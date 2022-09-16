Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices
Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning Queen Elizabeth II. Local businesses have the opportunity to get anywhere from $5,000 to $30,000 from the city. Woman shoots apparent home invader in Phoenix. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night near 23rd...
Phoenix Won't Limit Water Use Because California Would Take Saved Gallons
Instead, some Arizona cities are paying residents to kill their grass and replace it with gravel or drought-resistant plants.
Arizona Is Home To One Of America's Poorest Big Cities
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the country's poorest big cities.
AZFamily
ASU panel talks housing crisis, some say regulation is needed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s no secret that the Valley’s population is exploding. And as more people choose to make Arizona home, there needs to be a way to ensure that those who have lived in our great state can remain here affordably while allowing newcomers to thrive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona electric vehicle infrastructure plan gets federal approval
The Federal Highway Administration announced Wednesday that 35 states, including Arizona, had their infrastructure plans for electric vehicles approved, which allows for construction of charging stations along highways across the state. The federal government gave Arizona $76.5 million through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The goal of this plan...
AZFamily
Consumer input sought in proposed 11.5% Southwest Gas rate hike
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - On Monday, Arizona consumers will have the chance to weigh in on a proposed rate hike for Southwest Gas. The utility is proposing an 11.5% rate increase. “Basically, their shareholders would be earning more money and consumers would be paying more money if Southwest Gas gets their way,” said Diane Brown, the executive director of the Arizona Public Interest Research Group. “It’s important for customers to recognize that we have a chance to make an impact in a rate case. Last year, APS did not get everything they wanted, in part due to citizen outcry.”
azpm.org
‘It’s getting close’: As the megadrought grinds on, Arizona working to meet water demands
An ore cart, encrusted in invasive mussel shells, rests on a ledge above a receding Lake Powell. NASA satellite photos show how drastically the water levels in Lake Powell and Lake Mead have receded in just the past few years. They demonstrate the severity of long-term drought and the challenges Arizona will face to conserve and enhance its precious water supply.
KSLTV
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
RELATED PEOPLE
AZFamily
Wet weather returning to Phoenix
Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. “We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this,” ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning...
knau.org
O'Halleran blasts deal between State Land Department and Saudi company
Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran is blasting the Arizona State Land Department for allowing a Saudi Arabian company to pump unlimited amounts of groundwater from an area west of Phoenix. According to O’Halleran, the deal with Fondomonte in Butler Valley involves no oversight from the state, which isn’t charging the...
kjzz.org
AZ home inventory highest since 2019; price increases could slow
A combination of factors could slow down increases in the costs of home buying in Arizona. According to the state’s Office of Economic Opportunity, the number of homes on the market in the state hit 23,719 . That’s the highest inventory amount since mid-2019. Combine that with the...
WBUR
'It's not responsible': Phoenix area residents tear up lawns in face of historic drought
With Western states facing deep cuts to their water supplies on the Colorado River, residents of Metro Phoenix are making the tough decision to tear out their lawns. But would getting rid of every blade of grass do anything to solve the crisis on the Colorado River?. Here & Now's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
azbigmedia.com
Arizona ranks No. 5 among states with the worst WiFi coverage
Living in an area without access to broadband can be very frustrating, yet it is still common in the U.S., as new research has found that 2.9% of the country don’t have access to broadband. But which states have the worst WiFi coverage and the highest percentage of the population without access to broadband?
POLITICO
Youngkin to hold Arizona events supporting Lake
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is expected to stump for Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake next month, escalating his midterm campaign efforts ahead of a prospective 2024 presidential bid. Youngkin is embarking on the Arizona trip as part of a broader nationwide campaign tour to bolster Republican candidates for governor. In...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 16-18
PHOENIX — A long-awaited Loop 202 Santan Freeway interchange opened Friday in Gilbert, an Arizona Democrat accused a lawmaker of using misogynistic behavior and profane language and a human smuggling suspect led law enforcement on a chase with two children in her vehicle. Here are some of the biggest...
AZFamily
Phoenix couple wants home down payment refund due to medical issue
Arizona school districts submitted federal grant explications for money to fix security and they reveal the cash needed to help secure campuses. Supply chain faring better but improvements still underway, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tells Arizona's Family Susan Campbell that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police-recording ban likely blocked, as Kavanagh fails to mount defense
The sponsor of a law that would have made it a crime to videotape police conceded Friday that it will not take effect, after he failed to meet a deadline to challenge a court’s injunction of the law. Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, said he was not able to find lawyers to defend the law […] The post Police-recording ban likely blocked, as Kavanagh fails to mount defense appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Arizona State Fair: how to save money on general admission, rides and food
Planning on going to the Arizona State Fair with the family? Here’s how you can save money on general admission, rides and food!
AZFamily
True Crime Arizona Podcast: 6-year manhunt for a former Marine ends in arrest for girlfriend’s murder
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In 2016, Krystal Mitchell and her boyfriend, Raymond “R.J.” McLeod headed from Phoenix to San Diego for vacation with friends. Everything takes a shocking turn when Krystal is found dead in an apartment, with Raymond nowhere to be found. Evidence pointed authorities to identity him as the prime suspect, but McLeod led the U.S. Marshalls on a 6-year international manhunt. Finally in 2022, a tip leads authorities to El Salvador, where they find Raymond McLeod, who is finally behind bars and charged with Krystal’s murder. But the person who played the biggest role in the investigation and his capture? Krystal’s mother.
This Is The Highest Point In Arizona
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the highest points in each state.
Comments / 0