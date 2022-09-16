Read full article on original website
Verruca Salt
3d ago
First SRP hikes rates now gas wants 11% more? Are you trying to make everyone poorer????!!!! Because you are succeeding if this gets okayed!!!
Reply
2
Related
AZFamily
Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices
Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning Queen Elizabeth II. Local businesses have the opportunity to get anywhere from $5,000 to $30,000 from the city. Woman shoots apparent home invader in Phoenix. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night near 23rd...
kjzz.org
How interest rate hikes have cooled Phoenix's red-hot housing market
Camille Hartmetz is a realtor with HomeSmart Elite Group. She mostly sells homes in the popular Coronado neighborhood in central Phoenix, and she has gotten good at adapting to a rapidly changing housing market here in recent years. It wasn’t so long ago that the Valley housing market was gangbusters...
Phoenix Won't Limit Water Use Because California Would Take Saved Gallons
Instead, some Arizona cities are paying residents to kill their grass and replace it with gravel or drought-resistant plants.
santanvalley.com
Arizona among the first states to get the thumbs up to proceed with statewide electric vehicle charger plan
Arizona is one of the first states in the nation to have its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan given the stamp of approval from the Federal Highway Administration. The Arizona Department of Transportation submitted its draft proposal in August and with the federal approval this week, $11.3 million will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wuga.org
'It's not responsible': Phoenix area residents tear up lawns in face of historic drought
With Western states facing deep cuts to their water supplies on the Colorado River, residents of Metro Phoenix are making the tough decision to tear out their lawns. But would getting rid of every blade of grass do anything to solve the crisis on the Colorado River?. Here & Now‘s...
AZFamily
ASU panel talks housing crisis, some say regulation is needed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s no secret that the Valley’s population is exploding. And as more people choose to make Arizona home, there needs to be a way to ensure that those who have lived in our great state can remain here affordably while allowing newcomers to thrive.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
East Valley Tribune
Money woes ringing EV sports park’s bell
Bell Bank Park in Mesa needs a grand slam this fall. After opening in February to much fanfare, revenue for the destination 320-acre sports complex’s first six months of operation fell short of projections. The complex failed to generate profits in its opening months, and in August, Legacy Cares,...
RELATED PEOPLE
getnews.info
Watt Masters Garners Praise for being a Best Residential Solar Installation Company in Arizona
The family run company Watt Masters has been in business for over 100 years spanning 4 generations, getting their start in Germany installing the first electrical systems into homes. Since 1999, they have been providing trusted solar installation and electrician services to families in the greater Phoenix area and expert solar installation all across Arizona.
AZFamily
Records: Gas pressure for Coolidge pipeline explosion was below maximum federal regulations
COOLIDGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The National Transportation Safety Board has released a 57-item docket with more than 1,200 pages of information into its investigation of the gas line explosion that happened in August 2021. How it started. Coolidge police got a call just before 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug....
knau.org
O'Halleran blasts deal between State Land Department and Saudi company
Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran is blasting the Arizona State Land Department for allowing a Saudi Arabian company to pump unlimited amounts of groundwater from an area west of Phoenix. According to O’Halleran, the deal with Fondomonte in Butler Valley involves no oversight from the state, which isn’t charging the...
kjzz.org
AZ home inventory highest since 2019; price increases could slow
A combination of factors could slow down increases in the costs of home buying in Arizona. According to the state’s Office of Economic Opportunity, the number of homes on the market in the state hit 23,719 . That’s the highest inventory amount since mid-2019. Combine that with the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Increasing pressures on Colorado River water in New Mexico
The Colorado River Compact was signed in 1922, just 10 years after New Mexico became a state. Today, New Mexico still uses only about half of its allotment under the compact each year.
AZFamily
Wet weather returning to Phoenix
Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. “We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this,” ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning...
Arizona Is Home To One Of America's Poorest Big Cities
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the country's poorest big cities.
East Valley Tribune
QC nearing completion of big water deal
Queen Creek is dotting i’s and crossing t’s in a $21-million deal to purchase Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola that will yield 2,033 acre-feet of water annually for the town through the Central Arizona Project canal system. That would satisfy the water needs of at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTAR.com
EPA awards pollution prevention grant to Arizona under infrastructure bill
PHOENIX — The Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality will receive a $296,544 grant under President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to limit pollution. The ADEQ Pollution Prevention Program will aim to ward off or reduce pollution through sustainable business practice development, according...
azbex.com
Sky Harbor Advances Air Cargo Plan
A plan to redevelop 28 acres at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport into facilities for air cargo took a step forward earlier this month. The Business and Development Subcommittee of the Phoenix Aviation Advisory Board recommended in favor of a staff recommendation to repurpose the 28-acre site. The matter will now move to the full Board.
AZFamily
Arizona News
Investigations complete for alleged assault and racism at Gilbert High School. The Gilbert Public School District and Gilbert Police Department have released their findings of an investigation on the alleged assault and racial discrimination of a Gilbert High School football player. NWS asking for feedback from Apache Junction residents hit...
KSLTV
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
Comments / 7