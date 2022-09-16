ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Good Time Oldies 107.5

52 Taken In To Custody Just Last Week – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report

There were 11 people arrested by BCSO last week, however, there were an additional 41 people arrested by other law enforcement agencies and turned over to BCSO, and every day had at least one Assault investigation except Monday. Thank goodness one day was slow last week. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
ktoy1047.com

Hope police locate missing 17-year-old

John Garcia was reported missing after leaving Wadley Regional Medical Center at Hope in hospital scrubs and a pair of tennis shoes. Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the finalization of a substantial settlement with Centene Corporation and its subsidiaries that provide services to the Texas Medicaid program. The Little River...
HOPE, AR
Power 95.9

Texas DPS Issues ‘Silver Alert’ For Missing Atlanta, TX Woman

Texas DPS issued a "Silver Alert" Sunday afternoon for a missing Cass County woman, have you seen her?. Sunday, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens began searching for a missing woman named Kathleen Spanel, then around 2:30 Sunday afternoon an official "Silver Alert" was issued from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
ATLANTA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, AR
City
Lewisville, AR
Hope, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Hope, AR
City
Buckner, AR
KTBS

Missing woman reported in Cass County

ATLANTA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a missing woman. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with Cass County deputies were searching Sunday morning for the 64 year old who walked away from home and was possibly near 1121 CR 3214 and Highway 77 in Atlanta.
CASS COUNTY, TX
KTAL

Prosecutors: Taylor Parker’s lies did double, triple duty

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The trial of the Simms, Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and cutting her unborn baby from her womb will resume Monday in Bowie County, as the judge has ordered it to take place over four-day weeks with Fridays off. Parker,...
NEW BOSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Brown
arkadelphian.com

Dispatch Desk: Friday, Sept. 16

The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Clifford Witherspoon Charged With Possession of Meth

On September 4, 2022 at approximately 8:05am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Clifford Witherspoon, 59, of Hope, AR. Mr. Witherspoon was arrested and charged possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and served a failure to appear warrant. The arrest occurred in the 1700 block of North Spruce Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Witherspoon was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County Fair promises more security after 2021 incident

Columbia County Fair & Livestock officials are promising a safe event for this year’s fair following last year’s shooting on the midway, fair officials said. “Security measures have been stepped up and there will be metal detectors and lots of security from the sheriff’s office and the volunteers,” said Fair Manager Kayle Whiddon.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Texarkana Arkansas Police Searching For Two Caught On Ring Cam

Yes, it's the same truck, same street, same cam, same potential crime, two different suspects. Texarkana Arkansas Police would like to talk to both of them. It will never cease to amaze me how some people think that other people's stuff should really belong to them, but it happens all day and all night. Watch these videos below and tell me again why you shouldn't lock your vehicle.
TEXARKANA, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Domestic Violence#Marijuana#Drug Paraphernalia#Washington Street
KTBS

Pack of dogs seriously injures boy in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas – A dog owner has been arrested after police say his unruly pack of dogs injured a nine-year-old boy in Texarkana. Ray Lee Cockrell, 59, had been warned by law enforcement before about his pack of dogs reportedly causing problems when people or other animals get near them.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

AAPD: Man wanted in Little Rock arrested after foot chase in Ashdown

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KSLA) - A man that was wanted for burglary and theft in Little Rock, Ark. has been arrested in Ashdown, Ark. At 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Ashdown Arkansas Police Department (AAPD) encountered Robert Edward Gregory Jr., who was wanted in Little Rock for alleged burglary and theft.
ASHDOWN, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KTBS

Man dies in Webster Parish house fire

COTTON VALLEY, La. - A man has died in a house fire in Cotton Valley, according to the state fire marshal's office. The fire was reported around 4 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Sykes Ferry Road. Webster Parish Fire District No. 8 responded and found a man's body...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
swark.today

Helen Bearden

Helen Matthews Bearden, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 16, 2022, in Longview, Texas. She was born October 21, 1930, in Buckner, Arkansas to James and Tena Matthews. Helen was one of 10 children and graduated from Hope High School. In 1952, Helen married Joseph Mack Bearden,...
LONGVIEW, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy