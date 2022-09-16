Read full article on original website
Related
alxnow.com
Morning Notes
Multifamily Units Approved on King Street — “Alexandria City Council made several notable decisions at its Saturday meeting, including an approval of multifamily residential units on King Street and denial of an appeal to remove nine parking spaces on Polk Avenue.” [Patch]. It’s Tuesday — Clear throughout...
alxnow.com
There’s a new interactive mural at fibre space in Old Town
Alexandria’s knitters and crocheters can celebrate their finished work at a new interactive mural at yarn shop fibre space (1319 Prince Street) in Old Town. The mural allows for customers to take photos with their finished objects (known as FO’s), and pretend to be holding an umbrella under a shower of knitting notions and tools.
alxnow.com
Old Town North affordable housing redevelopment moves forward
The Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority (ARHA) has announced some next steps for plans to redevelop Ladrey High Rise, a public housing building in Old Town North. The current building is an 11-story, 170-unit high rise building housing seniors and residents with disabilities. The redevelopment plans will see that building and an adjoining property demolished for a new mid-rise construction. The new development is slated to be a one-to-one replacement of the units on the site.
mountvernon.org
A plan of Alexandria, now Belhaven.
George Washington produced this map of Alexandria, Virginia - the largest town near his Mount Vernon home in 1749. Source: Library of Congress, Maps Division http://hdl.loc.gov/loc.gmd/g3884a.ct000223.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
17th Annual H Street Festival in DC draws thousands
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of people headed to Northeast D.C. on Saturday for the 17th Annual H Street Festival. “H Street Festival is one of the most vibrant days in D.C. There’s just so much life and joy and talent,” said artist Mina Karimi. DC News Now was among dozens of participants and […]
alxnow.com
Alexandria businesses to start paying rent for on-street dining and shopping
Without discussion, the Alexandria City Council on Saturday (September 17) unanimously approved a proposal to charge rent to local businesses that use their street parking spaces for dining and shopping. The new rule combines the city’s commercial parklet program with the outdoor dining program that was implemented during the pandemic....
New Home Helpers Home Care Owner Brings Wealth of Healthcare Experience to Home Helpers in SoMD
Waldorf, MD – Angel Wye has an extensive background in healthcare and more than 20 years of experience in providing excellent care. Now she’s excited to announce the launch of her new in-home care company in Southern Maryland – Home Helpers Home Care of Waldorf, MD. Home Helpers Home Care of Waldorf MD offers the […]
Owner of stolen dog grateful to have him returned
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A six month old bulldog named Hugo has been reunited with his owner after being stolen from a D.C. hotel room on Friday. The suspect is still on the loose. It happened at the Embassy Suites Hotel at the corner of 22nd and N streets NW around 6 p.m. Friday […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
alxnow.com
System update gives Alexandrians two days of free access to rec centers, pools and more
A system upgrade to the city’s Department of Recreation, Parks & Cultural Activities (RPCA) website could be a windfall for local residents who, today and tomorrow, can access most rec center amenities without charge. The city is updating its WebTrac service today, leaving RPCA unable to access household information,...
21 D.C.-Area Restaurant Openings We’re Looking Forward To This Fall/Winter
After a summer that brought high profile openings such as the colorful outpost of Mi Vida on 14th Street — a growing local chain that expects to expand again to Penn Quarter this fall — a tavern from Bar Rescue’s Jon Tapper, the first full-service eatery at Skyland Town Center, and the wildly popular breakfast taqueria La Tejana, the D.C. area has plenty more restaurant openings slated for the rest of the year.
mocoshow.com
Three MoCo Thai Restaurants Make Eater DC’s ’15 Standout Thai Restaurants Around D.C.’ List
Three That restaurants located in Montgomery County have made Eater DC’s ‘15 Standout Thai Restaurants Around D.C.’ list. Per the article, “While suburban neighborhoods like Falls Church and Wheaton have a particularly strong selection of top-tier Thai restaurants, D.C. proper has its own strong scene.” With Montgomery County being home to over 30 Thai restaurants, many have previously shared their opinions via the @TasteMoCo food tournaments of 2020. Below you’;; see the three that made it onto Eater DC’s list:
New waterfront subdivision, Sunset Cove, in Colonial Beach, VA scheduled for listing this month
Courtesy of Jim Brickett (CC 2.0) A new subdivision is being developed in Colonial Beach off Monroe Bay. Named Sunset Cove, the new neighborhood will be positioned at the intersection of Livingstone St. and Lynnhaven Ave. with 18 buildable lots. Six of the lots are waterfront with riparian rights, and they have riparian surveys that will be conveyed with the lots. There are six other lots that have water views, according to the site manager Dan Armstong.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
For Sale: Four bedrooms, two baths and one cousin
WASHINGTON — A house for sale in D.C. really caught our eye. Four bedrooms, two baths and a cousin. The $664,500 dollar home in Northwest comes with a guy living in it. At first glance, the listing for a rowhouse 746 Newton Place in Columbia Heights looks like a pretty good deal.
Private Botanical Preserve Becomes Northern Virginia’s Newest Park
You’ve likely driven by the Winkler Botanical Preserve, and possibly never noticed. It’s 45 wooded acres in Alexandria’s West End, tucked between apartment and office towers and I-395. Within the preserve, the urban landscape and rush of car traffic gives way to a mature forest filled with native plants, and the sound of a cascading waterfall.
WJLA
Neighbors watched Dumfries school bus 'drag and run over' parent, residents want answers
DUMFRIES, Va. (7News) — "The way she totally disregarded running somebody over like they were just a piece of trash on the road, I don't want her driving my kid and no one from Prince William County should either," Chad Mock told 7News. Mock is referring to the driver...
Firefighter falls, person displaced after DC fire
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A firefighter fell through a porch overhang while on the scene of a fire in Southeast D.C. Sunday afternoon. Officials said that the fire was in a two-story duplex in the 1600 block of Fort DuPont St. SE. There was a mayday distress call after the firefighter fell, but the […]
Fryer’s Roadside Purchased by All Set, Money Muscle BBQ Owners
All Set Restaurant & Bar and Money Muscle BBQ owners Chef Ed Reavis and Jennifer Meltzer have purchased Fryer’s Roadside at 12830 New Hampshire Ave., according to an announcement. The restaurant was recently placed for sale with an asking price of $150,000, according to The MoCo Show. “Chef Ed...
The Heartland Institute
Secret City: The Hidden History of Gay Washington (Guest: James Kirchick)
Heartland’s Tim Benson is joined by James Kirchick, nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and columnist for Tablet, to discuss his new book, “Secret City: The Hidden History of Gay Washington.” Benson and Kirchick discuss how homosexuality came to be seen as potential national security threat, the Lavender Scare, the irresponsible homophobia of Oliver Stone’s film JFK, the tragedy of the closet, and how gay Washingtonians fought a multi-decade fight for civil rights.
Women-only gym grows safe space with move to new home in Prince George’s County
FORESTVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — One of the only women-only gyms in Prince George’s County, Her Flex Fitness, has more to offer in a bigger space. In any size space, owner Samaiyah Williams’ goal is to provide a safe place for women. “This allows women to be selfish and in the healthy kind of […]
MDOT SHA Set To Begin Md 228 Intersection Improvements In Charles County
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has begun a $1.5 million safety and access improvement project at the MD 228 (Berry Road) and Western Parkway intersection in the Waldorf area of Charles County. Preliminary work began this week, and the project is expected to be complete in December. Crews will work […]
Comments / 0