ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kill Devil Hills, NC

Comments / 0

Related
outerbanksvoice.com

Dina Sample Lane Etheridge of Nags Head, September 18

Dina Sample Lane Etheridge, age 76, of Nags Head, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, surrounded by her family, after a long battle with Dementia. Dina was born in Richmond, Virginia on March 2, 1946, to Roy Winfred Lane and Ina Brothers Lane of Tappahannock, Virginia. Dina was preceded in death by her parents.
NAGS HEAD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Raymond McCoy Burnette of Elizabeth City, September 16

Raymond “Ray” Burnette, age 75, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on June 30, 1947 to the late Douglas Allen Burnette and Violet Anderson Rushe. He is survived by his wife Mary Colson Burnette of 53 years. Raymond was a pipefitter in the manufacturing industry. He loved the outdoors, especially golf, hunting, archery, and fishing. He has received over 50 golfing trophies. Raymond also enjoyed wood crafting, painting, playing pool, cards, chess, old westerns, and NASCAR races. He was a very hard worker.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Kitty Hawk beach nourishment update

This update on progress on the Kitty Hawk project was released on Sept. 19. Both the Magdalen and Lindholm dredges areas onsite, and Kitty Hawk’s project has been completed from the Town’s southern border to 3968 N. VA Dare Trail, in the vicinity of E. Lillian Street. The...
KITTY HAWK, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kill Devil Hills, NC
Obituaries
City
Kill Devil Hills, NC
WAVY News 10

Hampton Roads schools receives false shooting threat, police say

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after two schools in Hampton Roads received threats Monday. Booker T. Washington Elementary School in Suffolk was the target of a false active shooter threat on Monday, police say. The Suffolk Police Department responded to a call of a reported active...
SUFFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nassau Community College#Colington#Tn#Twiford Colony Chapel#Twiford Funeral Homes#Www Twifordfh Com
WITN

Police say OBX man & woman killed in murder-suicide

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - A man and woman on the Outer Banks are dead in what police say was a murder-suicide. It happened on Burns Drive in Kill Devil Hills around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Police said Jennifer Hultzman lived with several roommates at the Burns Drive home, including...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
outerbanksvoice.com

The Elizabethan Gardens tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The Elizabethan Gardens will release 70 butterflies, as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, on Tuesday, September 27th at 1:30 p.m. at the Great Lawn. The event will be free with regular garden admission. Details and ticket information can be found at https://www.elizabethangardens.org/tribute-queen-elizabeth-ii/ Queen Elizabeth II recognized the historical significance...
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Rally for Our Freedoms Set for Sunday, September 25 at 5 p.m. at Dowdy Park

A Rally for Our Freedoms will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022, beginning at 5:00 p.m. at Dowdy Park in Nags Head. This critically important event will focus on taking action to defend our freedom to make our own choices about our bodies and our futures; our children’s freedom to learn; our freedom to love who we want to love; our freedom to be who we want to be; and our freedom to cast our vote and have it count. With the general election just around the corner on Tuesday, November 8, now more than ever is the time to speak out, turn out, and vote.
NAGS HEAD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Duck man wins $100,000 in lottery

The NC Education Lottery announced today that a Duck resident hit a six-figure lottery jackpot last week. Luke Ash of Duck tried his luck on a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Ash bought his Extreme Cash ticket from My Stop on Hooker Road in Greenville. He collected his prize Friday at lottery headquarters and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,017.
DUCK, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy