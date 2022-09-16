Read full article on original website
Related
Tippecanoe High School student raises money for new bleachers in less than 24 hours
TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — The feeling is electric on Friday nights, as fans pack the stands to cheer on the Red Devils, but students at Tippecanoe High School were not thrilled to learn their student section was going to be moved behind the End Zone. So, senior football player, Gordon Haas, decided to do […]
Sidney Daily News
Administrator brings wealth of healthcare knowledge
SIDNEY — A new Fair Haven Shelby County Home administrator has taken the lead since June 27, 2022, when he was hired by the Shelby County Commissioners. While he is new to the position, he is not new to the area, the job of administrator, or even the Fair Haven facility.
wktn.com
Domestic Situation Resolved, KHS Off Lock Down
The domestic situation on West Columbus Street in Kenton has been resolved. The Kenton High School was placed on lock down starting around 11 this morning out of an abundance of caution due to the situation. The lock down was put in place to prevent students from leaving without a...
spectrumnews1.com
Dayton Public Schools superintendent not surprised with state report card rating, says absences play a huge part
DAYTON, Ohio — When the Ohio Department of Education released school report cards last week, district leaders in Dayton said that despite low marks, performance improved. One issue the superintendent said absenteeism is a serious problem the district is facing. Dayton Public Schools was one of hundreds of Ohio...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sidney Daily News
Reunion set
SIDNEY — The Sidney High School Class of 1951 will hold its 70th class reunion Saturday, Sept. 24, at noon at the Inn Between in Botkins. For more information, call 937-497-2403.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— Sheriff Ailes is in Columbus today, appearing before the supreme court in a habeas corpus proceedings brought by the American Wringer company in which an H.C. Fox was arrested for violating a city ordinance prohibiting transient traders from doing business in Sidney without a license. Fox was fined $5 and costs on his guilty plea but refused to pay the fine and his company went to court to test the legality of the ordinance.
Sidney Daily News
Senior spotlight
Elizabeth “Liz” Hamm from Sidney has been a member since becoming an employee of the Senior Center in June 1995. When asked what she likes best about the center, “I like the people and activities. There is always something fun to do and I enjoy seeing our members having a good time at the Center. “
Sidney Daily News
Recognizing the Direct Support Professionals
In September, we take some time to recognize and appreciate the hardworking people who directly support individuals with disabilities, either in their homes, the community or a workplace. Direct Support Professionals (DSPs) are tasked with many different roles. They may be supporting a person with a disability with learning to cook or making sure they are taking medication safely. They may be assisting a person with a disability to access the community and attend a community event like the Shelby County Fair. They may even be assisting the person with learning skills that can help them be successful in a job.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton247now.com
Dayton Public Schools rate low in 2021-2022 Ohio School Report Cards
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Ohio School Report Cards for 2021–22 have been announced by the Ohio Department of Education. Instead of the traditional A-F grading scales, schools are now judged in five different categories with each category rated 1-5 stars. Each district was rated from one to five...
Sidney Daily News
Claywell resigns from Shelby County BOE
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections met Monday morning in a special meeting to discuss the resignation of Deputy Director Colin Claywell. The board went into executive session at 10 a.m. Monday to discuss personnel matters regarding Deputy Director Claywell. The Board returned to public session at 10:45 a.m. with Claywell’s official resignation. Board member Douglas Pence moved to accept Claywell’s resignation, effective Sept. 30, 2022. The motion was seconded by Merrill Asher and passed unanimously.
Sidney Daily News
Civil War returns to Tawawa Park
SIDNEY — The residents of Sidney once again heard the rumble of cannons and echoes of musket shots as the biannual Civil War Living Historty Weekend returned to Tawawa Park. The event began in 2016 and brings re-enactors from across Ohio and even some from out of state to educate the area about life during the Civil War by bringing history to life.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Officer VanBuskirk honored at his retirement
Bellefontaine Police Department Officer Greg VanBuskirk enjoys chatting with friends, colleagues and family members Friday afternoon at his retirement party, which also coincided with his last day on the job, following his start at the department in July 1998. Pictured with him are his wife, Lena, Detective Blake Kenner and Michele Comstock. Behind them at the Bellefontaine City Council chambers is retired Logan County Sheriff Andy Smith. Officer VanBuskirk said he knew from a young age that he was interested in law enforcement and completed many ride-alongs during his middle and high school years at the BPD in the 1980s. While working at Belletech after high school, he attended night classes at the Logan County Sheriff’s Academy and graduated in 1997. “There’s always something different every day; it’s been fun,” he said of his career, noting that he is planning to continue working at the department part-time for special duty details. (EXAMINER PHOTO | Mandy Loehr)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of August 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Jolene M. Moore, 23, of Sidney, was charged with driving in marked lanes and distracted driving enhancement, latter charge dismissed, $130 fine. James L....
dayton247now.com
People pay respect to Officer Seara Burton at procession
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- 28-year-old Richmond, Indiana Police Officer Seara Burton past away late Sunday night, five weeks after being shot during a traffic stop. Burton received medical care in Dayton and was escorted back to Richmond on Monday during an emotional procession. Dayton Police officers didn't comment on camera...
Sidney Daily News
Spirit EMS record
Sept. 11-17 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to seven emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s three more than the week prior. Five of the seven calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie...
Sidney Daily News
Civil War come to life in Tawawa Park
A Confederate soldier fires on the advancing Union troops during Sidney’s Civil War Living History Weekend held at Tawawa Park Saturday. Union troops have taken the Zenas King bridge during Sidney’s Civil War Living History Weekend held at Tawawa Park Saturday. Mari Seitz, Grove City, displays some of...
Sidney Daily News
Commissioners discuss bids and new subdivision
SIDNEY – The Shelby County commissioners approved phase three of the creation of the Deer Crossing subdivision and handled bids in August and September. Phase three of the subdivision includes 8.268 acres. The neighborhood will have 22 lots and is located east of Minster and adjacent to Lake Loramie.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Vets to D.C. prepares for grand send-off Friday morning
Community members are invited out to support a contingent of local heroes Friday morning, Sept. 23, as the Logan County Vets to D.C. leaves Bellefontaine, bound for the nation’s capital with 46 distinguished veteran guests, who will have the chance to see their memorials for the first time. Among...
golfcourseindustry.com
Ohio city expanding scope of work on its 36-hole facility
Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski, ASGCA, has completed a comprehensive bunker renovation project and master plan for the Hills and Dales Courses at Community Golf Club in Dayton, Ohio. Wilczynski was hired in 2021 to develop the bunker enhancement plan to address the ongoing deterioration that had been negatively impacting...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Another Solar Farm Planned Just West Of Union County
Despite the sustained pushback from many local residents, Fountain Point Solar Energy LLC, is proposing to construct a 280-megawatt solar-powered electric generation facility in Bokescreek and Rushcreek townships in Logan County, both of which lie just west of the Logan/Union County line. The Ohio Power Sliding Board will conduct a...
Comments / 0