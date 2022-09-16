ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope, AR

Comments / 0

Related
swark.today

Grant writing course to be taught at UAHT starting October 4

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold a four-series grant writing course on Tuesdays, October 4, 11, 18, and 25, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Hempstead Hall. Participants in the course will learn basic principles and a simple process for effective grant writing and communicating with potential funding organizations. Students will also learn the most effective tips and tricks for engaging potential funders.
TEXARKANA, AR
swark.today

Rainbow of Challenges to host Community Coffee this week

HOPE – Rainbow of Challenges will host this week’s Hope/Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce Community Coffee. The come-and-go event is free to the public and will be held on Wednesday at the Chamber office at the corner of Main and Second Streets in downtown Hope from 9:30-11:00 a.m.
HOPE, AR
swark.today

Arts Council Announces Hispanic Heritage Events

Hope, Ark. – Southwest Arkansas Arts Council (SWAAC) announces upcoming events that celebrate Hispanic heritage in southwest Arkansas. The first event will celebrate the works of art done by Hispanic and Latino artists from the surrounding communities and throughout Arkansas. The Hispanic Heritage Gallery Exhibit will have a ‘membership only’ reception for the artists and their guests on Thursday, September 29, 5:30pm to 7:30pm. The Gallery Exhibit will then open to the public beginning September 30 at 10am and will run through October 31.
HOPE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
City
Success, AR
Hope, AR
Education
City
Hope, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas Advocate : Arkansas lawmakers OK funding for Camden hospital, continue debate on federal pandemic relief

Arkansas legislators on Friday approved a request from the state Department of Human Services for up to $6 million in federal pandemic relief funding to support a Camden hospital at risk of closing. However, the Arkansas Legislative Council also sent three of four committee-approved projects back to its Performance Evaluation...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

2022 Homecoming under way at Magnolia High School

This is Homecoming Week at Magnolia High School. Events begin at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Panther Stadium with cake and hot dogs for the student body. The Homecoming Bonfire starts at 8 p.m. The school will have a week of “Dress-Up” Day themes. Monday is “Neon.” Tuesday is “Anything But...
MAGNOLIA, AR
swark.today

Hope Housing Authority turns down City of Hope’s offer of a meeting to resolve rubbish pick up, trash bag pickup issues

The Hope Housing Authority Board of Commissioners decided in its regular meeting this past Thursday, September 15 to turn down an offer from the city of Hope for a meeting between representatives of the city of Hope and the board. The Commissioners agreed with the Housing Authority’s Assistant Executive Director, Zach Hicks, that a meeting would not be helpful in resolving disagreements between the Authority and the city over trash bag drop off and rubbish pick up.
HOPE, AR
swark.today

Scholarship endowed at Ouachita to honor David Sharp

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – An endowed athletic scholarship has been established at Ouachita Baptist University in honor of David Sharp, the university’s director of athletics, and his more than four decades of service to Ouachita. “I’m not sure there’s a better feeling than being recognized by your teammates, peers,...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Public School#Linus K12#Public Schools#The Fellowship#Hps#Cps#Yms#Hhs#Haps
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County Fair promises more security after 2021 incident

Columbia County Fair & Livestock officials are promising a safe event for this year’s fair following last year’s shooting on the midway, fair officials said. “Security measures have been stepped up and there will be metal detectors and lots of security from the sheriff’s office and the volunteers,” said Fair Manager Kayle Whiddon.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Ouachita County has 114th COVID-19 death

COVID-19 cases rose in Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Ouachita County recorded its 114th virus-related death since the start of the pandemic. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,244. Total Active Cases: 99, down seven since Friday. Total Recovered...
OUACHITA COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KSLA

Missing teen last seen leaving hospital in Hope, AR

HOPE, AR. (KSLA) - The Hope Police Department (HPD) has asked the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen in Hope, AR. HPD says 17-year-old John Garcia was last seen wearing blue hospital scrub and white Nike Air Force shoes, leaving the Wadley Regional Medical Center in Hope.
HOPE, AR
KTBS

Missing woman reported in Cass County

ATLANTA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a missing woman. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with Cass County deputies were searching Sunday morning for the 64 year old who walked away from home and was possibly near 1121 CR 3214 and Highway 77 in Atlanta.
CASS COUNTY, TX
arkadelphian.com

Event to honor couple killed in wreck

MURFREESBORO — The Diamond Park Speedway, along with a host of local sponsors, will host a tribute to the late Caleb and Andrea McCollett beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, the day marking the one-year anniversary since their passing and what would be his 29th birthday. The...
MURFREESBORO, AR
swark.today

Hope Police reports: August 29-September 11

On September 4, 2022 at approximately 8:05am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Clifford Witherspoon, 59, of Hope, AR. Mr. Witherspoon was arrested and charged possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and served a failure to appear warrant. The arrest occurred in the 1700 block of North Spruce Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Witherspoon was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy