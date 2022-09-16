ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets QB Joe Flacco: 'Winning in the NFL is like a drug'

Certain fans of the New York Jets were calling for head coach Robert Saleh to bench veteran quarterback Joe Flacco in favor of third-string option Mike White as the injured Zach Wilson remains sidelined. Saleh didn't go in that direction, and Flacco responded by essentially guaranteeing a win at the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon and then delivering late in a thrilling 31-30 comeback victory.
Photos: Meet The Private Girlfriend Of NFL Star Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants are off to a surprising 2-0 start this season. It's a big year for Barkley and the Giants, who are attempting to bounce back into NFC East contention, led by first-year head coach Brian Daboll. Barkley has looked like his old self for...
Knicks sign Svi Mykhailiuk to one-year deal

Free agent swingman Svi Mykhailiuk is signing a one-year, partially-guaranteed contract with the Knicks, Mykhailiuk’s representation SIG Sports informed Shams Charania of The Athletic. After seeing his guaranteed veteran’s minimum deal waived by the Raptors last month, the Ukraine-born Mykhailiuk had indicated he hoped to return to the NBA...
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

