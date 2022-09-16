ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay homeowners shocked by new tax assessments

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Green Bay property owners may be shocked and frustrated after receiving their assessments in the mail over the weekend. It comes at a time with high inflation and high natural gas prices. Green Bay Alder Jesse Brunette of district 12 says he’s gone door-to-door...
GREEN BAY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | New tenant for former Sentry Grocery in Hartford, WI

September 19, 2022 – Hartford, WI – It was December 18, 2020 when the Hartford Plaza located south of Highway 60 and just west of County Highway K in the City of Hartford sold and tonight a new tenant will be announced for the west end, formerly home to the Sentry Grocery.
HARTFORD, WI
seehafernews.com

Capitol Civic Center Announces Diverse Fall Show Lineup

This fall’s show lineup at the Capitol Civic Center has a little bit of everything. First up is a country flair as Vegas McGraw is slatted to perform Tim McGraw’s biggest hits this coming Friday (September 23rd). Then, the very next day, Fantastick Patrick will tickle your funny...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Irish Fest Fox Cities offers variety of family-fun in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The luck of the Irish returns to the city of Appleton as Irish Fest Fox Cities enters its second year in existence. Held on Friday, September 16, and Saturday, September 17 at Jones Park in downtown Appleton, the event promises to bring experiences people will not find anywhere else.
APPLETON, WI
Mike Shannon
radioplusinfo.com

9-20-22 nfdl school district referendum

The North Fond du Lac School District superintendent says a major facility referendum is needed to support a projected increase in student enrollment. North Fond du Lac voters will consider an $18.5 million referendum for renovations and expansion and Bessie Allen Middle School and Horace Mann High School. Superintendent Dr. Matt Mineau says while many districts struggle with declining enrollment, between 2017 and 2027, the North Fond du Lac School District is projected to grow by more than 300 students. Dr. Mineau says the District is also asking voters for permission to exceed the revenue limit by $800,000 a year for three years for operational and maintenance expenses.
NORTH FOND DU LAC, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Traffic alert: Expect delays for Fox Cities Marathon

APPLETON — The Community First Fox Cities Marathon takes place Sunday morning, and temporary traffic delays are expected throughout the Fox Valley. There will be some temporary traffic delays as runners make their way through the course. “Please be patient with runners as they make their way through the...
APPLETON, WI
dailydodge.com

State Patrol Announces Completion of Fallen Officer Memorial

(Wisconsin) A new memorial stands at the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy as a tribute to eight state troopers who lost their lives on duty. The memorial lists the names of eight troopers killed throughout the 83-year-history of the State Patrol. All died while carrying out their duty to serve the people of Wisconsin. This is the first memorial dedicated solely in their honor. Trooper Trevor Casper is one of the troopers listed on the Memorial. He was 21-years-old on March 24th, 2015, when he lost his life. He was following a vehicle driven by a suspect from a bank robbery and murder that occurred earlier in the day. Before the backup could arrive, the suspect opened fire on Trooper Casper. Though wounded, he was able to return fire and kill the suspect before succumbing to his fatal injuries. The gun battle occurred in Fond du Lac.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Area Bridge Replaced And Ready To Open

Some good news for motorists who use the Wisconsin Highway 42 bridge over Silver Creek. The bridge, just south of US 151 near Fricke Road, has been replaced and is scheduled to open Tuesday (September 20th) after being closed since July 5th. Those working on the $1.03 million dollar project...
MANITOWOC, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Mavens on Main debuts Sunday Brunch

September 18, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – This week Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI rolled out the Dream Team announcement as owner/chef Staci Nielsen combines forces with legendary pastry chef Derek Van Alstyne. Today Mavens on Main also debuts its new Sunday Brunch. “We will add two new items to the menu each week,” said Nielsen.
WEST BEND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 SB in Outagamie County

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on I-41 SB in Outagamie County. According to WisDOT, all lanes have reopened to motorists and the crash is cleared. The crash was expected to take around one hour to clear, but...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Fall tire collection begins Monday in Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA — Fall tire collection for Kaukauna residents begins Monday, Sept. 19 and runs through Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 on regularly scheduled garbage collection days. The Street Department will collect a maximum of four tires from each location; rims must be removed. Tires still mounted on rims will not...
KAUKAUNA, WI
experiencewisconsinmag.com

8 Wisconsin Diners Worth the Drive

If you’re a fan of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” you know Guy Fieri has stopped at three of these restaurants. We’ve found a few more that should get him hopping into his little red Camaro for a trip back to Wisconsin. FRANK’S DINER, KENOSHA. Let’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
cw14online.com

The Weidner Downtown Series returns to Green Bay's Tarlton Theatre

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Weidner announced new events coming to the heart of downtown Green Bay. The Weidner is entering its second year of partnership with historic Tarlton Theatre to present "The Weidner Downtown Series." The series showcases an eclectic mix of live music, chamber theatre and free to...
GREEN BAY, WI

