Two Football Players Following Arrests

Team spokesperson Bill Martin announced the news Friday.

Two Tennessee football players have been dismissed from the team after separate arrests on domestic assault charges, team spokesperson Bill Martin told the Knoxville News Sentinel .

Linebacker William Mohan and offensive lineman Savion Herring were both dismissed by Josh Heupel, Martin said Friday. Mohan, who was arrested in South Knoxville and suspended indefinitely, has been permanently off the team since Sept. 5, according to Martin.

Herring, who was arrested on a charge of domestic assault this week, was recently dismissed.

Mohan, a Michigan transfer, played in 12 games last season for the Vols, primarily on special teams. Herring, a junior college transfer, joined Tennessee this summer and participated in preseason practice.

Neither had played in a game this season.

No. 15 Tennessee will play Akron on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

