Courtesy of Jim Brickett (CC 2.0) A new subdivision is being developed in Colonial Beach off Monroe Bay. Named Sunset Cove, the new neighborhood will be positioned at the intersection of Livingstone St. and Lynnhaven Ave. with 18 buildable lots. Six of the lots are waterfront with riparian rights, and they have riparian surveys that will be conveyed with the lots. There are six other lots that have water views, according to the site manager Dan Armstong.

COLONIAL BEACH, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO