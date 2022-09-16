Ohio cat’s head trapped in peanut butter jar for days
TALLMADGE, Ohio (WJW) — Animal rescue volunteers and residents of a Tallmadge, Ohio, apartment complex spent several days working to free a cat whose head was stuck in a peanut butter jar.
Volunteer Tonya Macchiarole with Riggi Rescue says many attempts were made to capture the feral cat, including live traps and drop traps, but none were successful.
Volunteers say the cat likely had the jar over its head for 4 or 5 days.
It wasn’t until one man sat patiently with a fishing net that he was able to scoop up the cat, who has now had the jar removed and is getting medical care.
Volunteers are now questioning how the cat became trapped in the jar.
“I don’t really see a cat putting its head in a peanut butter jar,” said Macchiarole. “Cats don’t really eat peanut butter.”
The cat has been named 'Skippy' and will eventually be in need of a loving home.
Volunteers also shared that Skippy was a new mother and the entire time the jar was placed over her head, several kittens chased after her as they tried to nurse. Those kittens are now in the hands of local humane society.
