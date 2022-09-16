In September, we take some time to recognize and appreciate the hardworking people who directly support individuals with disabilities, either in their homes, the community or a workplace. Direct Support Professionals (DSPs) are tasked with many different roles. They may be supporting a person with a disability with learning to cook or making sure they are taking medication safely. They may be assisting a person with a disability to access the community and attend a community event like the Shelby County Fair. They may even be assisting the person with learning skills that can help them be successful in a job.

