Elaine Bowie
2d ago
Very sad. Wow! no rioting and pillaging? Why aren't these people blaming the police?..do we see a pattern? Class act.
Fox17
Allegan Co. deputy will not face criminal charges in Nagle's death, prosecutors say
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The deputy connected to the shooting death of Joseph Nagle will not face charges. The 22-year-old was shot and killed during what began as a traffic stop in Monterey Township near 26th Street and 134th Avenue. Allegan County prosecutors say the shooting was justified given...
Police release name of man, 30, killed in Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police released the name of the man killed in a shooting Saturday morning. Demetrius Marcellus Finley, 30, of Kalamazoo, was shot and killed around 4:42 a.m. on Sept. 17, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said. Officers found Finley lying on Washington Avenue, between...
Muskegon judicial candidate headed to trial for domestic assault
MUSKEGON, MI – A Muskegon County judicial candidate will stand trial for a domestic violence charge after several witnesses said they saw him assaulting a woman inside a downtown Muskegon apartment. Jason Kolkema appeared before Allegan County District Judge Joseph S. Skocelas on Monday, Sept. 19 for arraignment. Kolkema,...
Firefighters rescue trapped woman from raging fire while sheriff’s deputies man water hoses
KENT COUNTY, MI – A woman is in critical condition Monday, Sept. 19, after being rescued from her back deck during a raging house fire. The woman, whose name has not been released, was trapped on the deck of the Cutlerville home. Kent County sheriff’s deputies could not reach...
‘This case was a sham,’ man says during his murder sentencing
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man who was sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of murder maintains his innocence. Scott Kenneth Jones, 37, was sentenced Monday, Sept. 19, to a mandatory term of life in prison without parole after he was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder Aug. 3, in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court.
Grand Rapids police, task force collect nearly 300 guns at buyback event
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Residents turned in a record amount of firearms at a gun buyback event hosted by Grand Rapids police and the Safe Alliances for Everyone (SAFE) Task Force. The total of 285 firearms collected on Saturday, Sept. 17 is twice as many than was turned in...
2 Teens Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Ottawa County (Ottawa County, MI)
Ottawa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash that injured two teens on Sunday morning. The driver, identified as a 15-year-old boy from Hudsonville , was [..]
‘Do you know this man?’ Police look for purse thief
Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of taking a woman's purse.
Marcellus man arrested on drug, weapon charges
A Marcellus man was arrested on several drug and weapon charges following a search warrant in Cass County on Wed., Sept. 14. Detectives performed a search warrant in the 16000 block of Marcellus Highway after a coordinated traffic stop resulted in the discovery of drug activity. According to the Michigan...
Benton Harbor man arrested following drug investigation
A Benton Harbor man was arrested on Thursday following a drug investigation by the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team. Detectives executed two search warrants in Benton Harbor on Aug. 30. The first search took place in the 400 block of South Fair Ave. where detectives found approximately seven ounces...
2 dead after motorcycle collides with car in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A pair of Grand Rapids residents were killed Saturday night after the motorcycle they were riding on hit a car. Police responded to an 11 p.m. report on Saturday, Sept. 17, of a crash at the intersection of East Fulton Street and College Avenue SE, according to a Sunday, Sept. 18 news release from the Grand Rapids Police Department.
4 people hurt in West Michigan shooting, including 2 GVSU students
Allendale Charter Township, Mich. – Four people were hurt in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Allendale Charter Township, two of the four victims are students at Grand Valley State University. According to Wood-TV, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office dispatched deputies after receiving reports of a loud party...
GRPD: 2 killed in crash involving motorcycle
Two people were killed in a late Saturday evening crash in Grand Rapids.
Nearly 300 firearms turned in during Grand Rapids buyback event
On Saturday, residents turned in 285 firearms during Grand Rapids' gun buyback event.
Michigan man charged with cocaine possession
INDIANA – This past weekend, Lowell Troopers participated in the 6-state marijuana and criminal patrol effort. This blitz involved troopers from the following states: Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, and West Virginia. During the blitz, troopers made 3 marijuana possession arrests. During one of those traffic stops, 27 grams...
1 killed in Kalamazoo shooting
A man was killed in an early Saturday morning shooting in Kalamazoo.
Marcellus man arrested following search warrant for drugs in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Marcellus man was arrested on numerous drug and weapons charges following a search warrant in Cass County on Wednesday, according to the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team. On Wednesday, detectives performed a search warrant in the 16000 block of Marcellus Highway after illegal drug...
2 teens seriously injured in Ottawa Co. crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single vehicle crash that has seriously injured two teens. Deputies say the incident occurred on Lakeshore Drive in Park Township at 5:15 a.m. on September 18, Sunday morning. The car was traveling south when it ran off...
Woman seriously injured in explosion, fire at house
A woman was seriously injured in an explosion and fire at a house south of Kentwood early Monday.
MSP: Southwest Michigan man arrested for supplying drug dealers with meth, fentanyl, cocaine, crack
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Southwest Michigan man is accused of supplying drug dealers and users with narcotics. Detectives with the Southwest Enforcement Team executed two warrants in Benton Harbor on Aug. 30. During one search in the 400 block of South Fair Avenue, they said they found...
