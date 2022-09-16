Read full article on original website
Dow, Nasdaq Futures Lower Ahead Of Fed Meeting
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after recording gains on Monday. The Dow Jones closed higher by around 197 points, while the Nasdaq Composite rose around 0.8% in the previous session. The Federal Open Market Committee will start its two-day policy meeting today. The US...
Household wealth saw record growth in 2021, expected to slow in 2022: Credit Suisse
HONG KONG, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Global household wealth expanded 12.7% in 2021, the fastest annual rate ever recorded excluding exchange rate factors, according to a report issued by Credit Suisse on Tuesday.
