ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallmadge, OH

Ohio cat’s head trapped in peanut butter jar for days

By Danielle Cotterman
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OQlC5_0hyT7Q1300

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WJW) — Animal rescue volunteers and residents of a Tallmadge, Ohio, apartment complex spent several days working to free a cat whose head was stuck in a peanut butter jar.

Meet Scoop: The 13 News Cat

Volunteer Tonya Macchiarole with Riggi Rescue says many attempts were made to capture the feral cat, including live traps and drop traps, but none were successful.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lXdGA_0hyT7Q1300
    Courtesy: Tonya Macchiarole
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XQ6Hc_0hyT7Q1300
    Courtesy: Tonya Macchiarole
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RmgET_0hyT7Q1300
    Courtesy: Tonya Macchiarole

Volunteers say the cat likely had the jar over its head for 4 or 5 days.

It wasn’t until one man sat patiently with a fishing net that he was able to scoop up the cat, who has now had the jar removed and is getting medical care.

Volunteers are now questioning how the cat became trapped in the jar.

“I don’t really see a cat putting its head in a peanut butter jar,” said Macchiarole. “Cats don’t really eat peanut butter.”

The cat has been named ‘Skippy’ and will eventually be in need of a loving home.

Kanawha shelter at max capacity, seeking homes, supplies for animals

Volunteers also shared that Skippy was a new mother and the entire time the jar was placed over her head, several kittens chased after her as they tried to nurse. Those kittens are now in the hands of local humane society.

The Tallmadge Fire Department has released a safety reminder, asking residents to make sure their trash and recyclables are placed in proper disposable containers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Tallmadge, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Peanut Butter#Feral Cats#Traps#Riggi Rescue#Skippy
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Weekend Fun In Middlefield

Honey Bee Festival! John’s Country Nursery is located on Old State Road in Middlefield. Airport community day! The Geauga County Airport is located on Old State Road in Middlefield.
MIDDLEFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
clevelandmagazine.com

Aurora Historical Society Museum Preserves Geauga Lake Amusement Park Mementos

The park itself may be gone, but there’s plenty of Geauga Lake left in mementos and memories. The Aurora Historical Society preserves both. In 1967, John Kudley, Jr. drove from Orange to Geauga Lake Amusement Park to see Paul Revere & The Raiders at WIXY-1260’s World Series of Rock Appreciation Day concert. The ride, though made with friends, was long.
AURORA, OH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

42K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy