Tyler, TX

Events to help keep Tyler beautiful

By Michael Garcia
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Erin Garner with Keep Tyler Beautiful visited East Texas Live on Friday to discuss how residents can help keep Tyler beautiful.

Police looking for information in trash dumping

This weekend, Keep Tyler Beautiful is having Park Service Day. This event will allow the community to help them clean up various parks throughout Tyler.

As fall starts, Garner suggests that residents dispose of fallen leaves and sticks in brown paper bags instead of plastic ones.

To learn about additional events and how to volunteer, visit Keep Tyler Beautiful online .

