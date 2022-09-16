ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Woman locks herself in car after burglars threaten to kill her for witnessing crime, police say

By Alejandra Yanez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pAQVi_0hyT8IfK00

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men accused of burglarizing a local clothing store were arrested Sunday after threatening to kill a witness, police say.

At about 11:52 p.m. on Sept. 11, McAllen police were dispatched to a clothing store, Yahaira’s Ropa, in reference to a burglary of a building that has just occurred. The suspects were described as wearing all black and running southbound on Bicentennial toward Chicago Avenue.

When police arrived, they were met by a woman who said she saw the men who broke into the business while she was inside her vehicle.

PD: Edinburg man lights ex’s garage on fire, neighbor puts out flames with garden hose

Before the 911 call was made, police say another officer had called over the radio to say he had detained two men who were under the influence, wearing all black and had several jewelry items in their possession.

The men were identified as Joangel Cruz Velasquez and Rodolfo Lopez. Velasquez and Lopez were detained at the intersection of 17th Street and Chicago Avenue.

The woman at the location said she saw two slim-built men wearing all black shaking and pulling at the secured burglar bars to the front entry of La Casa De Las Flores business. She said she also saw the men reach through the burglar bars and grab flowers from the outside entryway.

The woman said she was on the phone with her friend as she was witnessing the men throwing the flowers and was having trouble starting her car.

After the incident, she told police the two men noticed her and ran toward her vehicle. While they were running to her she said she saw a third man run west from the location and thinks he may have been a lookout.

Police say Velasquez approached the woman at her driver’s side window while holding onto the flowers from the flower shop.

Velasquez began banging on her vehicle and shouting, “Open the door (expletive) or I will kill you,” the report states.

Lopez stood in front of her vehicle to prevent her from driving away. The witness said she could not turn on her car and the two men eventually ran off to punch and kick down the glass door of Yahaira’s Ropa and made entry.

La Joya teacher arrested for child’s death in hot car

Upon entry to the business, Velasquez and Lopez broke a glass display to take jewelry and also broke the owner’s large TV monitor screen used for the indoor surveillance cameras.

The two also left the water running in the bathroom sink which caused it to overflow and flood the store. The flood left water damage to the carpet, the report stated.

Police contacted the owner of Yahaira’s Ropa who arrived at the location and confirmed that several items were damaged and multiple pieces of jewelry were stolen.

The owner estimated that the damages to the business would be around $1,500 and estimated the price of the stolen/recovered items to be around $600. The items stolen were recovered by police during the arrest of Velasquez and Lopez.

Velaquez was charged with burglary of a building, two counts of criminal trespass, two counts of theft of property, two counts of criminal mischief, and a terroristic threat causing fear of serious bodily injury. His bond is set at $16,000.

Lopez was charged with burglary of a building, two counts of criminal trespass, two counts of theft of property and two counts of criminal mischief. His bond is set at $14,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 9

P. M. Barnett
3d ago

Glad she's safe. She needs to exercise her 2nd Amendment right. Get armed to protect herself, her family and her property. No one else is responsible for her safety.

Reply(1)
9
Heberto Garza
3d ago

I see Idiots grow up too💩 !! It's like them threatening a woman !! let me at em ..haven made tamales for my Dogs in a long time !!🤣

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kurv.com

Eight Arrested After Children Found In Squalor In Brownsville

Eight people are facing charges after police conducted a search in Brownsville last week. The police department said in a Facebook post that officers found deplorable and unsanitary conditions after serving the search warrant Thursday on Grant Street. Mold and animal droppings were found in the home and three children...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

HPD: Harlingen man arrested for July murder

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department has made an arrest for the murder of 18-year-old Jaime Medina. According to the press release from Harlingen PD, approximately at 2 a.m. on July 5, police responded to a shooting near Westbound Exp. 83 Frontage Rd., near Bass Blvd where Medina had been shot and killed. […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Three juveniles detained after shots fired in Mercedes home

