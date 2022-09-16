Read full article on original website
Spirit EMS record
Sept. 11-17 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to seven emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s three more than the week prior. Five of the seven calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie...
Civil War come to life in Tawawa Park
A Confederate soldier fires on the advancing Union troops during Sidney’s Civil War Living History Weekend held at Tawawa Park Saturday. Union troops have taken the Zenas King bridge during Sidney’s Civil War Living History Weekend held at Tawawa Park Saturday. Mari Seitz, Grove City, displays some of...
Commissioners discuss bids and new subdivision
SIDNEY – The Shelby County commissioners approved phase three of the creation of the Deer Crossing subdivision and handled bids in August and September. Phase three of the subdivision includes 8.268 acres. The neighborhood will have 22 lots and is located east of Minster and adjacent to Lake Loramie.
Why do fire engines also respond to EMS calls?
Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger was recently asked by a citizen, “Why do you send fire trucks with ambulances to emergency medical services (EMS) calls?” This is a question he is asked fairly regularly. When a citizen calls 911 to report an EMS incident, dispatchers are trained in...
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of August 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Jolene M. Moore, 23, of Sidney, was charged with driving in marked lanes and distracted driving enhancement, latter charge dismissed, $130 fine. James L....
Out of the past
————— Sheriff Ailes is in Columbus today, appearing before the supreme court in a habeas corpus proceedings brought by the American Wringer company in which an H.C. Fox was arrested for violating a city ordinance prohibiting transient traders from doing business in Sidney without a license. Fox was fined $5 and costs on his guilty plea but refused to pay the fine and his company went to court to test the legality of the ordinance.
Civil War returns to Tawawa Park
SIDNEY — The residents of Sidney once again heard the rumble of cannons and echoes of musket shots as the biannual Civil War Living Historty Weekend returned to Tawawa Park. The event began in 2016 and brings re-enactors from across Ohio and even some from out of state to educate the area about life during the Civil War by bringing history to life.
Claywell resigns from Shelby County BOE
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections met Monday morning in a special meeting to discuss the resignation of Deputy Director Colin Claywell. The board went into executive session at 10 a.m. Monday to discuss personnel matters regarding Deputy Director Claywell. The Board returned to public session at 10:45 a.m. with Claywell’s official resignation. Board member Douglas Pence moved to accept Claywell’s resignation, effective Sept. 30, 2022. The motion was seconded by Merrill Asher and passed unanimously.
LIMA — Film lovers will unite to view and judge the work of the next generation of filmmakers when the 25th Annual Manhattan Film Festival screens in over 400 cities worldwide, Sept. 23 to Oct. 3. Friday, Sept. 23- 7:00 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24 – 7:00 p.m. and Sunday,...
Minster soldiers honored for sacrifice
MINSTER – Punctuated by the staccato boom of a 21 gun salute, about 300 spectators at a Sept. 18 dedication ceremony heard how four soldiers from Minster had served with bravery and valor, some who gave their lives in defense of their country. Sponsored by the Sons of the...
Administrator brings wealth of healthcare knowledge
SIDNEY — A new Fair Haven Shelby County Home administrator has taken the lead since June 27, 2022, when he was hired by the Shelby County Commissioners. While he is new to the position, he is not new to the area, the job of administrator, or even the Fair Haven facility.
Reunion set
SIDNEY — The Sidney High School Class of 1951 will hold its 70th class reunion Saturday, Sept. 24, at noon at the Inn Between in Botkins. For more information, call 937-497-2403.
Senior spotlight
Elizabeth “Liz” Hamm from Sidney has been a member since becoming an employee of the Senior Center in June 1995. When asked what she likes best about the center, “I like the people and activities. There is always something fun to do and I enjoy seeing our members having a good time at the Center. “
Recognizing the Direct Support Professionals
In September, we take some time to recognize and appreciate the hardworking people who directly support individuals with disabilities, either in their homes, the community or a workplace. Direct Support Professionals (DSPs) are tasked with many different roles. They may be supporting a person with a disability with learning to cook or making sure they are taking medication safely. They may be assisting a person with a disability to access the community and attend a community event like the Shelby County Fair. They may even be assisting the person with learning skills that can help them be successful in a job.
Football roundup: Minster pulls away late from Anna
ANNA — Minster dominated the last quarter and a half and beat Anna 39-21 in Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday at Booster Field. Brogan Stephey kicked a 26-yard field goal with 9:12 left in the first quarter to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead, but Justin Richards scored on a 5-yard run with 4:28 left to give Anna a 7-3 lead.
