OAKHURST — Yosemite Unified School District is pleased to announce that Melinda Gresham has been hired to be the new Assistant Principal of Yosemite High School. Melinda Gresham is a 20-year resident of Coarsegold and has been an educator for 22 years, 16 of those years at Coarsegold School. This past year she embarked on a new adventure as the 3-5 teacher at Gold Creek Academy, a new hybrid program on the Coarsegold Campus. She earned her BA from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, her teaching credential from Bakersfield State, and earned her MA in Teaching and Learning and her administration credential from Brandman University.

COARSEGOLD, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO