ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri monkeypox weekly update

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02QXYF_0hyT8yIU00
Smith Collection/Gado // Getty Images

Missouri monkeypox weekly update

On August 4, 2022, the Biden administration declared monkeypox a public health emergency . Since then, every state and Washington, D.C. has recorded cases of the virus, with the first death from monkeypox confirmed on August 30 in Texas. Though monkeypox is not a new disease —it was discovered in animals in 1958 and in humans in 1970—the sudden influx of active cases presents a significant risk.

The primary hallmark of the monkeypox virus is the rash, or "pox," that infected individuals develop. Other symptoms include fever, chills, and swelling of the lymph nodes. Monkeypox is spread via close skin-to-skin contact with an infected individual or by contact with infected body fluids on surfaces; the virus can live on surfaces for up to fifteen days. The CDC recommends getting the monkeypox vaccine when you are eligible and communicating openly with close contacts and medical professionals if you or those you are close with develop symptoms of monkeypox.

Stacker is collecting data from the CDC to examine monkeypox case trends in Missouri. Keep reading below to see how many cases are in your state and how your state compares to the rest of the nation.

Missouri monkeypox weekly update

Missouri statistics

- Cumulative cases since July 2022: 70
--- Cumulative cases per million people: 11.3
- New cases during the last 7 days: 9
--- New cases per million people: 1.5

Nationwide statistics

- Cumulative cases since July 2022: 22,741
--- Cumulative cases per million people: 67.9
- New cases during the last 7 days: 1,191
--- New cases per million people: 3.6

States with the most cumulative cases per million since July 2022

#1. Washington, D.C.: 473 cases (705.9 cases per million people)
#2. New York: 3,694 cases (186.2 cases per million people)
#3. Georgia: 1,614 cases (149.5 cases per million people)
#4. California: 4,300 cases (109.6 cases per million people)
#5. Florida: 2,301 cases (105.6 cases per million people)

States with the fewest cumulative cases per million since July 2022

#1. South Dakota: 2 cases (2.2 cases per million people)
#2. Kansas: 7 cases (2.4 cases per million people)
#3. Wyoming: 2 cases (3.5 cases per million people)
#4. Alaska: 3 cases (4.1 cases per million people)
#5. Montana: 5 cases (4.5 cases per million people)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Bused, flown migrants can live in US -- for now

Republican governors have been sending more migrants released at the U.S. border with Mexico to Democratic strongholds, raising questions about their legal status, how they are lured on board buses and planes and the cost to taxpayers. Florida’s Ron DeSantis flew about 50 Venezuelans last week to the small, upscale island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. During the weekend, Texas’ Greg Abbott bused more migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington home. U.S. authorities are grappling with unusually large numbers of migrants crossing the border from Mexico amid rapidly changing demographics. The administration said Monday that people from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua accounted for more than one of three migrants stopped at the border in August. Authorities stopped migrants 2.15 million times from October through August, the first time above 2 million during the government’s fiscal year. Since April, Texas has bused about 8,000 migrants to Washington, 2,200 to New York and 300 to Chicago. Arizona bused more than 1,800 to Washington since May, while the city of El Paso, Texas, bused more than 1,100 to New York since Aug. 23.
TEXAS STATE
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy