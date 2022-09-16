Read full article on original website
Dina Sample Lane Etheridge of Nags Head, September 18
Dina Sample Lane Etheridge, age 76, of Nags Head, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, surrounded by her family, after a long battle with Dementia. Dina was born in Richmond, Virginia on March 2, 1946, to Roy Winfred Lane and Ina Brothers Lane of Tappahannock, Virginia. Dina was preceded in death by her parents.
Raymond McCoy Burnette of Elizabeth City, September 16
Raymond “Ray” Burnette, age 75, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on June 30, 1947 to the late Douglas Allen Burnette and Violet Anderson Rushe. He is survived by his wife Mary Colson Burnette of 53 years. Raymond was a pipefitter in the manufacturing industry. He loved the outdoors, especially golf, hunting, archery, and fishing. He has received over 50 golfing trophies. Raymond also enjoyed wood crafting, painting, playing pool, cards, chess, old westerns, and NASCAR races. He was a very hard worker.
Kitty Hawk beach nourishment update
This update on progress on the Kitty Hawk project was released on Sept. 19. Both the Magdalen and Lindholm dredges areas onsite, and Kitty Hawk’s project has been completed from the Town’s southern border to 3968 N. VA Dare Trail, in the vicinity of E. Lillian Street. The...
Body found in Sandbridge area of Virginia Beach, police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person's body was found in the Sandbridge area of Virginia Beach Friday, according to city police. The Virginia Beach Police Department said it is waiting for the Medical Examiner's Office to identify the body. Officials didn't share exactly where they found the person's body,...
WAVY News 10
Hampton Roads schools receives false shooting threat, police say
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after two schools in Hampton Roads received threats Monday. Booker T. Washington Elementary School in Suffolk was the target of a false active shooter threat on Monday, police say. The Suffolk Police Department responded to a call of a reported active...
EXCLUSIVE: Removal of derelict boat from Elizabeth River begins
10 On Your Side's Andy Fox has been reporting on the efforts of Mike Provost with Vessel Disposal & Refuse Foundation to get abandoned vessels removed from Virginia Beach waterways. Now, he's getting one removed on the Elizabeth River, on the Portsmouth side.
Second annual Atlantis Community Day at the Atlantis Apartments in Virginia Beach
NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Beach elected officials came together with Fairstead, a purpose-driven real estate company, to put on the second annual Atlantis Community Day at the Atlantis Apartments in Virginia Beach. Atlantis Community Day is a Fairstead collaboration. It celebrated the local partnerships in Virginia Beach and brought...
N.C. woman takes first trip to the beach ahead of 108th birthday
107-year-old Cassie Smith grew up in North Carolina and has never taken a trip to the ocean.
Police confirm death of two roommates in Kill Devil Hills was murder-suicide
An investigation revealed that both Hultzman and Pursley lived at the home with several other roommates, and both had lived in the Outer Banks for many years. Police said Pursely shot Hultzman on the second-floor porch with a 9mm InterArms semiautomatic handgun, then went inside the home and shot himself.
2 local families, left high and dry by pool contractor WAVY investigated, awarded $20K each
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two local families have been awarded $20,000 each from a state consumer protection fund after problems they had with Artistic Pools Unlimited, a contractor WAVY investigated last year. It took months of fighting in court, and to make a claim to that money, the...
Virginia Beach city workers, teachers come together for weekend rally
The group of several dozen professionals came together to discuss upcoming collective bargaining options. Better pay and benefits will likely be sought.
Police say OBX man & woman killed in murder-suicide
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - A man and woman on the Outer Banks are dead in what police say was a murder-suicide. It happened on Burns Drive in Kill Devil Hills around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Police said Jennifer Hultzman lived with several roommates at the Burns Drive home, including...
Person extricated after crash on Providence Road in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A person was extricated after being pinned in a crash on Providence Road in Virginia Beach on Thursday morning. The crash happened just after 9 a.m. at Providence Road and Profair Way in the Kempsville area, and involved a white SUV and a silver sedan.
The Elizabethan Gardens tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
The Elizabethan Gardens will release 70 butterflies, as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, on Tuesday, September 27th at 1:30 p.m. at the Great Lawn. The event will be free with regular garden admission. Details and ticket information can be found at https://www.elizabethangardens.org/tribute-queen-elizabeth-ii/ Queen Elizabeth II recognized the historical significance...
Man charged with ‘going armed to the terror of the public’ at NC Walmart, police say
A 65-year-old man in Elizabeth City was arrested after police say he went inside a Walmart armed with a firearm and harassed employees and bystanders.
Two 19-year-olds arrested in Virginia Beach on over 45 charges
On September 9, with the assistance of the Norfolk Police Department, VBPD was able to arrest 19-year-old Hassan Abdul Johnson and 19-year-old Dangelo Styles in connection to these cases.
Dare agrees to infrastructure upgrades and replacements; commenters want more for pickleball
Dare commissioners unanimously adopted a capital improvements plan and financing package for emergency medical system stations, for two public works facilities, a youth center in Manteo and a multiple projects for Parks and Recreation facilities. For all the projects, limited obligation bonds will be issued. In 2023-24, three bond issues...
Rally for Our Freedoms Set for Sunday, September 25 at 5 p.m. at Dowdy Park
A Rally for Our Freedoms will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022, beginning at 5:00 p.m. at Dowdy Park in Nags Head. This critically important event will focus on taking action to defend our freedom to make our own choices about our bodies and our futures; our children’s freedom to learn; our freedom to love who we want to love; our freedom to be who we want to be; and our freedom to cast our vote and have it count. With the general election just around the corner on Tuesday, November 8, now more than ever is the time to speak out, turn out, and vote.
Duck man wins $100,000 in lottery
The NC Education Lottery announced today that a Duck resident hit a six-figure lottery jackpot last week. Luke Ash of Duck tried his luck on a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Ash bought his Extreme Cash ticket from My Stop on Hooker Road in Greenville. He collected his prize Friday at lottery headquarters and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,017.
