WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay homeowners shocked by new tax assessments
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Green Bay property owners may be shocked and frustrated after receiving their assessments in the mail over the weekend. It comes at a time with high inflation and high natural gas prices. Green Bay Alder Jesse Brunette of district 12 says he’s gone door-to-door...
North Fond du Lac students' business finds enormous success
What started as a class project for Ayden Fowler and Lillian Goeckerman, became a business that exceeded all expectations.
Events in Fond du Lac, weekend of Sept. 17-18
Fond du Lac has several events this weekend, including a truck convoy at Mercury Marine and a flea market on the Fond du Lac County fairgrounds.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | New tenant for former Sentry Grocery in Hartford, WI
September 19, 2022 – Hartford, WI – It was December 18, 2020 when the Hartford Plaza located south of Highway 60 and just west of County Highway K in the City of Hartford sold and tonight a new tenant will be announced for the west end, formerly home to the Sentry Grocery.
seehafernews.com
Capitol Civic Center Announces Diverse Fall Show Lineup
This fall’s show lineup at the Capitol Civic Center has a little bit of everything. First up is a country flair as Vegas McGraw is slatted to perform Tim McGraw’s biggest hits this coming Friday (September 23rd). Then, the very next day, Fantastick Patrick will tickle your funny...
wearegreenbay.com
Irish Fest Fox Cities offers variety of family-fun in Appleton
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The luck of the Irish returns to the city of Appleton as Irish Fest Fox Cities enters its second year in existence. Held on Friday, September 16, and Saturday, September 17 at Jones Park in downtown Appleton, the event promises to bring experiences people will not find anywhere else.
Truck convoy raises money for Special Olympics Wisconsin
In celebration of trucker appreciation week, a truck convoy traveled from Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac to the EAA Airventure grounds in Oshkosh
WBAY Green Bay
Manitowoc family fundraising for handicap-accessible van for daughter with serious health issues
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc community is rallying behind a teenage girl and her family, as she continues to face serious life-long health issues. Thirteen-year-old Gracie Clark is full of love and many smiles. She loves listening to music, especially Elvis, and most importantly, she loves going on car rides.
radioplusinfo.com
9-20-22 nfdl school district referendum
The North Fond du Lac School District superintendent says a major facility referendum is needed to support a projected increase in student enrollment. North Fond du Lac voters will consider an $18.5 million referendum for renovations and expansion and Bessie Allen Middle School and Horace Mann High School. Superintendent Dr. Matt Mineau says while many districts struggle with declining enrollment, between 2017 and 2027, the North Fond du Lac School District is projected to grow by more than 300 students. Dr. Mineau says the District is also asking voters for permission to exceed the revenue limit by $800,000 a year for three years for operational and maintenance expenses.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Traffic alert: Expect delays for Fox Cities Marathon
APPLETON — The Community First Fox Cities Marathon takes place Sunday morning, and temporary traffic delays are expected throughout the Fox Valley. There will be some temporary traffic delays as runners make their way through the course. “Please be patient with runners as they make their way through the...
dailydodge.com
State Patrol Announces Completion of Fallen Officer Memorial
(Wisconsin) A new memorial stands at the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy as a tribute to eight state troopers who lost their lives on duty. The memorial lists the names of eight troopers killed throughout the 83-year-history of the State Patrol. All died while carrying out their duty to serve the people of Wisconsin. This is the first memorial dedicated solely in their honor. Trooper Trevor Casper is one of the troopers listed on the Memorial. He was 21-years-old on March 24th, 2015, when he lost his life. He was following a vehicle driven by a suspect from a bank robbery and murder that occurred earlier in the day. Before the backup could arrive, the suspect opened fire on Trooper Casper. Though wounded, he was able to return fire and kill the suspect before succumbing to his fatal injuries. The gun battle occurred in Fond du Lac.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Area Bridge Replaced And Ready To Open
Some good news for motorists who use the Wisconsin Highway 42 bridge over Silver Creek. The bridge, just south of US 151 near Fricke Road, has been replaced and is scheduled to open Tuesday (September 20th) after being closed since July 5th. Those working on the $1.03 million dollar project...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Mavens on Main debuts Sunday Brunch
September 18, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – This week Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI rolled out the Dream Team announcement as owner/chef Staci Nielsen combines forces with legendary pastry chef Derek Van Alstyne. Today Mavens on Main also debuts its new Sunday Brunch. “We will add two new items to the menu each week,” said Nielsen.
Wisconsin Town Wins Title of 'Best-Tasting Tap Water'
Here's which town has the most delicious tap water in all of Wisconsin.
WBAY Green Bay
Action 2 News This Morning’s Tammy Elliott recovering from COVID-19
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News This Morning anchor Tammy Elliott is recovering from COVID-19. This was her first case and she thought much like other illnesses she could work back into a normal routine, but it’s taken a little longer to recover. We’ve talked about long...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 SB in Outagamie County
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on I-41 SB in Outagamie County. According to WisDOT, all lanes have reopened to motorists and the crash is cleared. The crash was expected to take around one hour to clear, but...
Enjoy Luxury by the Lake at Family-Friendly Blue Harbor Resort
Blue Harbor Resort offers luxury on the lake, not far from home. The resort is located in Sheboygan, Wisconsin overlooking Lake Michigan, a few minutes from downtown Sheboygan. The resort is a 2.5 hour drive from Rockford, Illinois. *Disclaimer: Our stay at Blue Harbor Resort was sponsored. Our opinions are...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Fall tire collection begins Monday in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA — Fall tire collection for Kaukauna residents begins Monday, Sept. 19 and runs through Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 on regularly scheduled garbage collection days. The Street Department will collect a maximum of four tires from each location; rims must be removed. Tires still mounted on rims will not...
experiencewisconsinmag.com
8 Wisconsin Diners Worth the Drive
If you’re a fan of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” you know Guy Fieri has stopped at three of these restaurants. We’ve found a few more that should get him hopping into his little red Camaro for a trip back to Wisconsin. FRANK’S DINER, KENOSHA. Let’s...
cw14online.com
The Weidner Downtown Series returns to Green Bay's Tarlton Theatre
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Weidner announced new events coming to the heart of downtown Green Bay. The Weidner is entering its second year of partnership with historic Tarlton Theatre to present "The Weidner Downtown Series." The series showcases an eclectic mix of live music, chamber theatre and free to...
