Knoxville, TN

Report: Tennessee Dismisses Two Football Players Following Arrests

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Team spokesperson Bill Martin announced the news Friday.

Two Tennessee football players have been dismissed from the team after separate arrests on domestic assault charges, team spokesperson Bill Martin told the Knoxville News Sentinel .

Linebacker William Mohan and offensive lineman Savion Herring were both dismissed by Josh Heupel, Martin said Friday. Mohan, who was arrested in South Knoxville and suspended indefinitely, has been permanently off the team since Sept. 5, according to Martin.

Herring, who was arrested on a charge of domestic assault this week, was recently dismissed.

Mohan, a Michigan transfer, played in 12 games last season for the Vols, primarily on special teams. Herring, a junior college transfer, joined Tennessee this summer and participated in preseason practice.

Neither had played in a game this season.

No. 15 Tennessee will play Akron on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

Comments

RTR SIDEWINDER#18.
3d ago

Party's over boys. Time to go to work, life if crime. Or, I saved the best for last. You can live with mama, drive her crazy. And you both, draw a check. The choice is yours!! 👏👏

Reply(2)
14
Ryder Harder
3d ago

rocky top you'll always be 12th in the SECEEEEE. good ole hick a bob woooh, hick a bob Tennessee, I still got my 3 teeeeeth.

Reply
10
Ryder Harder
3d ago

i dont always talk to Tennessee grads. but when i do, i make sure i order fries. stay hungry my friends.

Reply
10
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