Three juveniles were detained Monday after shots were fired inside a home, according to the Mercedes Police Department. The incident happened Monday around 2:30 p.m. on Virginia street. Mercedes police Chief Pedro Estrada says the three juveniles were spotted running out of a home. A weapon was found, according to...
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Brownsville firefighter arrested for DWI

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville firefighter refusing to give a blood sample was arrested for driving while intoxicated. According to a press release by the Brownsville Police Department, a suspect identified as 37-year-old Guadalupe Salinas was arrested at 5:20 a.m. Sept. 17 at Courtyard Marriott, located at 3955 North Exp. Officers responded to a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
La Joya, TX
City
Edinburg, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Mcallen, TX
Mcallen, TX
Crime & Safety
kurv.com

Harlingen Police Investigating Deadly Shooting

Police in Harlingen are searching for suspects in a deadly weekend shooting. Officers were called to a home in the Arroyo Acres subdivision on Saturday night following the shooting. Forty-eight-year-old Jose Torres reportedly knocked on his neighbor’s door seeking help after the shooting, but the neighbor refused to let him...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

BP apprehend seven, pursuit ends in run over mailbox

PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Border Patrol agents apprehended seven migrants after a short pursuit that resulted in a busted mailbox. On Sunday, a McAllen agent observed several people load into the bed of a Ford F150 south of Palmview. When the agent approached the vehicle, the driver exited and fled without putting the vehicle […]
PALMVIEW, TX
ValleyCentral

HPD: Early morning car crash kills driver

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An early morning car accident that shut down the southbound exit of Ed Carey Drive leaves one man dead. According to Harlingen Police, the accident was reported around 2:20 a.m. Police said the driver veered off the frontage road onto the 4400 block of Oklahoma St. hitting multiple properties before coming […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

HPD: Person found dead in vehicle

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is investigating the death of an individual found in a vehicle. According to Harlingen PD, a body was found on the 1800 block of W. Lozano St. The cause of death is unknown. The deceased has not been identified Harlingen PD has closed off Lozano St. to […]
HARLINGEN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Velasquez
ValleyCentral

MPD: Suspect arrested after assaulting pregnant woman

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Police Department arrested a woman accused of assaulting a pregnant woman. According to arrest affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, Nadine Alba was taken into custody on Sept. 11, for assaulting a pregnant woman. Officers responded to call at Garden Inn located in 3011 Business Hwy 83, of two women arguing, according […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco PD: Student displayed weapon during walk to school

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday Weslaco Police were notified of a terroristic threat at Beatriz Garza Middle School. According to the department’s social post, at about 8:30 am, Weslaco Police School Resource officers were notified of the threat. Police said the report said that a student had displayed a weapon during their morning walk […]
WESLACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Terroristic Threat#Burglars#Property Crime#Yahaira S Ropa#La Casa De Las Flores
ValleyCentral

HPD: Search underway for carjacking suspects

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating what officials say is a carjacking. According to Harlingen PD, officers responded to Morgan Blvd. and Business 77 at 10:49 a.m. Saturday. Police say the victim had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. He told police a man and a woman took his car. Police […]
HARLINGEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ValleyCentral

Police: Man tries to run over ex’s new boyfriend

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of trying to run over his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend with a car. Josue Maldonado, 31, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted burglary and criminal mischief, according to a press release from the Brownsville Police Department. According to the release, […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

‘That’s it’ man pulls machete on woman, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man accused of threatening a woman with a machete was arrested Monday. At about 8:53 a.m. Monday, Jaime Rodriguez used a machete to threaten a woman who he has been allegedly stealing from. According to police, the victim confronted Rodriguez about the stolen items from her residence. Police say […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Man dies after crash in Harlingen, police say

A man died after a crash in Harlingen early Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Harlingen Police Department. Police say at about 2:30 a.m., a vehicle went off the roadway near the southbound frontage road and Oklahoma St. The vehicle struck several objects and went through multiple properties...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy