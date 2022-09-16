Read full article on original website
swark.today
Grant writing course to be taught at UAHT starting October 4
The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold a four-series grant writing course on Tuesdays, October 4, 11, 18, and 25, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Hempstead Hall. Participants in the course will learn basic principles and a simple process for effective grant writing and communicating with potential funding organizations. Students will also learn the most effective tips and tricks for engaging potential funders.
swark.today
Rainbow of Challenges to host Community Coffee this week
HOPE – Rainbow of Challenges will host this week’s Hope/Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce Community Coffee. The come-and-go event is free to the public and will be held on Wednesday at the Chamber office at the corner of Main and Second Streets in downtown Hope from 9:30-11:00 a.m.
Arkansas Legislative Council approves $6 million in funding for medical center
OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. — No matter what your occupation is, where you live or where you work, the pandemic and inflation have impacted everyone— and that includes Arkansas hospitals. Many of those hospitals have been facing potential closures, but the Medical Center in Ouachita County is no longer...
swark.today
Arts Council Announces Hispanic Heritage Events
Hope, Ark. – Southwest Arkansas Arts Council (SWAAC) announces upcoming events that celebrate Hispanic heritage in southwest Arkansas. The first event will celebrate the works of art done by Hispanic and Latino artists from the surrounding communities and throughout Arkansas. The Hispanic Heritage Gallery Exhibit will have a ‘membership only’ reception for the artists and their guests on Thursday, September 29, 5:30pm to 7:30pm. The Gallery Exhibit will then open to the public beginning September 30 at 10am and will run through October 31.
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas Advocate : Arkansas lawmakers OK funding for Camden hospital, continue debate on federal pandemic relief
Arkansas legislators on Friday approved a request from the state Department of Human Services for up to $6 million in federal pandemic relief funding to support a Camden hospital at risk of closing. However, the Arkansas Legislative Council also sent three of four committee-approved projects back to its Performance Evaluation...
magnoliareporter.com
2022 Homecoming under way at Magnolia High School
This is Homecoming Week at Magnolia High School. Events begin at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Panther Stadium with cake and hot dogs for the student body. The Homecoming Bonfire starts at 8 p.m. The school will have a week of “Dress-Up” Day themes. Monday is “Neon.” Tuesday is “Anything But...
swark.today
Hope Housing Authority turns down City of Hope’s offer of a meeting to resolve rubbish pick up, trash bag pickup issues
The Hope Housing Authority Board of Commissioners decided in its regular meeting this past Thursday, September 15 to turn down an offer from the city of Hope for a meeting between representatives of the city of Hope and the board. The Commissioners agreed with the Housing Authority’s Assistant Executive Director, Zach Hicks, that a meeting would not be helpful in resolving disagreements between the Authority and the city over trash bag drop off and rubbish pick up.
swark.today
Scholarship endowed at Ouachita to honor David Sharp
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – An endowed athletic scholarship has been established at Ouachita Baptist University in honor of David Sharp, the university’s director of athletics, and his more than four decades of service to Ouachita. “I’m not sure there’s a better feeling than being recognized by your teammates, peers,...
swark.today
Who’s the Best in Nevada County? It’s Time for YOU to Vote for your Favorite!
Businesses and organizations of Nevada County offer much more than just a service or product. Unlike other places you might go, Nevada County provides a unique experience for each individual by treating people with great care. That’s part of what makes Nevada County such a wonderful place, along with its people, of course!
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County Fair promises more security after 2021 incident
Columbia County Fair & Livestock officials are promising a safe event for this year’s fair following last year’s shooting on the midway, fair officials said. “Security measures have been stepped up and there will be metal detectors and lots of security from the sheriff’s office and the volunteers,” said Fair Manager Kayle Whiddon.
magnoliareporter.com
Ouachita County has 114th COVID-19 death
COVID-19 cases rose in Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Ouachita County recorded its 114th virus-related death since the start of the pandemic. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,244. Total Active Cases: 99, down seven since Friday. Total Recovered...
Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office mourns the passing of Deputy Parker Cox
OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office has announced that their deputy, Parker Cox, has passed away due to a fatal accident that occurred on September 17, 2022. Deputy Cox started with the sheriff’s office in 2016 as a jailer and earned several roles in the community as a School Resource Officer […]
“She Was Determined To Do Something Great,” Family Members Say Of Missing Arkansas Girl Who Wanted To Join Air Force
18-year-old Mercedes Zaevon Toliver graduated from Prescott High School and dreamed of being in the Air Force. In 2016, she spent the summer studying for the ASVAB test at McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas.
inforney.com
Fetal abduction trial: Unpeeling layers of lies, hearing from people who believed them
NEW BOSTON, Texas – As testimony resumed Monday in the Taylor Parker fetal abduction trial, prosecutors called witnesses who talked about Parker's alleged compulsive lies and schemes. Taylor Parker is charged with the Oct. 9, 2020 death of Reagan Simmons Hancock. She was beaten, hit in the head with...
KSLA
Missing teen last seen leaving hospital in Hope, AR
HOPE, AR. (KSLA) - The Hope Police Department (HPD) has asked the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen in Hope, AR. HPD says 17-year-old John Garcia was last seen wearing blue hospital scrub and white Nike Air Force shoes, leaving the Wadley Regional Medical Center in Hope.
KTBS
Missing woman reported in Cass County
ATLANTA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a missing woman. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with Cass County deputies were searching Sunday morning for the 64 year old who walked away from home and was possibly near 1121 CR 3214 and Highway 77 in Atlanta.
arkadelphian.com
Event to honor couple killed in wreck
MURFREESBORO — The Diamond Park Speedway, along with a host of local sponsors, will host a tribute to the late Caleb and Andrea McCollett beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, the day marking the one-year anniversary since their passing and what would be his 29th birthday. The...
swark.today
Hope Police reports: August 29-September 11
On September 4, 2022 at approximately 8:05am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Clifford Witherspoon, 59, of Hope, AR. Mr. Witherspoon was arrested and charged possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and served a failure to appear warrant. The arrest occurred in the 1700 block of North Spruce Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Witherspoon was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Four Red River Army Depot Officials & Vendors Sentenced In Bribery Scheme
Four individuals, including two Red River Army Depot (RRAD) officials, have been sentenced for federal violations that happened right here in East Texas according to the Justice Department. Red River Army Depot is located in Texarkana, Texas and its mission is providing ground combat and tactical systems sustainment maintenance operations....
2 arrested in Louisiana after pursuit through East Texas
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested Sunday night after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit through East Texas, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said deputies in Harrison County attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a stolen car from Dallas on I-20. When the vehicle refused to […]
