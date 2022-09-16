Read full article on original website
There were 11 people arrested by BCSO last week, however, there were an additional 41 people arrested by other law enforcement agencies and turned over to BCSO, and every day had at least one Assault investigation except Monday. Thank goodness one day was slow last week. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
John Garcia was reported missing after leaving Wadley Regional Medical Center at Hope in hospital scrubs and a pair of tennis shoes. Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the finalization of a substantial settlement with Centene Corporation and its subsidiaries that provide services to the Texas Medicaid program. The Little River...
Texas DPS issued a "Silver Alert" Sunday afternoon for a missing Cass County woman, have you seen her?. Sunday, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens began searching for a missing woman named Kathleen Spanel, then around 2:30 Sunday afternoon an official "Silver Alert" was issued from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested Sunday night after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit through East Texas, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said deputies in Harrison County attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a stolen car from Dallas on I-20. When the vehicle refused to […]
ATLANTA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a missing woman. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with Cass County deputies were searching Sunday morning for the 64 year old who walked away from home and was possibly near 1121 CR 3214 and Highway 77 in Atlanta.
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The trial of the Simms, Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and cutting her unborn baby from her womb will resume Monday in Bowie County, as the judge has ordered it to take place over four-day weeks with Fridays off. Parker,...
OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office has announced that their deputy, Parker Cox, has passed away due to a fatal accident that occurred on September 17, 2022. Deputy Cox started with the sheriff’s office in 2016 as a jailer and earned several roles in the community as a School Resource Officer […]
NEW BOSTON, Texas – As testimony resumed Monday in the Taylor Parker fetal abduction trial, prosecutors called witnesses who talked about Parker's alleged compulsive lies and schemes. Taylor Parker is charged with the Oct. 9, 2020 death of Reagan Simmons Hancock. She was beaten, hit in the head with...
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Clifford Witherspoon Charged With Possession of Meth
On September 4, 2022 at approximately 8:05am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Clifford Witherspoon, 59, of Hope, AR. Mr. Witherspoon was arrested and charged possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and served a failure to appear warrant. The arrest occurred in the 1700 block of North Spruce Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Witherspoon was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Columbia County Fair & Livestock officials are promising a safe event for this year’s fair following last year’s shooting on the midway, fair officials said. “Security measures have been stepped up and there will be metal detectors and lots of security from the sheriff’s office and the volunteers,” said Fair Manager Kayle Whiddon.
Yes, it's the same truck, same street, same cam, same potential crime, two different suspects. Texarkana Arkansas Police would like to talk to both of them. It will never cease to amaze me how some people think that other people's stuff should really belong to them, but it happens all day and all night. Watch these videos below and tell me again why you shouldn't lock your vehicle.
TEXARKANA, Texas – A dog owner has been arrested after police say his unruly pack of dogs injured a nine-year-old boy in Texarkana. Ray Lee Cockrell, 59, had been warned by law enforcement before about his pack of dogs reportedly causing problems when people or other animals get near them.
moving her unborn child from her body detailed a mountain of evidence showing just how far Taylor Parker was allegedly willing to go to fake her pregnancy and come up with a baby in time for her purported due date.
ASHDOWN, Ark. (KSLA) - A man that was wanted for burglary and theft in Little Rock, Ark. has been arrested in Ashdown, Ark. At 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Ashdown Arkansas Police Department (AAPD) encountered Robert Edward Gregory Jr., who was wanted in Little Rock for alleged burglary and theft.
18-year-old Mercedes Zaevon Toliver graduated from Prescott High School and dreamed of being in the Air Force. In 2016, she spent the summer studying for the ASVAB test at McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas.
Four individuals, including two Red River Army Depot (RRAD) officials, have been sentenced for federal violations that happened right here in East Texas according to the Justice Department. Red River Army Depot is located in Texarkana, Texas and its mission is providing ground combat and tactical systems sustainment maintenance operations....
COTTON VALLEY, La. - A man has died in a house fire in Cotton Valley, according to the state fire marshal's office. The fire was reported around 4 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Sykes Ferry Road. Webster Parish Fire District No. 8 responded and found a man's body...
In case you haven't heard, Texarkana is getting a new Italian restaurant on the Arkansas side of town soon!. Monjunis Italian Cafe and Grocery a popular eatery back in the 90s in Texarkana is returning to the former location of Copeland's just off I-30. Monjunis originated in the state of...
Helen Matthews Bearden, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 16, 2022, in Longview, Texas. She was born October 21, 1930, in Buckner, Arkansas to James and Tena Matthews. Helen was one of 10 children and graduated from Hope High School. In 1952, Helen married Joseph Mack Bearden,...
