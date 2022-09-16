Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Springfield’s newest farm hopes to grow sustainable greens year-round
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — September usually means the gardening season is coming to a close for most growers, but at a new Springfield farm, things are just getting off the ground. In the first few weeks of the month, Square Roots harvested its first batch of greens and herbs, set...
Sidney Daily News
Administrator brings wealth of healthcare knowledge
SIDNEY — A new Fair Haven Shelby County Home administrator has taken the lead since June 27, 2022, when he was hired by the Shelby County Commissioners. While he is new to the position, he is not new to the area, the job of administrator, or even the Fair Haven facility.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Another Solar Farm Planned Just West Of Union County
Despite the sustained pushback from many local residents, Fountain Point Solar Energy LLC, is proposing to construct a 280-megawatt solar-powered electric generation facility in Bokescreek and Rushcreek townships in Logan County, both of which lie just west of the Logan/Union County line. The Ohio Power Sliding Board will conduct a...
golfcourseindustry.com
Ohio city expanding scope of work on its 36-hole facility
Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski, ASGCA, has completed a comprehensive bunker renovation project and master plan for the Hills and Dales Courses at Community Golf Club in Dayton, Ohio. Wilczynski was hired in 2021 to develop the bunker enhancement plan to address the ongoing deterioration that had been negatively impacting...
Sidney Daily News
Commissioners discuss bids and new subdivision
SIDNEY – The Shelby County commissioners approved phase three of the creation of the Deer Crossing subdivision and handled bids in August and September. Phase three of the subdivision includes 8.268 acres. The neighborhood will have 22 lots and is located east of Minster and adjacent to Lake Loramie.
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami Co. Local Food Council hosts annual Locavore Dinner
TROY — The Miami County Local Food Council held their seventh annual Locavore Dinner at Lost Creek Reserve Wednesday evening, Sept 14. The Local Food Council aims to educate citizens on eating locally and keeping their money in the community by buying meat, produce and other items locally rather than from big chains like Kroger and Walmart.
Sidney Daily News
Civil War come to life in Tawawa Park
A Confederate soldier fires on the advancing Union troops during Sidney’s Civil War Living History Weekend held at Tawawa Park Saturday. Union troops have taken the Zenas King bridge during Sidney’s Civil War Living History Weekend held at Tawawa Park Saturday. Mari Seitz, Grove City, displays some of...
hometownstations.com
Motorcyclists came out to help honor veterans with the Ride for Honor
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - If you saw a large group of motorcycles driving around the area Sunday, they were making sure that veterans get the recognition that they deserve. Around 200 people took part in the annual Ride for Honor, to raise money for the Flag City Honor Flight. The motorcyclists escorted a group of veterans on a 3-hour ride. Besides the ride, there was a chicken dinner, raffles, and an auction. All the proceeds will help send local veterans of the Vietnam War and older to Washington D.C. for free for one special trip.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— Sheriff Ailes is in Columbus today, appearing before the supreme court in a habeas corpus proceedings brought by the American Wringer company in which an H.C. Fox was arrested for violating a city ordinance prohibiting transient traders from doing business in Sidney without a license. Fox was fined $5 and costs on his guilty plea but refused to pay the fine and his company went to court to test the legality of the ordinance.
Sidney Daily News
Minster soldiers honored for sacrifice
MINSTER – Punctuated by the staccato boom of a 21 gun salute, about 300 spectators at a Sept. 18 dedication ceremony heard how four soldiers from Minster had served with bravery and valor, some who gave their lives in defense of their country. Sponsored by the Sons of the...
Honda requests cash from employees after overpaid bonuses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A company employing thousands of people in central Ohio is asking its workers to pay the company. Honda sent a memo to employees at its Marysville factory, saying it overpaid bonuses and needs that extra money back. Employees say returning the money will be hard for their families, but an attorney […]
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of August 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Jolene M. Moore, 23, of Sidney, was charged with driving in marked lanes and distracted driving enhancement, latter charge dismissed, $130 fine. James L....
countynewsonline.org
Garage Sale – Greenville – Sept 23 – 25
What: Retired Antique Dealer! Household goods, antique furniture, 1930 era cracked ice table and 4 chairs, majestic juicer, vida juicer, blue mason jars, regular canning jars, vintage insulators, sears sewing machine, 6 JD riding mowers (all need repair), and much more.
roadtirement.com
Ohio’s historic Clifton Mill
East of Dayton and south of Springfield, Ohio in the tiny town of Clifton you will find the Clifton Mill. This is one of, if not the oldest continuously operating grist mills left in the country. First built in 1802 by Revolutionary War veteran Owen Davis, the mill is still operating, as well as offering a restaurant and store.
Eaton Register Herald
Pig out this wekend!
EATON —The 51st Preble County Pork Festival returns to Eaton Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18, bringing back the beloved food, fun and crafts thousands of visitors from around the state and country travel here for each year. Hundreds of crafts vendors, educational exhibits, and pork in all its forms...
Sidney Daily News
Recognizing the Direct Support Professionals
In September, we take some time to recognize and appreciate the hardworking people who directly support individuals with disabilities, either in their homes, the community or a workplace. Direct Support Professionals (DSPs) are tasked with many different roles. They may be supporting a person with a disability with learning to cook or making sure they are taking medication safely. They may be assisting a person with a disability to access the community and attend a community event like the Shelby County Fair. They may even be assisting the person with learning skills that can help them be successful in a job.
Sidney Daily News
Civil War returns to Tawawa Park
SIDNEY — The residents of Sidney once again heard the rumble of cannons and echoes of musket shots as the biannual Civil War Living Historty Weekend returned to Tawawa Park. The event began in 2016 and brings re-enactors from across Ohio and even some from out of state to educate the area about life during the Civil War by bringing history to life.
Sidney Daily News
City record
-3:29 a.m.: prowler. Police responded to a prowler in the 400 block of Jefferson Street. -10:49 p.m.: shots heard or fired. Police responded to a report of shots heard or fired in the area of North Highland Avenue and West North Street. -9:11 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the...
Sidney Daily News
Senior spotlight
Elizabeth “Liz” Hamm from Sidney has been a member since becoming an employee of the Senior Center in June 1995. When asked what she likes best about the center, “I like the people and activities. There is always something fun to do and I enjoy seeing our members having a good time at the Center. “
Daily Advocate
China Garden to close on Sept. 25
GREENVILLE — After 33 years of doing business in Greenville, the China Garden Restaurant has announced it will be closing its doors on Sept. 25. Richard Chui and wife, Carrie, said they are closing due to health and the state of the economy and job market. The Chuis have been putting in 12 to 15 hour days and have not been able to find the help they need. He has asked family members to take over the business, but most of them already have careers of their own.
